Thursday 6/16
Rockhound Show and Pow Wow — 76th Annual Jewelry and Gem Show: The annual rock and gem show will take place; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; visitprineville.org.
Friday 6/17
A PRIDE Celebration with LadyDice & GoonSquad with Roulette Delgato: This event is hosted by the beautiful queen, Deb Auchery and will be accompanied by Caressa Banana for drag performances throughout the night; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Rockhound Show and Pow Wow — 76th Annual Jewelry and Gem Show: The annual rock and gem show will take place; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; visitprineville.org.
Saturday 6/18
Oregon State Cinderella Pageant: Cinderella is the longest lasting natural pageant of its kind for women and children, founded in 1976; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $15; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; orstatecinderella.com.
Rockhound Show and Pow Wow — 76th Annual Jewelry and Gem Show: The annual rock and gem show will take place; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; visitprineville.org.
Sunday 6/19
Rockhound Show and Pow Wow — 76th Annual Jewelry and Gem Show: The annual rock and gem show will take place; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; visitprineville.org.
Monday 6/20
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 6/21
Paint Night: Join a night of painting the beautiful Cascade sunsets with guidance from a painter; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45 per person; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Writers Writing — The Surprising Form of Memory — Writing a Pantoum: Lauren Camp will offer brief historical background on the form, then lead students in an idea-generating exercise to produce raw material for each student's unique pantoum; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 6/22
It's Raining Friends: Join your queer friends and allies for a family-friendly get together in celebration of Pride with a dog adoption, drag queens Fertile Liza and D'Auntie Buckskin, and live music by local artist Pete Kartsounes; 5-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 6/16
"Sylvia" — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 6/17
Dance Fitness Fundraiser: Dance Fitness instructors from Juniper and Larkspur Fitness centers are volunteering their talents to organize and lead this event; 6:30-9 p.m.; $25; 21+, proceeds benefit NeighborImpact; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dance-fitness-for-bend.mailchimpsites.com.
"Sylvia" — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 6/18
Melodies & Steps of 1904: Join us at the Ranch to enjoy tunes of the turn of the 20th century as well as learn fun dances. Experience the new-fangled music machine, the gramophone, and test out your swing and jitterbug; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free with museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
"Sylvia" — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 7:30 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 6/19
"Sylvia" — A Play by A.R. Gurney: Sylvia is a hilarious comedy about a love triangle between a husband, his wife and a dog; 2 p.m.; $25 Seniors/Students, $27 Adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Tuesday 6/21
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE Eighth St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 6/22
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; centraloregontango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 6/16
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: If you've got a joke to tell or just want to hear comics try out new material this is the time and place; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 6/17
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donate 100% of all tickets and tips to a local nonprofit charity; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 6/18
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Featuring comedians Carl Click, James Blame, Dillon Kolar and Stuart Wilson and hosted by Zac; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Thursday 6/16
Author Event — "Singing Lessons for the Stylish Canary," by Laura Stanfill: The author will discuss her book; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 6/20
Fiction Book Club: The book club will discuss "Golden Hill," by Francis Spufford; 6 p.m.; free; Sunriver Books & Music, online; sunriverbooks.com or 541-593-2525.
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "Twins," by Varian Johnson.; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 6/16
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3-5 mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterwards; 6-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpup, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
Friday 6/17
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Geology Hike: Explore basalt flows, tuff created by volcanic ash, and landslide deposits, all while hiking from the rim of the canyon carved by Whychus Creek down to creekside meadows; 6-8 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 6/18
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
McKenzie River Trail Run: Welcome to the home of the McKenzie River Trail Run, Oregon's oldest ultramarathon, run annually since 1988; 7 a.m.; McKenzie River Trail Run, Carmen Reservoir, Sisters; mrtr.org.
Old Cascadia: These majestic trail races will take you to some of the oldest summits in Oregon for an unforgettable race experience; 6 a.m.; Old Cascadia, Lava Lake, Foster; alpinerunning.co/old-cascadia.
