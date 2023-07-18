GO! Do
Arts
Friday 7/21
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Crater Lake Photo Workshop: Learn from Zack Schnepf, nature photographer, during this three-day outing exploring locations in Crater Lake National Park; 5 p.m.; $790; Cascade Center of Photography, 2660 NE Highway 20, Suite 610, Bend; ccophoto.com or 541-241-2266.
Saturday 7/22
Crater Lake Photo Workshop: Learn from Zack Schnepf, nature photographer, during this three-day outing exploring locations in Crater Lake National Park; $790; Cascade Center of Photography, 2660 NE Highway 20, Suite 610, Bend; ccophoto.com or 541-241-2266.
Sunday 7/23
Crater Lake Photo Workshop: Learn from Zack Schnepf, nature photographer, during this three-day outing exploring locations in Crater Lake National Park 11 a.m.; $790; Cascade Center of Photography, 2660 NE Highway 20, Suite 610, Bend; ccophoto.com or 541-241-2266.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/20
Parade: Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Queen Lear": An all-outdoor production of Queen Lear by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 in advance, $25 at door; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho, Bend; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Third Thursdays Group Class and Social Dance: Learn different dances each month at the all-levels class; 6-7:45 p.m.; $10-$20; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com.
Friday 7/21
Parade: Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Queen Lear": An all-outdoor production of Queen Lear by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 in advance, $25 at the door; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho, Bend; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Saturday 7/22
Parade: Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Queen Lear": An all-outdoor production of Queen Lear by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 in advance, $25 at the door; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho, Bend; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Sunday 7/23
Come Dance With Us: Live music by the musicians of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers District 3; 1-3 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; centraloregonfiddlers.com.
Parade: Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning Parade explores the endurance of love and hope against all the odds; 2 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Queen Lear": An all-outdoor production of Queen Lear by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 in advance, $25 at the door; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho, Bend; bendticket.com or 503-740-9619.
Wednesday 7/26
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 7/20
Matt Rife & Friends: The TikTok viral comedian will perform; 7 p.m.; sold out; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-851.
The Roundabouts Improv Troupe: This dynamic group of performers, homegrown in Central Oregon, will perform standup comedy; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; OpenSpace Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-410-5866.
Friday 7/21
Aging With Laughter: A comedy show for those who like to be in bed early; 7-8:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bend Underground Comedy Club: Once a month, The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar is transformed into a secret comedy hideaway feature local, regional and sometimes national comedy talent; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; The Wine Shop & Beer Tasting Bar, 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; bendcomedyclub.eventbrite.com.
Books
Thursday 7/20
Author Event — "Cracked," by Steve Hawley: "Cracked: The Future of Dams in a Hot, Crazy World" is a kind of speed date with the history of water control — dams, diversions and canals, and just as importantly, the politics and power that evolved with them; 6:30 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-549-0866.
Monday 7/24
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing "A Memory Called Empire," by Arkady Martine; 6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-549-0866.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 7/21
Kulas in the Wild — Deschutes River Rafting Adventure: Join for a three-day Adventure on the Deschutes River; raft the rapids, camp, hike, swim, paint, and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $668; BLM Mecca Flat Campground outside Warm Springs, Oregon 9253 NW Mecca Road, Madras; kulacloth.com.
Riverside Yoga + Wine Event: Feel good, get centered, and move mindfully at this yoga event; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $35; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 7/22
Cultus Lake Challenge: Ride real singletrack, paddle pristine waters, and trek across rugged terrain; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $105; Cultus Lake, Forest Service Road 120, La Pine; bendracing.com or 541-227-3953.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top: The course follows scenic forested trails with amazing views from the top of Potato Hill; 8 a.m.; $35-$50; Hoodoo Challenge Run to the Top, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; trailrunner.com or 541-632-3663.
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free, Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
Kulas in the Wild — Deschutes River Rafting Adventure: Day two of a three-day Adventure on the Deschutes River; raft the rapids, camp, hike, swim, paint, and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $668; BLM Mecca Flat Campground outside Warm Springs, Oregon 9253 NW Mecca Road, Madras; kulacloth.com.
Metolius River Preserve Hike: Hike a portion of the beautiful west side Metolius River Trail from Lower Bridge Campground south toward the Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
PureFit Lagree Studio Grand Opening Celebration: Go get a good sweat or try the Mega for the first time at the Grand Opening event which will have a live DJ, vendors, snacks and more; 8 a.m.-noon; free reservation required; PureFit Lagree Studio, 20370, Bend; purefitlagreestudio.com or 541-480-5020.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 7/23
Forest Bathing: A forest bathing walk starts off with a guided meditation deepening into each of the senses, and then you’ll be led through a series of invitations that offer the opportunity for deeper relaxation and connection with ourselves and the living world; 10 a.m.-noon; $35; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 541-389-7275.
Kulas in the Wild — Deschutes River Rafting Adventure: Join us for a three-day Adventure on the Deschutes River in Oregon where we'll raft the rapids, camp, hike, swim, paint, and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $668; BLM Mecca Flat Campground outside Warm Springs, Oregon 9253 NW Mecca Road, Madras; kulacloth.com.
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust volunteer and passionate journaler, Kolby Kirk, for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 7/24
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at our new climbing facility, to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Yoga Sculpt Classes: Combing the mindful practices of yoga with the challenges of strength training; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $120; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Tuesday 7/25
Paulina Creek Preserve Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Leslie Olson for a tour of one of our newest conservation projects; 10 a.m.-noon; free, must register in advance; Paulina Creek Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Wednesday 7/26
2023 Pacific Northwest Classic: Watch over 700 pickleball players compete for a $34,000 purse; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendpickleballclub.com.
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-317-3568.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendticket.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 7/20
Sisters Trails Alliance Speaker Series: Discover how a glacial moraine lake high on South Sister played into protecting the wild feel of Whychus Creek; 6-8 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 7/21
Resilience and Recovery — The Return of Wolves with OLLI-UO: Learn more about the charismatic and controversial wolf with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 7/23
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 7/24
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 7/26
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/20
Fundraising Dinner & Featured Flight with Vital Wines: Join for an intimate family dinner with non-profit winery Vital from Walla Walla; 4:30 p.m.; $110; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Munch & Music — High Step Society with Fractal: This weekly series provides the community free live music, food vendors, family fun, local vendors and beer, wine and spirits; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 7/21
Sip — A Wine Tasting Fundraiser: This fundraiser will include live music, a silent auction, delicious wines, delectable small bites and more; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; $125; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org or 541-389-3111.
Saturday 7/22
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
El Tianguis de Oregon: This evening market will host a variety of Latino and local businesses; 4-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; oregonperoenespanol.com.
Grand Cru: Enjoy an outdoor Winemaker’s Reception with live music and a multi-course dinner, live auction and paddle raise — all to support KIDS Center; 4:30-9 p.m.; $200; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org or 541-389-3111.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/23
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 7/24
2023 Crawfish Boil: Enjoy fresh and local fare and music while hanging out on the patio for a night of bringing the community together; 6-8 p.m.; $50-$55 per person; Cascade Lake Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite #100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/25
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Bingo Fundraiser: Support Healing Reins at Deschutes Brewpub buy purchasing a pint and playing some bingo; 6-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday 7/26
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine 101 Workshop: Learn how to identify wines at this workshop; 6:30 p.m.; $45; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
