Thursday 6/2
2022 Full Draw Film Tour Presented by ONXHUNT: These films explore everything Bowhunting related feature close encounters with elk and moose; 7 p.m.; $10-$18 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 6/3
Bend Creator's Celebration: A celebration showcasing local artists, performers, models and fashion designers.; 5-11:30 p.m.; $20-$70, General Admission, Fashion Show, VIP, After Party; Open Spaces Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; facebook.com/openspaceeventstudio or 541-668-1046.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
That BendFilm Show: Bendfilm is hosting the first-ever That BendFilm Show with a live variety, game, late night talk, video, music and dance show, featuring Deb Auchery and the Cult of Tuck, DJ Giancarlo, Katy Ipock and more; 7-10 p.m.; $30, includes hosted bar and appetizers; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; events.handbid.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 6/4
The Art of the Tuck: An intimate drag variety show presented in collaboration by Scalehouse and The Cult of Tuck and hosted by Deb Auchery; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $25, supports performers and Scalehouse; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin. Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2022.eventive.org or 541-640-2186.
Monday 6/6
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Theater & Dance
Friday 6/3
The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster, and the Wolf; Topsy-Turvy Tales from Ukraine: Sunriver Stars present a fundraiser play composed of three comedic folk tales from Ukraine, brought to life by a troupe of traveling storytellers, along with dinner catered by Marcello’s; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40; The DOOR, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Latin Dance Pool Party: Learn to Latin dance by the pool with a live DJ; 5-8 p.m.; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; latindancebend.com.
Saturday 6/4
The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster, and the Wolf; Topsy-Turvy Tales from Ukraine: Sunriver Stars present a fundraiser play comprised of three comedic folk tales from Ukraine, brought to life by a troupe of traveling storytellers, along with dinner catered by Marcello’s; 1-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.; $40; The DOOR, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Tuesday 6/7
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 6/8
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 6/2
Stand Up — Strip Down: Local comics become "Strip Jokers" by taking off their clothes and baring their souls as they tell jokes; 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 6/4
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Comics Sharif Mohni, Dillon Kolar, Stuart Wilson and Dan Newby will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Joke Offs — A LIVE Comedy Gameshow: Go enjoy an all-new episode of Joke Offs — the hit live comedy gameshow where C.O.’s best comics go head-to-head competing for a mystery prize and to avoid the wheel of humiliation; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20-$150; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com
Books
Thursday 6/2
Author event — "Central Oregon Book Project": Join for this in-store event with editor Kimberley Bowker and several writers involved with this book; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 6/3
Authors event — Northwest novelists Willy Vlautin and Johnathan Evison take the stage to talk about their books "The Night Always Comes" and "Small World"; 7-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 6/5
OSU-Cascades MFA Residency Creative Writing Cohort with Beth Piatote: Celebrate the cohort with Beth Piatote, author of "The Beadworkers"; 4-5 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 6/6
Mystery Book Club: The club will discusses "The Last Days of Night," by Graham Moore; 6 p.m.; email sunriverbooks@sunriverbooks.com to join the Zoom; Sunriver Books & Music, Online; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
Writing West — A Conversation with Two Award-Winning Authors: Join Beth Piatote and Raquel Gutiérrez as they read from their books and discuss the opportunities and challenges for writers of color whose storytelling is shaped by America’s Western landscapes; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 admission, 20% discount for members; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 6/7
Author Event — "Hike366-A Woman's Tales of Hiking Adventures All Year Round," by Jess Beauchemin: The author will discuss her book about hiking year-round; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Rees Hughes and Howard Shapiro present "Crossing Paths: A Pacific Crest Trailreader": Editors Rees Hughes and Howard Shapiro bring the PCT to life as it is now with a host of diverse contributors who come together to share their experiences from their life-changing journeys; 6-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 6/8
Classics Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Palace Walk," by Naguib Mahfouz; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 6/2
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
Butterfly Walk: Explore the delicate and beautiful world of butterflies with the Deschutes Land Trust and Amanda Egertson; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Storm the Stairs Race: The annual 2-mile fun run and walk starts at the Mazama track and navigates 465 stairs up and across the hilly slopes of the Bend campus, including through buildings; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for public, free for COCC students; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 6/3
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be at home in Vince Genna stadium playing the Wenatchee Applesox; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Forest Bathing: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle Abbey for a slow wander that will have you experiencing the Metolius Preserve with all of your senses; 9 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Saturday 6/4
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
The Bend Beer Chase: A six-person running relay spanning approximately 55 miles over one epic day; 9 a.m.; $225-$750 must register in advance; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; cascaderelays.com or 541-241-7733.
