Thursday 6/23
Bluegrass Jam Camp: The four-day program will focus on musicianship and collaboration through ensemble practice and performances for the traditional bluegrass instruments of guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and bass; 1-4 p.m.; $95-$595, pay what you can scale; Sisters Folk Festival, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/SistersFolkFestival or 541-549-4979.
Public (ROCK) Choir: A place where people can come and sing in a group as big and as loud as they want without feeling on the spot; 6-8 p.m.; $18; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Friday 6/24
Fourth Friday Art Walk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsoring food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-549-9552.
OUT On the Runway – Queer Art & Fashion Show: A show featuring Oregon-based queer artists; 6:30-10 p.m.; $15; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; outcentraloregon.com or 541-408-4329.
Saturday 6/25
The Cult Of Tuck’s Pride Show — Be Crime, Do Gay: The drag show will take place; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 6/26
The Ladies Who Lunch — Drag Show: Three luscious ladies, Fertile Liza, Caressa Banana and Amber Tingle, who love to lunch will perform; 1 p.m.; $20 plus fees, cash tips encouraged; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Plant Queer Social: There will be custom pride mugs, tea and pastries for purchase and/or donation as well as performances by a few drag queens, giveaways and more; 5-7 p.m.; free; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com.
Monday 6/27
Plein Air Watercolor Painting: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kathleen Riopelle for plein air watercolors at scenic Indian Ford Meadow Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 6/23
Classical Indian Music & Fusion Dance: Join master musician Ross Kent, playing classical Indian music on Sarod, accompanied by tabla player Josh Williams and dancer Tenley Wallace for a night of magical melody, rhythm and motion; 7-9 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; 541-639-7781.
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meetup; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; 541-382-4270.
"Sylvia" — A Play by A.R. Gurney: "Sylvia" is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 6/24
Saturday 6/25
Readers Theater: Join this monthly series and explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theatre community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadestheatricalcompany or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 6/26
Auditions — "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": If you are interested in being a part of a play production, prepare 16-32 bars of music from a comedy musical for an audition; 6-9 p.m.; free; Cascades Theatre, 1900 NE Division St., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 6/27
Auditions — "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change": If you're interested in being a part of a play production, prepare 16-32 bars of music from a comedy musical for an audition; 6-9 p.m.; free; Cascades Theatre, 1900 NE Division St., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 6/29
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Ballroom Beginner Chacha: Learn the basics of Chachacha in this dance class; 6-7 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 110, Bend or 541-602-6168.
Thursday 6/23
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: If you've got a joke to tell or just want to hear comics try out new material, this is the time and place; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/centraloregoncomedyscene or 541-760-9412.
Friday 6/24
The Boys Club, An All Male Comedy Showcase: Presented by Tease Bang Boom, this all-male comedy showcase features host Zac with performers Drake Lock, Steve Harber, Leroy Firwood and Carl Click; 7-8:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Comedy Night: Get ready for a night of laughter with some of Central Oregon’s best local comics featuring Eli Alaka, Grace Miller, Billy Brant, Tracy Rieder, Ocean Robinson and Tracy Rieder; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 6/25
Comedy at Craft — Jordan Cerminara: Former co-producer of San Francisco cult-favorite The Art Critique Comedy Show will perform with several local comics; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Thursday 6/23
Metaphysical Book Club: This month the club will read Brian Weiss's book "Many Lives, Many Masters"; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Spark Wellness, 210 SW Fifth St., Suite Four, Bend; sparkwellness.love.
Thursday 6/23
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; oregontrailgravelgrinder.com.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 6/24
2022 USPSA Oregon State Championship: Three-day state championship competitive handgun shooting match; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; $145; Central Oregon Shooting Sports Association, 27050 U.S. Highway 20, Bend; uspsa.org.
Bend Yoga Festival: Three days of unique wellness offerings including asana intensives, all-levels yoga workshops, lectures, ayurveda, a film screening, kirtan, live music, hiking yoga, intro to mountain biking, food trucks and a market; 1:30-8 p.m.; $243-$315, scholarships available for frontline workers & BIPOC; Skyline Park, 19617 Mountaineer Way, Bend; bendyogafestival.com or 541-480-8224.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a geology hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 6/25
32nd Annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: Celebrate the diversity of wildflowers in Oregon and the pollinators who love them with fun activities for the whole family including wildflower displays, guided tours, education talks, crafts, plant sales and local vendors; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Bend Pride 5k Run: The event, in association with the Central Oregon Pride Festival, starts with the Pride 5K Fun Run/Walk, followed by the Drag Dash, an awards ceremony and ends with a raffle; 8 a.m.-noon; $20; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; givesignup.org.
Bend Yoga Festival: Three days of unique wellness offerings including asana intensives, all-levels yoga workshops, lectures, ayurveda, a film screening, kirtan, live music, hiking yoga, intro to mountain biking, food trucks and a market; 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; $243-$315, scholarships available for frontline workers & BIPOC; Skyline Park, 19617 Mountaineer Way, Bend; bendyogafestival.com or 541-480-8224.
