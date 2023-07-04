GO! Do
Arts
Friday 7/7
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Bend Summer Festival: Downtown Bend’s celebration of the arts, culture and community; 4-10 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; bendsummerfestival.com or 541-323-0964.
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
First Friday Exhibition: As you immerse yourself in the world of Richard Bacon’s photography, indulge in complimentary beverages and light appetizers; 5-8 p.m.; free; The Haven Coworking, 1001 SW Disk Drive, Suite 250, Bend; worklifehaven.com.
Saturday 7/8
Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show: The internationally recognized as the world’s largest outdoor quilt show displaying more than 1100 quilts representing fiber artists from around the world will be held; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; soqs.org.
Bend Summer Festival: Downtown Bend’s celebration of the arts, culture and community; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; bendsummerfestival.com or 541-323-0964.
Exhibition Opening — “Art in the West”: an annual juried exhibition and silent auction featuring traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; included in museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Writers Writing — Synonyms for Grief: Discover techniques for transforming past hurts into creative writing; 2-4 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Sunday 7/9
Bend Summer Festival: Downtown Bend’s celebration of the arts, culture and community; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; bendsummerfestival.com or 541-323-0964.
Tuesday 7/11
Writers Working — Dialogue The Fastest Way to Improve Your Story: Learn how to take your dialogue, and your book, to the next level; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/6
Adult Movement Workshop for the Non-Dancer: This improvisation class for non-dancers uses the fundamentals of modern, contemporary, and contact improvisation techniques; 6:30-8 p.m.; $35 for 1 workshop, $85 for three workshops; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; etcbend.org.
Calendars Girls: A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause.; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27-$29 Students/Seniors discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 7/7
Calendars Girls: A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause.; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27-$29 Students/Seniors discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Your Humble Servant: An original play by Bend playwright Jim Crowell (center), directed by and starring David DaCosta (left), this new drama with music—based on nearly 400 candid letters between John Adams, the nation’s second President, Abigail, his wife of 54 years, and Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. President—goes inside the turbulent triangle of temperaments that shaped America; 7 p.m.; $31-$41 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 7/8
Calendars Girls: A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause.; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $27-$29 Students/Seniors discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Your Humble Servant: An original play by Bend playwright Jim Crowell (center), directed by and starring David DaCosta (left), this new drama with music—based on nearly 400 candid letters between John Adams, the nation’s second President, Abigail, his wife of 54 years, and Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. President—goes inside the turbulent triangle of temperaments that shaped America; 7 p.m.; $31-$41 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 7/9
Calendars Girls: A touching and empowering story of friendship, courage, and unexpected triumph. Follow a group of extraordinary women as they challenge societal norms and bare it all for a meaningful cause.; 2-4 p.m.; $27-$29 Students/Seniors discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Your Humble Servant: An original play by Bend playwright Jim Crowell (center), directed by and starring David DaCosta (left), this new drama with music—based on nearly 400 candid letters between John Adams, the nation’s second President, Abigail, his wife of 54 years, and Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. President—goes inside the turbulent triangle of temperaments that shaped America; 3 p.m.; $31-$41 plus $4 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 7/10
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 7/12
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 7/6
Steve Hofstetter: The seasoned comedian will perform in Bend; 7-11 p.m.; $25-$35; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 7/8
Comedy at Craft — Jordan Cerminara: The Portland area-based comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 7/10
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Thursday 7/6
Author Event — "Prozac Monologues A Voice From The Edge": Mental health journalist and Episcopal priest Willa Goodfellow shares her journey to recovery with transparent detail — from an antidepressant-induced hypomania that hijacked her Costa Rican vacation to the discovery that she had been misdiagnosed to learning how to manage life on the bipolar spectrum; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Author Event — "Surf is Where You Find It" by Gerry Lopez: Gerry Lopez, one of the most revered surfers of all time brings readers into the intimately personal sport with Surf Is Where You Find It, a collection of stories that recount harrowing waves, epic wipeouts, and heroes encountered over a lifetime on the water; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 7/8
Author Event — "Esme Cahill Fails Spectacularly" by Marie Bostwick: Best-selling author Marie Bostwick will host a meet & greet/signing for her new novel about family, friendship, and finding your true path in life; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 7/12
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitino; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Friday 7/7
Music Together Workshop: An early childhood music and movement program for children ages 0-5 and the grownups who love them; 10-11 a.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Saturday 7/8
2023 Kids Summer Sprint: Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this fun summer themed course at Troy Field; noon-1 p.m.; $10; Troy Field, 51 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; layitoutevents.com.
Wednesday 7/12
Story Time in the Garden: Enjoy a story time and explore the wonders of gardening; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/6
Plant Hike: Explore the transition zone where wet westside and dry eastside plants converge in the mixed conifer forest; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Friday 7/7
Gray Prairie Habitat Planting: Ochoco National Forest Service have around 6,000 plants that they need to get in the ground in the next month for restoration in Gray Prairie and other small sections of creeks nearby within the National Forest; 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; RSVP; Ochoco National Forest Office, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville; 541-241-8680.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 7/8
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
e Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a summer hike at the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Soar 2023 with Destination Rehab: Join us for a day of exciting wellness, sport and outdoor activities specifically created for people with physical challenges and disabilities; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Bend Pavilion 1001 SW Bradbury Dr, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 7/9
Battle of the Bats: Softball tournament between Bend Police, Bend Fire, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and Deschutes County Parole & Probation to raise funds for J Bar J Youth Services; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; 541-312-9259.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 7/10
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 7/11
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a spring tour; 9-11 a.m.; free registration is required; Ochoco Preserve; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Prenatal Yoga Classes: Rejuvenate, relax and recharge as you move, breath and build community with other expectant moms; 10:45 a.m.-noon; $120; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Wednesday 7/12
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Women's Online Summer 5K Training Group: Gain the running foundation and mindset mastery that will get you moving and motivated to finish your first 5K by the end of the summer with these weekly live coaching sessions; 5:30 p.m.; $235; Zoom; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com.
Yoga at the Park: 60 minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula + yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendticket.com/events/yoga-the-park-7-12-2023.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 7/8
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free, Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
Sunday 7/9
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 7/10
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Diabetes Prevention Program: A program that is proven to help people with prediabetes prevent or delay type 2 diabetes; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; free; La Pine Community Health Center, 51600 Huntington Road, La Pine or 541-536-3435 ext 1737.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 7/11
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness; 10-11 a.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1567 SW Chandler Ave, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Wednesday 7/12
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Sawmill Demonstration: See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and learn how lumber was processed at the turn of the century; 12:30-3 p.m.; included with paid admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Women's Online Summer 5K Training Group: Gain the running foundation and mindset mastery that will get you moving and motivated to finish your first 5K by the end of the summer with these weekly live coaching sessions; 5:30 p.m.; $235; Zoom, Bend; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/6
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 7/8
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally-raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/9
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Party on the Yacht 3-Year Anniversary Celebration: Featuring local vendors, permanent jewelry, Bend VW Photo Bus, axe throwing, Nautical/Yacht Rock costume contest, face painting and more; noon-8 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; 458-256-5454.
Sunday Funday King Trivia: Seven rounds of general trivia; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Monday 7/10
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/11
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 7/12
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
