Events
Wednesday 7/14
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210; registration required; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Pari-Mutuel Horse Races: The state's largest pari-mutuel horse race is back for four nights. Tickets available at Prineville Men's Wear, Bayberry Lane, Costal Farm Supply in Redmond and the Boot Barn in Bend and at the gate; 5:30-9 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, 2 and under are free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville; crookedriverroundup.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
Green Burial — The Greenest Way to Go: Sexton Mary Ann Perry will share about the Forest Conservation Burial Ground which offers green (or natural) burial or scattering of cremated remains; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Thursday 7/15
EDCO Annual Luncheon: The annual luncheon will be held both in person and virtually. Hear about current and future economic trends and business practices, featuring keynote speaker Tim Harford; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $39-$54 virtual ticket, $79-$94 in person ticket; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; edcoinfo.com
Books in Common NW — 'A Ghost in the Throat: Poet Doireann Ni Ghriofa will discuss their debut prose novel alongside fellow poet Eireann Lorsung; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com
Redmond Ladies Night: The monthly, traveling ladies night will feature pop-up vendors, drinks and more; 4-7 p.m.; free; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; facebook.com/redmondbuzz
Vanessa Riley & Beatriz Williams: Riley will discuss her book "The Island Queen" in this virtual talk; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; must purchase the book to receive Zoom link; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Pari-Mutuel Horse Races: The state's largest pari-mutuel horse race is back for four nights. Tickets available at Prineville Men's Wear, Bayberry Lane, Coastal Farm Supply in Redmond and the Boot Barn in Bend and at the gate; 5:30-9 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, 2 and under are free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville; crookedriverroundup.com
Growing Cactus in Central Oregon: Learn how you can xeriscape with cacti in your yard successfully; 5:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m.; Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; facebook.com/smithrockcactus
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile group run along the river trail; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave #100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
A Sip of Cork & Barrel: The annual fundraiser for the KIDS Center will feature four winemaker dinners, registration required as seating is limited; 6-9 p.m.; $125-$200 Currents at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org
Author Event — Phillip Margolin: The mystery and thriller writer will discuss his latest book 'A Matter of Life and Death.' This is an in-person event; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com
Comedy at Open Space — Tom Clark: The touring comedian will perform. Featuring Steph Clark and hosted by Katy Ipock; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendticket.com
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/outcentraloregonlgbtq
Friday 7/16
Bend YP Summit 2021: Level up your professional and personal development skills alongside other young professionals for a full day of in-person (or virtual) learning and engagement; 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; $55-$110 Bend Chamber Members & YP Passport holders receive a discount; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; bendyp.org
Friday Morning Creekside Yoga: Annie Wilson will lead an all-level yoga class along the creek with music from her vinyl collection playing. Drop-in or sign up in advance by DMing @yogawithannie on Instagram; 10-11 a.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
COBA Tour of Homes: Featuring open houses of newly constructed homes and more; noon-6 p.m.; throughout Central Oregon; coba.org
Intro to Jumping Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com
Bend Trail Sessions Mountain Bike Clinic: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6:30 p.m.; $89; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
A Sip of Cork & Barrel: The annual fundraiser for the KIDS Center will feature four winemaker dinners, registration required as seating is limited; 4:30-9 p.m.; $125-$200 Currents at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org
Pari-Mutuel Horse Races: The state's largest pari-mutuel horse race is back for four nights. Tickets available at Prineville Men's Wear, Bayberry Lane, Coastal Farm Supply in Redmond and the Boot Barn in Bend and at the gate; 5:30-9 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, 2 and under are free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville; crookedriverroundup.com
Comedy at the Capitol — Tyler Boeh: The comedian will perform. Featuring Dillon Kolar and hosted by Katy Ipock; 7-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
'Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes': The adaptation of the Greek classic "The Bacchae of Euripides" will be performed; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Saturday 7/17
High Cascades 100: The 100-mile race through the mountains will be held. Limited entries remaining, must register by noon on Thursday; 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; $270; Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; mudslingerevents.com
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Sunriver Nature Center Bird Walk: Tom Lawler, expert birder and nature photographer, will lead small groups around Sunriver's wetlands, meadows and forests to find a variety of birdlife that surrounds the Nature Center; 8:30-11:30 a.m.; $10 registration required; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingyoga
COBA Tour of Homes: Featuring open houses of newly constructed homes and more; noon-6 p.m.; throughout Central Oregon; coba.org
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
Corvette and Porsche Car Show at The Bend Factory Stores: Car collectors will bring their Corvettes and Porsches out including the new mid-engine coupe and all-electric Porsche Taycan. Food carts, live music and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Bend Factory Stores, 61334 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertcorvettes.org