Charity Estate Sale — Freedom For Great Apes: Freedom For Great Apes is hosting the large estate sale with over 5,000 items, all proceeds support the local animal sanctuary, home to six rescued chimpanzees.; free, 65525 Gerking Market Road, Bend; freedomforgreatapes.org or 541-261-5009.
Fir Trail Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for an early summer walk at one of the nonprofit's flagship preserves — the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Intermediate Mountain Bike Ride: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary 'Gus' Gustafson for a 6- to 8-mile intermediate mountain bike ride at the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 6/26
Bend Yoga Festival: Three days of unique wellness offerings including asana intensives, all-levels yoga workshops, lectures, ayurveda, a film screening, kirtan, live music, hiking yoga, intro to mountain biking, food trucks and a Mountain Air Market; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $243-$315, scholarships available for frontline workers & BIPOC; Skyline Park, 19617 Mountaineer Way, Bend; bendyogafestival.com or 541-480-8224.
Charity Estate Sale — Freedom For Great Apes: Freedom For Great Apes is hosting the large estate sale with over 5,000 items, all proceeds support the local animal sanctuary, home to six rescued chimpanzees.; free, 65525 Gerking Market Road, Bend; freedomforgreatapes.org or 541-261-5009.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 6/28
Paddle + Pint: The beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure and post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com/scheduling/POAMHLH or 503-888-5624.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 6/29
Bird of Prey Encounter with Sunriver Nature Center: Get a close view of birds and hear from a Sunriver Nature Center naturalist; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes BrewPub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Geology Wander: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb to learn about the geologic past of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 6/23
STEAM Team — Rivers: Learn how rivers are formed and what may be lurking underneath; 11 a.m.-noon; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschutelibrary.org or 541-312-1080.
Saturday 6/25
Kids' Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mary Yanalcanlin of East Cascades Audubon Society for a bird walk just for kids; 9-11 a.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Kids “Make Your Own Pizza” Class: Chef Suzanne will be teaching your kids to make their own pizza during the class; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Show N Shine Car Show: This car show will include breakfast and lunch, an ice cream social, valve cover races, and music by DJ Johnny T; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; highlakescarclub.org or 559-410-1703.
Monday 6/27
Ranch Sawmill Demonstration: See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and discover how critical steam-powered sawmills were to families in the High Desert; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free with museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Thursday 6/23
Learn To Knit: Learn the fundamentals of knitting, basic stitches, how to read a pattern, fix your mistakes and more; 5:30-7 p.m.; $10; Fancywork Yarn Shop, 200 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; fancywork.com or 541-323-8686.
Friday 6/24
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Saturday 6/25
Sunday 6/26
Water-wise Landscape Field Day: Local professionals will give 30-minute presentations on the local drought situation and ways to conserve water in your landscape; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Hollinshead Park Barn, 1235 Jones Road, Bend; extension.oregonstate.edu
Monday 6/27
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Meatless Monday Cooking Class: Join Chef Suzanne as she teaches some great, meat-free recipes for you to cook at home; 6-8 p.m.; call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Paddleboarding Basics Class on the Deschutes River: Learn the basics of paddle boarding on the Deschutes River with Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe; 10 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 6/28
Butchering 101 — Breaking Down a Pig: Join Chef Josh for this two-day cooking experience; 6-8 p.m.; call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 6/29
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Butchering 101 — Breaking Down a Pig: Join Chef Josh for this two day cooking experience; 6-8 p.m.; call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Thursday 6/23
Featured Flight with Walla Walla Vintners: Join for a featured flight with special guest Jeff Von Bargen of Walla Walla Vintners; 4-6 p.m.; $28 for 4 wines; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite One, Bend; facebook.com/flightswinebend or 541-728-0753.
Friday 6/24
Corn Hole tournament: Go join other at Chēba Hut for its first corn hole tournament and get a chance to win money or a Dispo swag bag; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $10 buy-in, first place takes all; Cheba Hut, 1288 SW Simpson Ave. Suite 1, Bend; chebahut.com or 541-388-8400.
Saturday 6/25
Bend Cider Co. Anniversary Party: The '70s-themed anniversary party will take place with a costume contest and live music by Tone Red; 12:30-8 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; bendcider.com or 541-410-0639.
Cruxapalooza: Crux Fermentation Project is celebrating 10 years of craft beer and community and kicking off the summer season at Cruxapalooza featuring live music all day, a 5K fun run, tie-dye stations and lots of beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Find seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 6/26
Beach Party Sunday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, beachy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Farm to Table Dinner: Join the farm staff and Chef Nic Maraziti on the deck for a farm-to-table experience featuring certified organic vegetables paired with pastured, chemical-free and GMO-free meats; 6 p.m.; $90 includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Join us Sundays at 4 p.m. for trivia with King Trivia! free to play! Get a group together and come get nerdy! Awesome prizes and as always, delicious food and drinks; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite One, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Monday 6/27
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 6/28
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 for a 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: A night of throwing out random facts for a chance to win a prize; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 6/29
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: Food trucks, live music and games each Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecue every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery and some live local tunes; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