Bird Walk: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Wall for a bird walk at one of Central Oregon's birding hot spots; 8-10 a.m.; must register in advance; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Broken/Vista Trail Runs: The Broken/Vista Trail Half & Marathon features a stunningly beautiful course winding through the Deschutes National Forest from the Swampy Lakes Sno-Park just outside Bend; 7 a.m.; Cost varies; Broken/Vista Trail Runs, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; trailrunner.com/event/broken-vista-trail-runs.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be at home in Vince Genna stadium playing the Wenatchee Applesox; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon Storm Football: Support the local High Desert Storm team as they play the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks; 7 p.m.; $26-$75; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour and enjoy the wildflowers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 6/5
10th Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival: Offering 14 guided tours in search of 11 species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $30-$45; Creekside Park and Woodpecker/Birding Habitat in Central Oregon, 649 E. Highway 20, Sisters; ecaudubon.org or 541-241-2190.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be at home in Vince Genna stadium playing the Wenatchee Applesox; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Swing Fore String: Directly benefiting Sunriver Music Festival, golfing buddies come together on Sunriver Resort's Woodlands Course for an afternoon of games, raffles, mulligans, music and golf; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $165 per person; Sunriver Resort-Woodland Golf Course, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1000.
Tuesday 6/7
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 6/8
River + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Tom Wainwright for a tour of the Metolius River Preserve.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org
Sisters Rodeo: The annual rodeo will take place; 6:30-10 p.m.; $14-$22; Sisters Rodeo Grounds, 67637 Highway 20, Sisters; sistersrodeo.com.
Kids & Family
Friday 6/3
Welcome the Night Party: Grab your headlamps and join us outside at the High Desert Museum to celebrate sundown, the transition between day and night when crepuscular and nocturnal wildlife stir; 7-10 p.m.; $10, members receive 20% discount; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Saturday 6/4
Incredible Insects Family Program: Your family will become entomologists together on this guided bug hunt. Learn about arthropod groups, insect life cycles and make your very own insect hotel; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10-$12, must register in advance; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 6/3
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; cost varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Saturday 6/4
Spanish Wine Club Dinner with Chef Rocky: Wine dinner highlighting the cuisine and wines of Spain this month; 5-7 p.m.; $125, call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; cost varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Sunday 6/5
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; cost varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 6/6
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Meatless Monday with Chef Suzanne: Join Chef Suzanne, cookbook author and healthy cooking chef, as she teaches some great, meat-free recipes for you to cook at home; 6-8 p.m.; Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 6/8
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Classic Filet of Trout Grenobloise with Chef Candy: Learn how to cook crispy skinned local trout with a classic beurre noisette to elevate your game; 6-8 p.m.; Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 6/2
Featured Flight with Brigadoon Vineyards: Join winemaker Matt Shown from Brigadoon Vineyard out of the Willamette Valley and try four wines; 4-6 p.m.; $25 for four wines; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; facebook.com/flightswinebend or 541-728-0753.
Friday 6/3
Eaves Blind Pop-Up Event: Meet Marianne Eaves, founder of Eaves Blinds and hear her perspective on America's spirit, bourbon; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Farm to Fork: Aperion Management Group hosts this event benefiting Heart of Oregon Corps, alocal nonprofit changing the lives of our community's youth; 5-9 p.m.; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Saturday 6/4
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Sunday 6/5
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and go get nerdy; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 6/8
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