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour and enjoy the wildflowers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 6/19
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Monday 6/20
Summer Solstice Tree Yoga: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Maret Pajutee for a meditative evening at picturesque Indian Ford Meadow Preserve to celebrate the summer solstice; 7-8:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, 69700 Indian Ford Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Tuesday 6/21
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 6/22
Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder: This five-day event will challenge and reward racers and adventure riders not only on the epic days in the saddle but the celebration of the gravel tribe each night at camp; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $1,200-$1,500; Sisters High School, 1700 Mckinney Butte Road, Sisters; breakawaypromotions.com.
Pride Paddle Party: Put on your best costume and get ready to paddle, dance and laugh under the stars; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; $110 per person; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; wanderlusttours.com.
Kids & Family
Friday 6/17
Kids' Butterfly Walk: This family-friendly walk around the Metolius Preserve will captivate your young ones as they roam the forest searching for butterflies; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Monday 6/20
Two Day “Summer Sweets” Kids Camp: Chef Rocky will be teaching your kids (ages 11+) to make ice cream, cookies and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $150 Call the store to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Tuesday 6/21
Two Day “Summer Sweets” Kids Camp: Chef Rocky will be teaching your kids (ages 11+) to make ice cream, cookies and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $150 Call the store to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 6/22
Kids' Butterfly Walk: This family-friendly walk around the Metolius Preserve will captivate your young ones as they roam the forest searching for butterflies; 1-3 p.m.; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Lectures & Classes
Friday 6/17
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Saturday 6/18
Asian At Home Class with Chef Rocky: Learn how to make Asian-inspired meals; 6-8 p.m.; $110 Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Sunday 6/19
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 6/20
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 6/22
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Handmade Tortellini with Chef Candy: Learn how to make fresh pasta then create classic tortellini with the most flavorful filling and a Parmesan broth; 6-8 p.m.; Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 6/16
Balboa Winemaker Dinner: A special barbecue-themed pairing dinner with winemaker Tyler Grennan of Balboa winery in Walla Walla; 6:30-9 p.m.; $125 includes dinner, wine and gratuity; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held for people 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Friday 6/17
Rhubarb Festival: There will be 110 vendors offering live music, food and beverages and arts and crafts; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 17459 Victory Way, La Pine or 541-536-6237.
Saturday 6/18
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Juneteenth: This fun, family-friendly event will be a two-day festival elevating Juneteenth throughout the state of Oregon; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; juneteenthcentralor.com or 541-749-7807.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Rhubarb Festival: There will be 110 vendors offering live music, food and beverages and arts and crafts; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 17459 Victory Way, La Pine or 541-536-6237.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 6/19
Father's Day Farm to Table Dinner: Join the farm staff and Chef Nic Maraziti on the store deck for a true farm-to-table experience featuring certified organic vegetables paired with pastured, chemical free and GMO-free meats; 6 p.m.; $90 includes meal and gratuity; Rainshadow Organics, 71290 Holmes Road, Sisters; rainshadoworganics.com or 541-977-6746.
Father's Day At Oregon Spirit Distillers: Bring the dad in your life to the distillery on Father's Day for a free whiskey pour plus a complimentary Oregon Spirit Distillers Glencairn tasting glass; noon-6 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com.
Juneteenth: This fun, family-friendly event will be a two-day festival elevating Juneteenth throughout the state of Oregon; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; juneteenthcentralor.com or 541-749-7807.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and get nerdy with King Trivia; prizes, food and drinks; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend or 541-728-0753.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Dark Habits Beer Release: Join on Father's Day for the release of their very special limited bottle and draft release from our Bendedictine Series-a Pinot Barrel Aged Dark Strong on Cherries; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; fb.me or 541-797-6760.
Monday 6/20
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 6/21
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 6/22
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: Food trucks, live music and games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with live local tunes; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
