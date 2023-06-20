GO! Do
Friday 6/23
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Ponderoo Arts Experience: A free community celebration, concert, and interactive art walk; 4-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; bigponderoo.com or 541-549-4979.
Saturday 6/24
The Cult of Tuck Presents — Do Drag Be Crime A Pride Show & Celebration: Go and rage against the machine with your favorite kings, queens, and things as we celebrate and uplift queerness in all its forms; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Diva Drag Brunch: Featuring the best of the best from Portland along with all of your local Bend favorite performers; 11 a.m.; $25; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com/experiences.
Last Saturday: Celebrate local art, music and good times with Bend’s most eclectic mix of local businesses and musicians; 5-9 p.m.; free; The Old Ironworks, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; desertrosebend.com.
Queer Maker’s Market and Drag Show: There will be cotton candy, tooth jewels, art, jewelry, plants galore, ceramics, and drag performances every 45 min; 4-9 p.m.; free; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; somewheregreen.com or 541-330-4086.
Sunday 6/25
Exhibition Closing — In the Arena: Don’t miss your last chance to explore In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 6/22
Fun Home the Musical: Little Town Productions, in collaboration with Ellipse Theatre Community and Musical Impressions Studios, will present the musical Fun Home. the Central Oregon premiere of the award-winning musical by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, adapted from Alison Bechdel’s groundbreaking graphic memoir; 7-9 p.m.; $20-$30; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Mrs. Marcelle’s School of Dance 26th Annual Showcase Recital: Join for an evening of stunning performances and unforgettable entertainment as we dance to the wonderful world of Disney; 6 p.m.; $30-$40; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 6/23
Cascades Theatrical Company-Calendars Girls: A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27-$29; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Fun Home the Musical: Little Town Productions, in collaboration with Ellipse Theatre Community and Musical Impressions Studios, will present the musical Fun Home. the Central Oregon premiere of the award-winning musical by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, adapted from Alison Bechdel’s groundbreaking graphic memoir; 7-9 p.m.; $20-$30; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Saturday 6/24
Big. Queer. Party.: Join this queer dance party and enjoy watching Go-Go dancing, Burlesque, Poi Spinning and more; 9 p.m.-12 a.m.; $20 plus fees; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.
Cascades Theatrical Company-Calendars Girls : A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27-$29; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Peter Pan: Meet Tinker Bell and Tiger Lily, play with the Lost Boys and battle Captain Hook and his band of pirates with Academie de Ballet Classique; 6-7:30 p.m.; $17-$39; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; visitredmondoregon.com.
Sunday 6/25
Cascades Theatrical Company-Calendars Girls : A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause; 2-4 p.m.; $27-$29; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 6/26
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 6/28
90’s Dance Night-Summer Solstice: Dress up in your favorite 90’s styles, or dress however you want it’s chill, and come dance to the booms of Bend’s coolest DJs-Wild Goose, Rave Kitty, BlondHau5, and Bass Camp; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life, facilitated and guided; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 6/23
Aging with Laughter: Elizabeth Ueland is producing a monthly Comedy show with a focus of serving the older community of comics and their audience; 7-8:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Interrogation — True Crime Stories: Veteran on the force, Korey David, and a special guest host, lead you on a wild storytelling journey that makes you the interrogator; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 6/24
Comedy at Craft — Korey David: The psychedelic loving ex-Mormon comedian will perform; 8-9:30 p.m.; 15; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 6/26
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Monday 6/26
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Friday 6/23
Kids’ Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies with the Deschutes Land Trust and Sue Anderson; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 6/24
Bunny Therapy with Parsley: Join therapy rabbit Parsley for some coloring fun; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sunriver Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org.
33rd Annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: This festival showcases the diversity of flowering plants found throughout Central Oregon as well as vendors and partners who work with flowers or native pollinators; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $12 adult $10 child ages 4-12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Kids’ Bird Walk: Wander around Hindman Springs looking for birds and nests while learning about bird behavior and habitat; 9-11 a.m.; free; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday 6/25
Bunny Therapy with Parsley: Join therapy rabbit Parsley for some coloring fun; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 6/26
NW Film Camp: Aspiring filmmakers aged 11-17 can join an unforgettable week of youth filmmaking; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399, sibling discounts available; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayatte Ave., Bend; cherrystreetfilms.com or 541-410-5866.
