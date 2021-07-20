Thursday 7/22
Oregon High Desert Classics: These shows encompass two full weeks of premier hunter/jumper competitions, with five star and USHJA level; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oregon High Desert Classics, 62895 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com
Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo: The county fair will include rides, animals, food, carnival games, rodeo performances Friday and Saturday night and more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under for rodeo; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; jeffco.net
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile run along the river trail. Stay after for food and drinks; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
‘Bad Mommy Bad Writer’ by Kim Cooper Findling: The local author will discuss her new book on navigating motherhood and work; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Books in Common NW — ‘Mona at Sea’: Author Elizabeth Gonzalez James will discuss her new book alongside fellow author Carrie La Seur; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com
Trail Running: A weekly group trail run led by Chris Colovos on the South Canyon section of the Deschutes River Trail. Bring water, snacks and drinks provided after the run; 6:45-8 p.m.; $7 suggested donation; run starts and ends at Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendadventuresports
Trivia On The Moon: Trivia on the Moon is back once again at Silver Moon Brewing. We are excited to welcome back our hosts and guests for exciting categories, great prizes and good times; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Social Crises — Homelessness, Addiction, and Mental Health in Deschutes County: A panel discussion on some of the basic underpinnings behind social crises; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
‘Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes’: The adaptation of the Greek classic “The Bacchae of Euripides” will be performed; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Quizzical Chase: Gather a team and go head to head answering questions from Trivial Pursuit cards; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com
Friday 7/23
Balloons Over Bend — Balloon Launches: See the balloons take flight over Central Oregon at the sunrise launches, weather depending; 6:45-8 a.m.; free; High Desert Middle School, 61111 SE 27th St., Bend; balloonsoverbend.com
Oregon High Desert Classics: These shows encompass two full weeks of premier hunter/jumper competitions, with five star and USHJA levels; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oregon High Desert Classics, 62895 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
4th Friday: Visit the art galleries of Sisters for art, music, demonstrations and more; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 West Hood Avenue, Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org
Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo: The county fair will include rides, animals, food, carnival games, rodeo performances Friday and Saturday night and more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under for rodeo; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; jeffco.net
Cornering & Switchbacks Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 1:30-3 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Balloon Blast Kid’s Race: An obstacle course for kids ages 3-10 will have seven different obstacles appropriate for all ages and a range of skill levels. All participants will receive a race bib, finishers ribbons and be eligible for other prizes; 4-6 p.m.; $5 plus fees; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com
Bend Night Glow: Get an up-close look at the hot air balloons as they light up the night sky. Also featuring food vendors and a mini marketplace; 5-11 p.m.; $7 adults, $5 children 12 and under, $10 at the gate; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com
Gala de Oro: The annual fundraiser for the Latino Community Association of Central Oregon will include a raffle and dance party featuring live music from Dina y Los Rumberos. Dinner tickets are sold out.; 5:30-11:30 p.m.; $50 dance party only, includes appetizers and drink ticket; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; galadeoro.org
Salmon Moon Meditation: Coinciding with the July full moon, the meditation session welcomes all genders and abilities to be inspired by the power of the moon; 6-7 p.m.; free; Blissful Heart Wellness Center, 45 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; facebook.com/blissfullheartbend
‘Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes’: The adaptation of the Greek classic “The Bacchae of Euripides” will be performed; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Movies in the Park — ‘Cool Runnings’: The 1993 Disney film about the first Jamaican bobsleigh team will be screened in the park; 9-11 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; prinevillechamber.com
Saturday 7/24
Balloons Over Bend — Balloon Launches: See the balloons take flight over Central Oregon at the sunrise launches, weather depending; 6:45-8 a.m.; free; High Desert Middle School, 61111 SE 27th St., Bend; balloonsoverbend.com
Oregon High Desert Classics: These shows encompass two full weeks of premier hunter/jumper competitions, with five star and USHJA levels; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oregon High Desert Classics, 62895 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top: Runners will run up to the top of the ski area then walk back down for a lunch and awards ceremony. Benefitting the Sisters Kiwanis club; 8 a.m.; $30 for 5K, $45 for half marathon; Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; sisterskiwanis.org
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver’s wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10, registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
Art at the Music Hall: The open-air art show will feature local artists and craftspeople showcasing and selling their work; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonartsassociation.com
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com
