Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/28
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and a cast of talented local actors; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Deschutes Memorial Gardens and Chapel, 63875 N Highway 97, Bend; facebook.com/dionysuspresents/m or 541-382-4754.
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meet up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; 541-382-4270.
Friday 7/29
A Midsummer Night’s Dream: This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of very talented local actors; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Deschutes Memorial Gardens and Chapel, 63875 N Highway 97, Bend; facebook.com/dionysuspresents or 541-382-4754.
Saturday 7/30
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of very talented local actors; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Fir Street Park, Sisters; facebook.com/dionysuspresents or 541-382-4754.
Wednesday 8/3
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in a beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Out of Thin Air Improv Theater — Improv Comedy Wednesday: Improvisational Theater Company will perform improv and comedy; 8 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: A dance lesson with guided support will be held; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 7/28
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 7/30
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Comedians Julia Corral, Noah Watson, Cody Michael and Carl Click will perform; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com
Monday 8/1
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 8/2
Comedy & A Cause Presents: Steve Hofstetter: Author, columnist and comedian Steve Hofstetter performs; 7 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; comedyandacause.com
Wednesday 8/3
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; facebook.com/7bend
Books
Thursday 7/28
Coexistence and Regeneration — Learning from Rural Voices, Ecology + Craft: Ashley Ahearn, author of “Riding & Recording the Urban/Rural Divide,” and Sally Linville, author of “The Art of Chickening,” will both discuss their work; 6-8 p.m.; free advance registration is required; Sisters Art Works Building, 204 W. Adams, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org
Sunday 7/31
Harry Potter Team Trivia Event: A trivia event about Harry Potter will be held; 2-4 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Dr #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/28
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: A holistic tai chi lesson focusing on the entire body and mental and spiritual aspects will be held; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25K purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com
Friday 7/29
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing the Portland Pickles at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 8-11 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25K purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com
Saturday 7/30
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee or 541-306-6689.
Deschutes River Cleanup: The annual cleanup will be held; see website for other location options; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 Southwest Reed Market Road, Bend; upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org
Half-Day Deschutes River Kayak Tour: A kayaking trip will be held; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $125; Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way, Suite 6, Bend; tumalocreek.com or 541-317-9407.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing Portland Pickles at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25K purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com
Sunday 7/31
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing against the Portland Pickles at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25K purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com
Monday 8/1
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com
Tuesday 8/2
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: A holistic tai chi lesson focusing on the entire body and mental and spiritual aspects will be held; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Wednesday 8/3
Half-Day Deschutes River Kayak Tour: A kayaking trip will be held; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $125; Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way, Suite 6, Bend; tumalocreek.com or 541-317-9407.
Raft 'N Brew: A white water rafting tour down Big Eddy Thriller will take place; 4:30 p.m.; $89 per person; $623 for private raft; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St, Bend; suncountrytours.com
Kids & Family
Wednesday 8/3
Downtown Bend: Comedy for Kids with Angel Ocasio: Join for bilingual children's comedy with physical comedian Angel Ocasio; 11 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 8/1
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 8/2
Bend Vision Project's "Listen & Envision" Workshop: Bend residents will discuss community values, challenges, and ways to make Bend a better place; 9-10:30 a.m.; free; Envision Bend, Bend; envisionbend.org or 541-604-8429.
Wednesday 8/3
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication with Toastmasters; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/28
BowWow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for fist two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesat7thSt/
Fried Chicken Thursdays: Fried Chicken Thursdays at Flights Wine Bar! Dine in or take a bucket and a bottle to-go; vegan and gluten-free options available; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; app.upserve.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 7/30
Brunch & Bubbles: Chef Vanna shares the secrets of cooking brunch recipes ideal for a Summer Saturday afternoon; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $50; Open Space Event Studios , 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-610-3791.
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Walt Reilly's One Year Anniversary Party: There will be a DJ, photo booth and more to celebrate the anniversary; 6-11 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Sunday 7/31
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Join for a night of trivia with food and drinks; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Live Music at Flights: Sundays offer live music, and great wine and food; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Monday 8/1
Bingo with Bren Supporting Street Dog Hero: Join for bingo supporting Street Dog Hero, a non-profit supporting rescue dogs; 6-8 p.m.; $2; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Rd Suite B, Bend; bevelbeer.com
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 8/2
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
What's Brewing: Recruiting and Retaining Early-Career Talent: With a rapidly rising cost of living and a lack of attainable housing, alongside tight budgets and a competitive job market, recruiting and retaining employees in Central Oregon is crucial; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25-$40; Edward J. Ray Hall, OSU-Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; business.bendchamber.org
Wednesday 8/3
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music & games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