Third Annual Central Oregon Llama Field Day: The open day will include hayrides, kids activity area, llama obstacle course and the chance to meet the farm's llamas as well as a couple of camels and alpacas; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Wild Oak Llamas Ranch, 66250 Gerking Market Road, Bend; centraloregonllamas.org
La Pine Quilt Show and Weekend Market: The market will feature local vendors as well as quilts on display made by local quilters; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; facebook.com/lapinesenioractivitycenter
Reflections of History — An Architectural Tour: A guided tour through the Drake Park Neighborhood Historic District where participants will learn about the architectural styles represented as well as the history of the area; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $5 registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Saturday Market: The weekly market will feature local businesses and vendors selling a variety of items including antiques, handmade goods, clothing, jewelry and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 Southwest Forest Avenue, Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Legend Cider Farmers Market: The cidery will host a farmers market featuring local produce, handmade items and more. Also featuring live music starting at 2 p.m. from Culley Calkins; noon-5 p.m.; free; Legend Cider Company, 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider
Wine Tasting — Willamette Valley Vineyards: The winery will be featured at the store for a drop by tasting; 1-4 p.m.; free; C.E. Lovejoy’s Market, 19530 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; facebook.com/celovejoys
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
A Sip of Cork & Barrel: The annual fundraiser for the KIDS Center will feature four winemaker dinners, registration required as seating is limited; 4:30-9 p.m.; $125-$200; Currents at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org
Author Event — Phillip Margolin: The author will discuss his latest courtroom thriller "A Matter of Life and Death." This is an in-person event; 5-6 p.m.; free; Sunriver Books & Music, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; sunriverbooks.com
Pari-Mutuel Horse Races: The state's largest pari-mutuel horse race is back for four nights. Tickets available at Prineville Men's Wear, Bayberry Lane, Coastal Farm Supply in Redmond and the Boot Barn in Bend and at the gate; 5:30-9 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children 12 and under, 2 and under are free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 S. Main St., Prineville; crookedriverroundup.com
'Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes': The adaptation of the Greek classic "The Bacchae of Euripides" will be performed; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Comedy at Craft — Eric Oren: The actor, filmmaker and comedian will perform. Featuring Sharif Mohni and hosted by Katy Ipock; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 7/18
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/wildthingyoga
COBA Tour of Homes: Featuring open houses of newly constructed homes and more; noon-6 p.m.; throughout Central Oregon; coba.org
Skills & Ride Mountain Biking Workshop: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99 Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
La Pine Quilt Show and Weekend Market: The market will feature local vendors as well as quilts on display made by local quilters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; facebook.com/lapinesenioractivitycenter
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir Street, Sisters; visitcentraloregon.com
'Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes': The adaptation of the Greek classic "The Bacchae of Euripides" will be performed; 2-5 p.m.; $20 adults, $18 seniors and students; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
LGBTQIA+ Relationship Skills Workshop: A weekly workshop for anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+ will be held; 6-7 p.m.; free; Saving Grace, Bend; saving-grace.org
Monday 7/19
Wine-O-Bingo: The twist on traditional bingo will be played monthly, space is limited; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "The Girl Who Drank the Moon" by Kelly Barnhill; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Monday Night at the Movies — 'Footloose': The 1980s classic starring Kevin Bacon will be screened outdoors. Bring a blanket and sit on the lawn; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10 adults, $8 children 12 and under, advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Language Exchange in the Beer Garden: Share your language skills or hone in on your quest to learn a new language with English and Spanish speakers and anyone else who wants to participate; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Tuesday 7/20
Kids On the Move — Redmond: Join the OSU-Extension Service and Children's Forest of Central Oregon for a family program focused on outdoor exploration, physical activity and nutrition for ages 0-5 with family; 10-11 a.m.; registration required; American Legion Park, 850 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; childrens-forest.jumbula.com
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Write-On! Live Travel Writing: You can register to attend this program in-person, or take part online; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Painting Party at Silver Moon: Participants will be guided step-by-step in painting a scenic nightscape, all materials provided, no experience necessary; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45 registration required; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; brightlifecreative.com
Tuesday Night Bingo Night: The weekly bingo game will benefit Every Child a nonprofit to uplift children and families impacted by foster care in Oregon; 6-8 p.m.; $5 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys
Wednesday 7/21
Oregon High Desert Classics: The annual equestrian competition and benefit for J Bar J Youth Services will be held. Spectators will not be allowed but the events will be live streamed; 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oregon High Desert Classics, 62895 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com
Women's Foundational Skills Mountain Biking Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; gritclinics.com
Yoga Nidra: A relaxing guided meditation known as "yogic sleep"; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org
Mystery Book Club: Discussing "Girl in Disguise" by Greer Macallister; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com
Cascade Lakes Brewing Bend Pub Run: A weekly 3-5 mile group loop run starts and ends at the brewpub; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; 541-388-4998.
