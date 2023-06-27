GO! Do
Arts
Friday 6/30
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 6/29
"Calendar Girls": A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $29, $27 students/seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 6/30
"Calendar Girls": A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $29, $27 students/seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 7/1
"Calendar Girls": A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $29, $27 students/seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 7/2
"Calendar Girls": A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $29, $27 students/seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 7/3
Adult Movement Workshop for the Non-Dancer: This improvisation class for non-dancers uses the fundamentals of modern, contemporary and contact improvisation techniques; 6:30-8 p.m.; $35 for one workshop, $85 for three workshops; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 7/5
Adult Movement Workshop for the Non-Dancer: This improvisation class for non-dancers uses the fundamentals of modern, contemporary and contact improvisation techniques; 6:30-8 p.m.; $35 for one workshop, $85 for three workshops; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org.
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Facilitated and guided open movement class; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 6/30
Comedy Night with Drew Wilson-McGrath: Featuring host Jessica Taylor with performers Dianna Potter, Grace Miller and headliner Drew Wilson-McGrath; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online at bendticket.com, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Improv Showcase 500: A completely improvised show featuring Bend Institute of Comedy founder John Breen; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15 online at Bendticket.com, $20 door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 7/1
Comedy at Craft — Jason Stewart: The touring comedian will perform stand-up; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com.
'Roast of Bend' Comedy Night: Go laugh as the comedians poke fun at the stereotypes and eccentricities of living in Bend; 7-8:30 p.m.; $20 online, $25 door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com.
Monday 7/3
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Thursday 6/29
Author Event — "Chasing Eleanor," by Kerry Chaput: The award-winning historical fiction author will present her novel about newly orphaned Magnolia Parker, who sets off on a cross-country quest to reunite her siblings; 6:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Author Event — "Grateful By Nature — Walking Gratitude’s Wild Path Home": Eric Alan will present his book of poetic stories and vivid photographs, the book’s mindful walk through five seasons in the Oregon backwoods outlines gratitude as a devoted practice; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Kids & Family
Thursday 6/29
NW Film Camp: Aspiring filmmakers aged 11-17 can join an unforgettable week of youth filmmaking; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399 sibling discounts available; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; cherrystreetfilms.com or 541-410-5866.
Friday 6/30
Kids' Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies with the Deschutes Land Trust and Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
NW Film Camp: Aspiring filmmakers aged 11-17 can join an unforgettable week of youth filmmaking; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399 sibling discounts available; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayatte Ave., Bend; cherrystreetfilms.com or 541-410-5866.
Tuesday 7/4
Decorate & Celebrate Family Event: Bring your bike on the fourth of July to decorate your bike and yourself for a fun family celebration; 12:30-2 p.m.; free Donations are appreciated; Petrosa Community Grass Area, NE Petrosa Ave., Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 6/30
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike to Alder Springs and the confluence of Whychus Creek and the Deschutes River; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Alder Springs, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Riverside Yoga + Wine Event: Feel good, get centered and move mindfully at this yoga event; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 7/1
Geology Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geologic past of the Metolius; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Outdoor Yoga Class: Yoga outside with the sun shining, the birds chirping and the river flowing by; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free reservation required; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Sunday 7/2
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/3
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 7/5
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: Join for a 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; 541-323-0964.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 6/29
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 5:15-6:45 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Taking Control of Your Healthcare — Affordable and Flexible Options: Dr. Sing-Wei Ho will explore the direct primary care model and the benefits of an affordable alternative to traditional health insurance; 12:15-1:15 p.m.; free; Tumalo Family Medicine, 131 NW Hawthorne Ave., Suite 101, Bend; credicott.com.
Saturday 7/1
Genealogy Open Lab: Create a family tree during this dedicated research time; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Williamson Hall, 2200 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; bendgenealogy.org or 541-317-9553.
Suffering to Super Power — A Functional Breathing Workshop: Two diaphragm experts will share their knowledge and guide you through exercises to help you take control of your breathing and improve your daily life; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $38 online, $48 at door; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Sunday 7/2
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or mat; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 7/3
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Diabetes Prevention Program: The Diabetes Prevention Program is proven to help people with pre-diabetes prevent or delay type 2 diabetes; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road, La Pine or 541-536-3435 ext 1737.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 7/5
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 6/29
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/30
Abacela Featured Flight: Enjoy wines from Abacela in Southern Oregon; 5-7 p.m.; $20; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Aloha Fridays: Go in wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and get a $1 off your first beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian ALes, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Cheers to 10 Years Concert: Enjoy all 10 limited release taproom ciders live music and a raffle to win Cider for a year; 6-10 p.m.; free; Avid Cider Co., 550 SW Industrial Way #190, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Riverside Yoga + Wine Event: Feel good, get centered and move mindfully at this yoga event; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 7/1
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/2
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 7/3
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/4
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 7/5
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery and live local musicians; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