The Early Days of Bend: A guided tour with the historical museum around the early Bend sites with stories from six early Bendites and how these residents transformed the hamlet into a booming town; 10:30 a.m.-noon; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Saturday Market: The weekly market will feature local businesses and vendors selling a variety of items including antiques, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo: The county fair will include rides, animals, food, carnival games, rodeo performances Friday and Saturday night and more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under for rodeo; Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 430 SW Fairgrounds Road, Madras; jeffco.net
Microwave Candle Craft: Learn how to make candles using the microwave. Pick up a program kit from your preferred library prior to the event, supplies limited; 2-3 p.m.; free; registration required; Downtown Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Men’s Double’s Tournament: Find a partner and compete for prizes during tithe pool play tourney with the potential for bracket play. Subject to change due to weather; 2:45-9 p.m.; $20 entry fee, up to 8 teams; Cascade Swim Center, 465 SW Rimrock Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonvolleyballassociation
Sunriver Music Festival’s Festival Faire — An Outdoor Overture!: Featuring a catered dinner, wine, young musicians performances and an auction featuring a wide variety of experiences and items; 4-7:30 p.m.; online tickets sold out, online bidding still open; Sunriver Aquatics Center — John Gray Amphitheater, 57250 Overlook Rd, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org
Redmond Night Glow: Hot air balloons will inflate and light up the night sky where attendees will get an up-close look at the balloons; 5-10 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; balloonsoverbend.com
Oregon Storm Arena Football: The local professional indoor football team will take on the Idaho Horsemen; 7-9 p.m.; $12-$35 plus fees; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Argentine Tango Milonga: A social evening of dancing held monthly; 7:30-10 p.m.; $7; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; 541-728-3234.
‘Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes’: The adaptation of the Greek classic “The Bacchae of Euripides” will be performed; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Carl Click, Stuart Wilson, Mark Rook and Miles Baker will perform. Hosted by Katy Ipock, 21 and over; 8-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 7/25
Intermediate Adult Coed Doubles Tournament: Find a partner and compete for prizes during tithe pool play tourney with the potential for bracket play. Subject to change due to weather; 6-11 a.m.; $20 entry fee, up to 10 teams; Cascade Swim Center, 465 SW Rimrock Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonvolleyballassociation
Balloons Over Bend — Balloon Launches: See the balloons take flight over Central Oregon at the sunrise launches, weather depending; 6:45-8 a.m.; free; High Desert Middle School, 61111 SE 27th St., Bend; balloonsoverbend.com
Oregon High Desert Classics: These shows encompass two full weeks of premier hunter/jumper competitions, with five star and USHJA levels; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oregon High Desert Classics, 62895 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingbend
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99 Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
‘Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes’: The adaptation of the Greek classic “The Bacchae of Euripides” will be performed; 2-5 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
LGBTQIA+ Relationship Skills Workshop: A weekly workshop for anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ will be held; 6-7 p.m.; free; Saving Grace, Bend; saving-grace.org
Monday 7/26
Poetry Slam ‘Express Yourself’: An evening of poetry, expression and friendly competition. Local writers, readers and word-lovers can present poetry during the slam and potentially win prizes for their reading; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Tuesday 7/27
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70, first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com
Kids On the Move — Redmond: Join the OSU-Extension Service and Children’s Forest of Central Oregon for a family program focused on outdoor exploration, physical activity and nutrition for ages 0-5 with family; 10-11 a.m.; registration required; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; childrens-forest.jumbula.com
Christmas in July + Beer Release: A special limited bottle and draft release from the Benedictine Series Bourbon Barrel Aged Meet Your Maker, plus vintage Friar’s Festivus on draft; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com
Wine on the Deck: Soter Vineyards will be featured with an array of small plates created to compliment the wines; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Tuesday Night Bingo Night: The weekly bingo game will benefit Every Child a nonprofit to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon; 6-8 p.m.; $5 plus fees; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
Wednesday 7/28
Oregon High Desert Classics: These shows encompass two full weeks of premier hunter/jumper competitions, with five star and USHJA levels; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oregon High Desert Classics, 62895 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: The annual fair and rodeo is back featuring carnival rides and games, exhibits, animals, live music, food, vendors and more. Limited entry; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $13 adults, $8 seniors and children 6-12, under 6 free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Block 15 brewing from Corvallis will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served.; 5-7 p.m.; $20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s’mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210, registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
Women’s Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Classics Book Club: Discussing “Dubliners” by James Joyce; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
