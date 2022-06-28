GO! Do
Art
Friday 7/1
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Monday 7/4
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 6/30
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meetup; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend or 541-382-4270.
Friday 7/1
DJ Raider Mystic: The local DJ will be playing summer dance hits all night long; 10 p.m.; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Sneak Peek: Enjoy an evening of entertainment and see a short scene from each of CTC's mainstage shows for the 2022-23 season; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 7/2
Sneak Peek: Enjoy an evening of entertainment and see a short scene from each of CTC's mainstage shows for the 2022-23 season; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 7/3
Sneak Peek: Enjoy an evening of entertainment and see a short scene from each of CTC's mainstage shows for the 2022-23 season; 2 p.m.; $20; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 7/6
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Traditional African Dance with Fod Sylla: Learn traditional West African dance through audience participation; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support your tuning in and moving with what moves you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 6/30
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: If you've got a joke to tell or just want to hear comics try out new material this is the time and place; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 7/1
Comedy with Marc Yaffee: Comics Marc Yaffee, Gilbert Brown and Stephanie Von Ayden will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 7/2
Comedy at Craft with Rudy Tyburzcy: The Eugene-based comic will perform with Abhishek Kulkarni and Stuart Wilson; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 7/6
Comedy at The Capitol with Arielle Isaac Norman: The show will feature comedian Arielle Isaac Norman along with Tracy Rieder and hosted by Jessica Taylor; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 6/30
Books in Common NW — Mark Kurlansky: Lauded journalist and author Kurlansky journeys through the life and work of Ernest Hemingway in "The Importance of Not Being Ernest"; 6:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, Online; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 7/1
Find Waldo in Bend: Kids of all ages are invited to participate in the Find Waldo local scavenger hunt — a great summer vacation activity and a good way to support local businesses in our community; happening all July, more details online; Roundabout Books, At 12 local shops around town, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 7/6
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Remarkably Bright Creatures," by Shelby Van Pelt; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 6/30
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike to Alder Springs and the confluence of Whychus Creek and the Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Alder Springs, Terrebonne; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Queer Athlete Speaker Series: Hang out, mingle and listen to inspiring queer athletes; 6-9 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 7/1
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third and Walker streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30 pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 7/2
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third and Walker streets, La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/3
2022 Annual NPRA La Pine Rodeo: The La Pine Rodeo Association invites you to this fun-filled and exciting rodeo; 4:30-10:30 p.m.; $12-$15; La Pine Rodeo Grounds, Third St. and Walker St., La Pine; lapinerodeo.com.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 7/5
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Paddel + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45, reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 7/6
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10, must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterwards; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Family Fun Float: Enjoy a family fun float down the Deschutes in Sunriver; 5 p.m.; $215 per raft, 10% discount for resort guests; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.
Fire + Ice Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a 12.5-mile hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Kids & Family
Thursday 6/30
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults with physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit favorites; 5-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend or 541-382-4754.
Friday 7/1
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, Barbecue Throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters' jamboree, talent show, parade and more; 1-6 p.m.; free check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Saturday 7/2
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, Barbecue Throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters' jamboree, talent show, parade and more; 1-5 p.m.; free check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Sunday 7/3
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard & mustache contest, BBQ Throwdown, kids games, stick pony races, Woodcutters jamboree, talent show, parade and more; 5-6 p.m.; free check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Monday 7/4
Bend Pet Parade: Watch from the sides or partake in this much-loved traditional parade in Bend; 9 a.m.; free, no registration necessary, see website for details; Downtown Bend, Wall & Bond Streets, Bend; bendparksandrec.org.
Museum Day: You are invited to a free day at the museum as they celebrate its 42nd anniversary and the fourth of July at the historic Reid School building; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
LaPine Frontier Days: This four-day festival is loaded with bands, apple pie contests, lawnmower races, ugly legs contest, beard and mustache contest, Barbecue Throwdown, kids' games, stick pony races, woodcutters' jamboree, talent show, parade and more; 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; free check website for schedule and lineup; LaPine Frontier Land, 16260 Sixth St., La Pine; lapinefrontierdays.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 6/30
Learn To Knit: Learn the fundamentals of knitting, basic stitches, how to read a pattern, fix your mistakes and more; 5:30-7 p.m.; $10; Fancywork Yarn Shop, 200 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; fancywork.com or 541-323-8686.
Power Hour — Homegrown Renewables — Micro Hydro: Learn about Micro Hydro renewable energy, and how it contributes to Bend's Community Climate Action Plan from Central Oregon Irrigation, and The Environmental Center; 10-11 a.m.; free, part two of a two-part event; Swalley's Ponderosa Hydroelectric Plant, 64295 Highway 97, Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-388-0658.
Monday 7/4
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 7/6
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Get Sauced with Chef Josh: Join Chef Josh as he teaches the basics of a mother sauce as well as a wine reduction and bechamel; 6-8 p.m.; call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 6/30
Street Dog Hero Adoption Event and Bingo: Another fun-filled night of puppies, wine and bingo with Street Dog Hero; 5-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; streetdoghero.org/events or 541-728-0753.
Saturday 7/2
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Sunday 7/3
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Join King Trivia Sundays for trivia; get a group together and go get nerdy. Prizes and, as always, delicious food and drinks; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend or 541-728-0753.
Monday 7/4
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 7/5
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 7/6
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music & games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger alongside a special guest brewery with live local tunes; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
