Friday 7/28
Balloons Over Bend Launches: Balloons launch around sunrise each day; 6:45 a.m.; free; R.E. Jewell Elementary, 20550 SE Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Balloons Over Bend Night Glow Celebration: Bring the whole family down to the Night Glow for an evening of music, food and glow-in-the-dark balloons; 4-10 p.m.; $10 adults, kids two and under free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Saturday 7/29
Diva Drag Brunch: Featuring the best of the best from Portland along with all of your local Bend favorites; 11 a.m.; $25; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com/experiences.
Last Saturday — Funky Soul Dance Party: A funky, soul patio dance party with DJohn plus drink specials, an artist pop-up with Maren Inga and Maren + Laura and an Ice Cream pop-up with Grey Duck Ice cream; 5-9 p.m.; free; Café des Chutes and The Workhouse, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; 347-564-9080.
Balloons Over Bend Launches: Balloons launch around sunrise each day; 6:45 a.m.; free; R.E. Jewell Elementary, 20550 SE Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Sunday 7/30
Balloons Over Bend Launches: Balloons launch around sunrise each day; 6:45 a.m.; free; R.E. Jewell Elementary, 20550 SE Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Wednesday 8/2
Way Back Whensday: A fresh rotation of "Tiny Desk" performances by local musicians and DJs plus free local drinks provided; 6-9:30 p.m.; free; Revival Vintage, 1824 NE Division St., Bend; instagram.com/revivalvintagebend or 503-702-3552.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/27
"Queen Lear": An all-outdoor production of "King Lear," by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Crook County Amphitheater, 1751 S. Main St., Prineville; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Friday 7/28
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Trap for a Lonely Man": Set in an isolated, upscale cabin in a resort community, this is a psychological thriller play concerning a man who has lost his wife and is rapidly losing his mind; 7 p.m.; $15; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Saturday 7/29
"Feed Your Head": Talented dancers will perform a dreamlike journey through different styles and genres, from cabaret to pole to hip-hop, and everything in between; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $30 plus fees; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com.
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Queen Lear": An outdoor production of "King Lear," by William Shakespeare; noon-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Fir Street Park , 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
"Trap for a Lonely Man": Set in an isolated, upscale cabin in a resort community, this is a psychological thriller play concerning a man who has lost his wife and is rapidly losing his mind; 7 p.m.; $15; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Sunday 7/30
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 2 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Trap for a Lonely Man": Set in an isolated, upscale cabin in a resort community, this is a psychological thriller play concerning a man who has lost his wife and is rapidly losing his mind; 2 p.m.; $15; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org or 541-550-3088.
Monday 7/31
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/2
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life, facilitated and guided; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 7/27
Stand Up Comedy Special with Cole Robeson: Cole Robeson, a local comedy juggernaut who went national, hosted his own podcast "Journey & Wander" on the Big Laugh Comedy Network, now triumphantly returns to Bend to film his first stand-up; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Cascade Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 7/28
Cole Robeson Stand-Up: Cole Robeson returns to Bend and is filming his new one-hour comedy special; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online at bendticket.com, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Comedy at Craft — Gen Z Showcase: Join for a special Friday night show featuring some of our favorite comics of Gen Z; 8-9:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees online, $15 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 7/29
Comedy Night — Naughty but Nerdy Comedy Show: Naomi Fitter will headline this comedy night; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Tuesday 8/1
Author Event & Book Launch — "The Connellys of County Down," by Tracey Lange: Bend author Tracey Lange, the New York Times bestselling author of "We Are the Brennans," will discuss her new book about fierce family loyalty, good intentions gone awry and the consequences of improbable love; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 8/2
Author Event — Matt Reader: The Portland author will discuss his book "Extraordinary Oregon: 125 Fantastic Hikes Across the State of Oregon"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Trust," by Hernan Diaz.; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Thursday 7/27
Youth Camp — Healthy Dinners: Have your child join in this fun, four-day hands-on class where they will learn to make a variety of healthy dinners; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Friday 7/28
Summer Community Celebration: There will be music, games, community partner booths and more with Spanish speaking staff on site; 5-7 p.m.; free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-5435.
Monday 7/31
Youth Camp Cooking Frozen Desserts: Have your child join in this extensive hands-on class where they will spend four days making frozen desserts such as ice creams, sorbets, semifreddo and frozen mousse; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive, suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Tuesday 8/1
Youth Camp Cooking Frozen Desserts: Have your child join in this extensive hands-on class where they will spend four days making frozen desserts such as ice creams, sorbets, semifreddo and frozen mousse; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive, suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Wednesday 8/2
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered to be Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and so much more; 11 a.m.; $15 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-12 $10, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Youth Camp Cooking Frozen Desserts: Have your child join in this extensive hands-on class where they will spend four days making frozen desserts such as ice creams, sorbets, semifreddo and frozen mousse; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive, suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/27
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34K purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: Join Mindy of Rooted Presence for a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to help relieve stress and regulate our nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Friday 7/28
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34K purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Balloons Over Bend Night Glow Celebration: Bring the whole family down to the Night Glow for an evening of music, food and glow-in-the-dark balloons; 4-10 p.m.; $10 adults, kids two and under free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 7/29
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34K purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 7/30
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34K purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Community Hike Up Tumalo Mountain: A free community hike up Tumalo Mountain, led by instructor Connie; 8 a.m.; free; Dutchman Flat Trailhead, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; alltrails.com.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 7/31
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Wednesday 8/2
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth & postpartum doula + yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendticket.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 7/27
Community Conversations — The Gaps in Affordable Housing: The purpose of this series is to share the knowledge of local experts and nonprofits, including those with lived experience, and to hear from the people who work tirelessly to support our most vulnerable community members; 6:30 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Million Dollar Evening with the Altman Brothers: Engel & Volkers Bend is thrilled to present an unforgettable evening with renowned real estate moguls, Josh Altman and Matt Altman; 5:30 p.m.; $150-$175; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 5:15-6:45 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Roundhouse Foundation Lecture Series — What about water?: The event will provide a diverse range of perspectives and insights into reclaiming water, traditional foods, and addressing marine debris; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, registration online; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Saturday 7/29
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
Sunday 7/30
Backpacking Food Workshop: Learn how to make healthy, light and delicious meals for all of your outdoor adventures; 9-10:30 a.m.; $35 Parking pass and three take-home backpacking meals included; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 7/31
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 8/2
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/27
Munch & Music — Boombox with Rubbah Tree: This weekly series provides the community of Central Oregon with free live music, food vendors at Restaurant Row, family fun in the Kids Zone, local vendors down Artisan Row and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 7/29
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/30
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Funday King Trivia : Seven rounds of general trivia; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Monday 7/31
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/1
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 8/2
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multimedia trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecue every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with live tunes, too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
