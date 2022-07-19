GO! Do
Art
Friday 7/22
Fourth Friday Art Walk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsoring food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-549-9552.
Saturday 7/23
Exhibition Opening — Art in the West: This annual, juried art exhibition attracts well-known artists from around the country; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free with admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Wednesday 7/27
The Postman: Watch major movies shot regionally introduced by local historian and reviewer; 7:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/21
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of talented local actors; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Deschutes County Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; facebook.com/dionysuspresents.
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meet up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend or 541-382-4270.
Friday 7/22
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of talented local actors; 7:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Deschutes County Historical Society and Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; facebook.com/dionysuspresents.
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 7/23
"A Midsummer Night's Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of very talented local actors; 7:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Deschutes County Historical Society and Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; facebook.com/dionysuspresents.
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month and explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theater community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadetheatre or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 7/24
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of very talented local actors; 5-7:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; facebook.com/dionysuspresents or 541-382-4754.
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 2 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 7/27
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 7/21
Clean Comedy Challenge Fundraiser for J-Bar-J Youth Services: Local comedians Carl Click, Katy Ipock, Stuart Wilson, Ocean Robinson, Elizabeth Ueland, Zac and Drake Lock will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20 plus fees, $25 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 7/22
Comedy at The Capitol with Cody Michael: Comedy with local favorite Cody Michael headlining; featuring Cameron Peloso, hosted by Jessica Taylor; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 7/23
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Comedian Meaghan Gross, Cody Michael and Drew Wilson-McGrath will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 7/25
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand-Up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 7/27
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 7/21
Author Event — "Halcyon Journey-In Search of the Belted Kingfisher": Author Marina Richie will discuss her book about kingfishers; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 7/22
The Library Book Club: Discuss “The Writer's Library,” by Nancy Pearl and Jeff Schwager; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 7/26
Anti-Racist Book Club & Social Justice Series — Embrace Yoga’s Roots: A weekly workshop in July about the origins of yoga practice; 7-8 p.m.; $25; Namaspa Yoga Community, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-550-8550.
Wednesday 7/27
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development; 6-8 p.m.; $9, check website for current read; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/21
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world-class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 7/22
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Saturday 7/23
Bacon, Brew & Balloons: Enjoy brews from 12 local breweries and ciders and live performance from Honey Don’t then stay to watch the Redmond Balloon Night Glow; 5-10 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, 401 SE Roosevelt Ave., Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top: The half marathon is back for its fifth year with a course that follows scenic forested trails with amazing views from the top of Potato Hill; 8 a.m.; Fee; Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; trailrunner.com.
Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Michelle McSwain for a tour of Ochoco Preserve; 9-11 a.m.; must register in advance; Ochoco Preserve, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/24
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world-class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/25
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, come join us! Cost is $10, and players must sign up beforehand through MeetUp. Bring a racquet if you have one.; 7-9 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St, Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 7/26
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com/scheduling/POAMHLH or 503-888-5624.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 7/27
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world class riders from all over the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Pacific Northwest Classic 2022: Watch more than 700 pickleball players compete for a $25K purse; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Kids & Family
Friday 7/22
Balloons Over Bend: Watch the balloons launch each morning at sunrise at R.E. Jewell Elementary, and then head down to the Night Glow festival for an evening of music, food, glow-in-the-dark balloons and more; 4-10 p.m.; $7-$10 for Night Glow festival, balloon launches are free to watch; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-383-7700.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 7/23
Balloons Over Bend: Watch the balloons launch each morning at sunrise; balloon launches are free to watch; R.E. Jewell Elementary, 20550 SE Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-383-7700.
Central Oregon Llama Field Day: Hands on llama fun for the whole family; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Wild Oak Llama Ranch, 66250 Gerking Market Road, Bend; centraloregonllamas.org or 541-410-9447.
Summer Heritage Walking Tours: Join the Deschutes Historical Museum for guided walking tours around Bend’s downtown district, neighborhoods, and sites; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Sunday 7/24
Balloons Over Bend: Watch the balloons launch each morning at sunrise; balloon launches are free to watch; R.E. Jewell Elementary, 20550 SE Murphy Road, Bend; balloonsoverbend.com or 541-383-7700.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 7/21
Homegrown Renewables — Creating an energy plan for Deschutes County: Learn about the work being done to launch an energy plan for Deschutes County and how you can get involved; 5-6:30 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Friday 7/22
Couples Massage Workshop: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Saturday 7/23
Couples Massage Workshop: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Photography Workshop: Go join Deschutes Land Trust and professional photographer Christian Murillo for an early morning photography workshop at the Metolius Preserve; 7-10 a.m.; $100, must register in advance; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday 7/24
Couples Massage Workshop: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Wolf Watching in Yellowstone Park: Learn insider tips and tricks to making the most of your wolf watching adventure; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 7/25
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 7/26
Japanese Bento Workshop: Create a work of art through food for your lunch box; 6-7:30 p.m.; free registration is required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Meaningful Activities for People Living with Dementia Webinar: Learn how to use past interests of work, leisure, self-care, and relaxation to support your loved one with memory impairment; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Oregon Care Partners, Bend; oregoncarepartners.com.
Wednesday 7/27
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/21
Bingo Night with Every Child: Every Child is partnering with Dustin Riley Events to create a night of high-energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $25; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio/events.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 7/23
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
The Giving Plate's Red Carpet Gala: Join for a fun and fancy night out benefiting The Giving Plate's hunger-relief programs; 6-10 p.m.; $125, 18+, includes dinner and live music with The Blue Wave Band; The Riverhouse Convention Center, 2861 NW Perlette Lane, Bend; thegivingplate.org or 720-289-0613.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/24
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and come get nerdy for a chance to win prizes; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Monday 7/25
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 7/26
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 7/27
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music and games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine Wednesdays: Happy hour every wine Wednesday; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
