GO! Do
Art
Thursday 6/9
Art + Words Literary Festival: A multi-disciplinary event that convenes writers, creative thinkers, performers and artists to encourage collaboration and inspiration across artforms; 6-8 p.m.; $100; Scalehouse Gallery and OSU Cascades, 550 NW Franklin Ave. and 1500 SW Chandler Ave, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Friday 6/10
Art + Words Literary Festival: A multi-disciplinary event that convenes writers, creative thinkers, performers and artists to encourage collaboration and inspiration across artforms; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; $100; Scalehouse Gallery and OSU Cascades, 550 NW Franklin Ave. and 1500 SW Chandler Ave, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Central Oregon Ukulele Choir — Outdoor Jam and Sing: Ukulele players and people who love to sing are all invited to this open outdoor jam and sing; 7-8 p.m.; free with donations accepted; Hollinshead Park, 1235 NE Jones Road, Bend; 541-390-2441.
Saturday 6/11
Melodies & Steps of 1904: Join the Ranch to enjoy tunes of the turn of the 20th century as well as learn fun dances; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free with museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Second Saturday at the Gallery: Enjoy free food and libations with the work of 30 local artists is on display; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Sunday 6/12
Sisters Art & Antiques in the Park: The event features a variety of arts, crafts, antiques, some commercial items, food, and entertainment with a special fundraiser benefiting Artists and Crafter; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Sisters School Administration Building, 525 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterscountry.com.
Monday 6/13
Native American Art Exhibition, The Homelands Collection Second Edition: Twenty American Indian ledger artists' work on 65 antique original maps; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Raven Makes Gallery, 182 E. Hood Ave., Sisters; ravenmakesgallery.com or 541-719-1182.
Theater & Dance
Friday 6/10
Sylvia — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 6/11
Sylvia — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 6/12
Sylvia — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 2 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Tuesday 6/14
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 6/15
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 6/9
Cannecht Presents Da Hook Up: Local comedians Courtney Stevens and Katy Ipok will perform with special guest DJ Roger Roger; 7-10 p.m.; free 21+; Bend's Indoor Garden Supply, 20794 NE High Desert Lane, Bend; events.cannecht.com or 541-385-5222.
Friday 6/10
Comedy Night: DJ Kamoflage will be talking about subjects like the struggles of the nightlife industry, family, pop culture, heritage, music, and current events during this comedy night; 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 6/11
Comedy at Craft — Jamal "Prophit P" Coleman: Comic Jamal Coleman will headline with special guest Steve Harber and Carl Click; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockpro.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 6/9
Author Event — "Bend, Oregon Daycations" by Kim Cooper Findling: The author will discuss her book; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 6/10
Book Signing with Rosanne Parry: Meet the author of "A Wolf Called Wander and A Whale of the Wild" and get your books signed; 3-5 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change" by Thor Hanson; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 6/11
Wolf Stories: Go meet Rosanne Parry, author of "A Wolf Called Wander "and hear a wolf myth by storyteller, Susan Strauss followed by a book signing and Q&A; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood St., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com
Wednesday 6/15
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "A History of Wild Places" by Shea Ernshaw; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 6/9
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30 pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sisters rodeo: The annual rodeo will take place; 7 a.m.--noon; $14-$22; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sistersrodeo.com or 541-549-0121.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3-5 mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterward; 6-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
Friday 6/10
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary 'Gus' Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Nature Sketching: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle to learn and practice tips and techniques for keeping a nature journal; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Learn more about the Preserve and the Land Trust’s vision for healthy streams, flourishing native plants and wildlife, and new connections for the community; 9-11 a.m.; free must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Roller Pride Dance & Skate Party: With the disco ball spinning, enjoy a live DJ for the best of beats, the option to skate or dance, fire pits, drag queens and more; 7:30-10 p.m.; $10 per person with skate rentals; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7588.
Sisters rodeo: The annual rodeo will take place; 7-10 p.m.; $14-$22; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sistersrodeo.com or 541-549-0121.
Saturday 6/11
Dirty Half Marathon: The course is a 13.1 mile loop in the Phil’s Trail area just west of Bend; 7-11 a.m.; $90; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
March For Our Lives: In response to the devastating events in Buffalo, Uvalde, and now Tulsa, this will be a national day of peaceful demonstrations, starting and ending in Drake Park; noon-3 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; marchforourlives.com.
Sisters rodeo: The annual rodeo will take place; 1-3:30 p.m.; $14-$22; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sistersrodeo.com or 541-549-0121.
UFC 275: Watch the UFC fight on the big screens; 5-11 p.m.; $10-$15; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Sunday 6/12
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna Stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Sisters rodeo: The annual rodeo will take place; 7-11 a.m.; $14-$22; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sistersrodeo.com or 541-549-0121.
Wildflower Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a wildflower walk along Spring Creek near the Metolius River; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Spring Creek, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tuesday 6/14
Exploring Nature with American Sign Language: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Cara Frank for a family-friendly nature walk in American Sign Language; 1-3 p.m.; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 6/15
River + Wildflower Hike: Enjoy spring wildflowers while you explore the area’s mixed pine, cedar, and spruce forest and discuss biodiversity and the east-west Cascades transition; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 6/9
Writers Writing — Dr. Carr's Ecopoetry Jukebox: During the workshop, you'll learn about how the Ecopoetry Jukebox works, why it was made, and how that matters to you and your own artistic practice; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Friday 6/10
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during this single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Saturday 6/11
Baking Custards with Chef Rocky: Chef Rocky will be teaching our students to master the art of custard-making; 1-3 p.m.; $110, call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during this single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Sunday 6/12
Planning Your Year in the Forest: In this webinar, Trout Mountain Forester, Matt Fehrenbacher will discuss how to plan the activities that you want to accomplish over the next year on your woodland property; 3:30-5 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, Online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during this single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 6/13
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 6/14
Envisioning Bend's Future: In this interactive forum, Envision Bend is looking for your concerns, your passion, your thoughts and your big ideas about the future of this city; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $0-$40; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 70 SW Century Drive, Suite 100-359, Bend; envisionbend.org or 541-633-7163.
Writers Writing — State of the Agent Panel: This panel features representatives from three Publishing agencies discussing what they're looking for in writers; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, online or in person; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 6/15
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Saturday 6/11
Casablanca — An Old Hollywood Gala Event: Casablanca features champagne and a hosted bar, dinner, a live and silent auction, live music, wine wall, dessert dash and so much more all sprinkled with Old Hollywood glitz and jazz; 5:30-10 p.m.; $125, pricing includes three-course meal, hosted bar, live music; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; casaofcentraloregon.ejoinme.org
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally-raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Tropic Pines Luau: There will be Hawaiian food specials all day long and live music by Hawaiian musician Bill Keale in the evening; 4-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday 6/12
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and go get nerdy; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Tuesday 6/14
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 6/15
The 19th Hour Speed Dating: A chance to mingle and meet new people; 7 p.m.; $15-$17 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.