Tuesday 6/27
NW Film Camp: Aspiring filmmakers aged 11-17 can join an unforgettable week of youth filmmaking; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399, sibling discounts available; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayatte Ave., Bend; cherrystreetfilms.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 6/28
NW Film Camp: Aspiring filmmakers aged 11-17 can join an unforgettable week of youth filmmaking; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; $399, sibling discounts available; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayatte Ave., Bend; cherrystreetfilms.com or 541-410-5866.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 6/22
Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Stacey Forson for an Earth Day tour of one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Friday 6/23
Geology Hike: Hike down into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the Preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Saturday 6/24
33rd Annual Wildflower Show and Pollinator Festival: This festival showcases the diversity of flowering plants found throughout Central Oregon as well as vendors and partners who work with flowers or native pollinators; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $12 adult $10 child ages 4-12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
5k Beer Run: A 5k-ish, fun run/walk event that starts and ends at the taproom; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $35; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Bend Pride In The Park & Be Gay 3k: The 3k will start in Bends favorite Drake Park and loop around finishing back in the park where the entire Pride Festival will be happening; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free the 3k registration fee is $25; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; queersocialclub.com.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Mountain Bike Ride: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson for a 6-8 mile intermediate mountain bike ride; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga on the Pond: Join local yoga instructor Kayla Heuton for an energetic vinyasa class overlooking Mirror Pond; 10 a.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Sunday 6/25
Queer In Nature Forest Bathing: An alternative to traditionally loud queer spaces, this forest bathing walk for the LGBTQIA2S+ community is for those looking for space to recharge, rest, and reconnect with fellow Queer folx; 10 a.m.-noon; $35; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 6/26
Women’s MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Wednesday 6/28
Barre3 Summer Festival: A mini Summer Festival, featuring live music, food, drink, activities and more; 4:30-9:30 p.m.; free, families Welcome, bring a picnic blanket; Barre3, Mill A Outdoor Space, 805 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/barre3bend or 541-323-2828.
Fire + Ice Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Daniele McKay for a hike through glacier-carved valleys and volcanic craters; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 6/22
Community Conversations — A Child Care Desert: The purpose of this series is to share the knowledge of local experts and nonprofits, including those with lived experience, and to hear from the people who work tirelessly to support our most vulnerable community members; 6:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
NAMI Basics: A six-session education program for parents, caregivers, and other families who provide care for youth ages 22 and younger who are experiencing mental health symptoms; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org.
Sunday 6/25
Fun Home “Identity & Belonging” Community Workshop: This workshop will explore many of Fun Home’s themes of identity, queer identity, coming-of-age, family dynamics, memory, and finding one’s place in the world; 3-5 p.m.; free RSVP; Deschutes Public Library, 507 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 6/26
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Diabetes Prevention Program: The Diabetes Prevention Program is proven to help people with prediabetes prevent or delay type 2 diabetes; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road, La Pine; 541-536-3435 ext 1737.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 6/27
A Course in Miracles Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in A Course in Miracles with each session including a talk on a key Course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free Love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Wednesday 6/28
Lunch & Learn — Impacts of the 2023 Legislative Session on Business: Join the Bend Chamber and two of our key strategic partners to discuss the 2023 legislative session, including wins (and losses) and what’s up next in Salem; noon-1 p.m.; free Bend; bendchamber.org.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Understanding and Addressing Sex Trafficking in Our Community: Join this training to learn indicators, myths and how to respond by the anti-trafficking project, or at:project; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 6/22
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/23
Aloha Fridays: Go in wearing a Hawaiian shirt, and get $1 off your first beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian ALes, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
The Bus Fair: A tiny fair showcasing school bus tiny homes and educational seminars, art and food vendors, beer garden, live music and exclusive camping; $18-$20, kids 12 and under free, group and family discounts available; Greenwaters Park, Oakridge; traveloregon.com.
Summerween — A Summer Solstice Halloween Party: Gr33np13ce, GRAVEmind & ATOMBRAM throwing down bass music, a costume contest, a live body painter, fire spinners, Jell-O shots & more; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5 at door; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Saturday 6/24
The Bus Fair: A tiny fair showcasing school bus tiny homes with educational seminars, art and food vendors, beer garden, live music and exclusive camping; $18-$20, kids 12 and under free, group and family discounts available; Greenwaters Park, Oakridge; traveloregon.com.
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Cruxapalooza: Crux Fermentation Project is celebrating 11 years of craft beer and community and kicking off the summer season at Cruxapalooza featuring live music all day, a 5k fun run, tie-dye stations and lots of beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Madras Saturday Market: You’ll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Mark Creech: Enjoy food, wine, and live music by local artists; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally-raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 6/25
Anything but Drive to Avid Day: Go to Avid by foot, bike, unicycle, skateboard, one-wheel, stallion or pretty much anything but drive and enjoy vendors, raffles, free bike checks and more; noon-6 p.m.; free; Avid Cider Co., 550 SW Industrial Way 190, Bend; facebook.com/AVIDCider or 541-706-9240.
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
The Bus Fair: A tiny fair showcasing school bus tiny homes and educational seminars, art and food vendors, beer garden, live music and exclusive camping; $18-$20, kids 12 and under free, group and family discounts available; Greenwaters Park, Oakridge; traveloregon.com.
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Funday King Trivia: Seven rounds of general trivia; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Monday 6/26
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 6/27
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more; 5:30 p.m.; free 21+; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 6/28
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Winemaker Dinner with J. Bookwalter: Enjoy wine with host John Bookwalter, Owner and Head of Winemaking for J. Bookwalter in Columbia Valley; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $150; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
