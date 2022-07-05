GO! Do
Art
Saturday 7/9
Bend Summer Festival: Enjoy food and drinks, live music, over 100 local vendors and more at the annual outdoor festival; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; bendsummerfestival.com.
Second Saturday at the Gallery: Enjoy free food and libations with work of 30 local artists is on display; 4-6 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; artistsgallerysunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show: The world’s largest outdoor quilt show displaying more than 1,100 quilts representing fiber artists from around the world returns; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; downtown Sisters; soqs.org.
Sunday 7/10
Bend Summer Festival: Enjoy food & drinks, live music, over 100 local vendors and more at the annual outdoor festival; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; bendsummerfestival.com.
Exhibition Closing of "Vanishing Night — Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert": Don’t miss your last chance to bask in the glow of "Vanishing Night"; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free with admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Monday 7/11
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 7/12
Writers Working — Bring Out Your Dead: Bring an old piece of writing to get ideas on how to revise with the guidance of Kristin Dorsey, a humanities professor at Central Oregon Community College; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 7/13
"Rooster Cogburn": the Tower series features movies shot regionally, introduced by local historian and reviewer; 7:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/7
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meet up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend or 541-382-4270.
Monday 7/11
Danza Libelula, Traditional Mexican Dance: Storytelling through baile folklorico with audience participation; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 7/13
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support you tune in and move with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 7/7
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: If you've got a joke to tell or just want to hear comics try out new material this is the time and place; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/centraloregoncomedyscene or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 7/9
Strip Down & Stand Up: Local comics become "Strip Jokers" by taking off their clothes and baring their souls for laughter; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 7/11
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 7/13
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; Facebook.com/centraloregoncomedyscene or 541-760-9412.
Books
Friday 7/8
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration," by Isabel Wilkerson; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 7/11
Not Your Average Book Club: The club will discuss "Mirror Girls," by Kelly McWilliams; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 7/13
Out of This World Book Club: The club will discuss "All the Horses of Iceland," by Sarah Toomie; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/7
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 7/8
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge: Three-day stage race festival with each day featuring a different trail and different mountain; 8 a.m.; register online; Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge; oakridgetriplesummitchallenge.com.
Saturday 7/9
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
SOAR Activity Day: Join for a day of wellness, sport and outdoor activities for people with physical challenges and disabilities; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; free; The Pavilion Bend, 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; destinationrehab.org or 541-389-7588.
WWOLF Day: A community program of Central Oregon Locavore Non-Profit with the goal of lending a hand to small farmers while educating the community about the true nature of local food; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; must register in advance; Deschutes Canyon Garlic, 65701 Twin Bridges Road, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-719-8024.
Sunday 7/10
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth St. and Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/11
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/badminton-night.
Bird Watching at Sawyer Park: Explore local birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 8-10 a.m.; must register before July 9 online; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 7/12
Building the Future of Ochoco Preserve: Join Deschutes Land Trust for a virtual update on the Land Trust's Ochoco Preserve Project in Prineville; 12 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-312-1070.
Paddle + Pint: Each Tuesday the beer club brings outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure and tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com/scheduling/POAMHLH or 503-888-5624.
Animal Tracks: Learn to identify wild animals by what they leave behind; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 7/13
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks afterwards; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpup, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Kids & Family
Friday 7/8
Galveston Street Market: This local vendor’s market has a goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 7/9
Ice Cream Made on the Ranch: Head out to the Ranch to see how ice cream was made in 1904 using an authentic cedar tub freezer; 1-3 p.m.; free with admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Kids Summer Sprint: Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this summer-themed course; noon; $7 plus fees; Tory Field, 51 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; bendraces.com or 541-323-0964.
Monday 7/11
Long Live Dono Basketball Camp: Summer Basketball camp for kids grades 5-8; 1-5 p.m.; $100 per camper; Caldera High School Gym, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; longlivedono.com or 541-355-5000.
Two-Day “Make Your Own” Kids Camp: Chef Suzanne will teach kids (ages 11 and up) to make breakfast and lunch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $150, call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Tuesday 7/12
Long Live Dono Basketball Camp: Summer Basketball camp for kids grades 5-8; 1-5 p.m.; $100 per camper; Caldera High School Gym, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; longlivedono.com or 541-355-5000.
Two-Day “Make Your Own” Kids Camp: Chef Suzanne will teach kids (ages 11 and up) to make breakfast and lunch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $150, call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wednesday 7/13
Long Live Dono Basketball Camp: Summer Basketball camp for kids grades 5-8; 1-5 p.m.; $100 per camper; Caldera High School Gym, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; longlivedono.com or 541-355-5000.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 7/7
Bend 101: This summer program will cover water usage, smoke and fire issues, and how they impact the community; 5:30-8 p.m.; $15; Tetherow Resort Event Pavillion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; bend101.org.
Plant Medicines — New Technologies and Ancient Traditions: Presentation by Michelle Ericksen, PhD medicine woman and researcher, will outline the changing landscape of three master plant teachers; psilocybin, cacao and ayahuasca; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 7/9
Italian Wine Club Dinner with Chef Rocky & Chef Candy: Join for a multi-course, wine-pairing dinner with wines from the chef's favorite Italian vintners; 5-7 p.m.; Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Monday 7/11
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 7/13
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; 12-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Summertime Potato Gnocchi Cooking Class: Watch Chef Candy make potato gnocchi then pair them with the season’s most fragrant and delicious herbs and vegetables; 6-8 p.m.; Call the store to register for the class; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Saturday 7/9
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/10
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Join King Trivia Sundays for free trivia with prizes; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Monday 7/11
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 7/12
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 90-minute tasting; rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 7/13
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music and games; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with live local tunes; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