Live music
Wednesday 7/14
The Guacalypsos: Accomplished and eclectic musicians playing an energetic mix of Americana and Caribbean musical styles including folk, country, blues, R & B, swing, calypso reggae and tejano; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-306-0797.
Music on the Green — Heller Highwater Band: The R&B, country and rock band performs; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Soiree — Aviara Trio: The classical trio will perform for a limited audience, featuring light hors d'oeuvres and wine; 6-9 p.m.; $75-$100 suggested donation; Broken Top, private residence, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
Summer Sessions — Slade and the Hatchet: The local rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Thursday 7/15
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local duo will play a variety of hit covers; 5-8 p.m.; $15 advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Munch and Music — Kalimba: The Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Summer Soiree — Aviara Trio: The classical trio will perform for a limited audience, featuring light hors d'oeuvres and wine, lawn seating, bring your own chair or blanket; 6-9 p.m.; $75-$100 suggested donation; Sunrise Village, private residence, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Amateur Karaoke League: Sing your heart out in the beer garden, no experience necessary; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; 541-638-7001.
Thursday Night Writers — Kelly Farrell: The country-Americana singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Live Music Thursdays: Local musicians will perform weekly at the distillery; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; facebook.com/oregonspiritdistillers
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Problem Stick & The Deeks at Volcanic: The metal and wrecked rockers will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $5 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
Friday 7/16
Superball: The local band will play hits from the '60s and '70s; 5-7 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/superballrock
Live at the Vineyard — High Street Band: The band will perform hits from the '70s to today's top 40; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, $25 children 11 and under, advanced tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com
Summer Soiree — Aviara Trio: The classical trio will perform for a limited audience, featuring light hors d'oeuvres and wine; 6-9 p.m.; $75-$100 suggested donation; North Rim Lodge, 1500 NW Wild Rye Circle, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com
The Buckly's: The rock-soul trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/bucklysbend.
Live on the Lawn — She's With Me: The female bluegrass trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Fun Bobby: The classic rock band will play hits from the '80s; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Jeshua Marshall Single Release Party: The local musician will perform selections from his upcoming album, also featuring Jon Gazi and Jason Dae West; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Eilen Jewell + Caleb Klauder & Reeb Williams: The folk-rock singer-songwriters will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $35-$55 Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Summer Nights Series — Matti Joy & The Autumn Sky: The folk artist will perform on the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Jess Ryan Band & Profit Drama: The local rock and blues bands will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
NYM: The DJ will play a mix of funk, soul and hip-hop; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Saturday 7/17
3 of We: The jazz-rock band performs; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Mark Ransom: The local folk artist will perform ; 5-8 p.m.; free, first come, first served; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net
Richard Taelour: The local guitarist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendcider
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist and his band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse
In a Landscape: Classical pianist Hunter Noack will perform outdoors where people can listen via a set of wireless headphones; 6-9 p.m.; $35 plus fees, free for Warm Springs Tribal members and EBT; The Museum At Warm Springs, 2189 U.S. Highway 26, Warm Springs; inalandscape.org
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Hop & Brew, 532 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/sleeplesstruckers
John Sipe: The Americana musician will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; $5 cover; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com
Live on the Lawn — Aaron Moore, Derek Michael Marc, Eric Leadbetter: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Cara O Cruz: The Latin-rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Hola! Downtown, 920 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/holadowntown
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
Shady GroOove: The rock, blues, funk, Americana and jazz band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Rootdown: The alt-rock and reggae band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Steve Poltz + Madison Cunningham: The singer-songwriters will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $35-$55 Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams Ave, Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Summer Sizzle with Spencer Snyder: The one-man band will perform live in the beer garden; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Trainwreck: The local cover band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/trainwreckbend
Eli Seth Lieberman: The musician from Strive Roots will perform on the outdoor deck; 7-9 p.m.; free; Shandy's, 52510 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/shandysdrinkplaywin
Farewell Bend — The Best of Busking & Bars: Americana artist KC Flynn will perform one last concert before leaving for Las Vegas; 8-10 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
The Old Revival & The Roof Rabbits: The rock and punk bands will perform; 9-11 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
NYM: The DJ will play a mix of funk, soul and hip-hop; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker
Sunday 7/18
Dead Lee: The folk duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/deadleeduo
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk/jam band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sisterssaloon.net
KC Flynn: The Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Monday 7/19
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Back to the Grind with Bill Powers and Friends: The roots musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; facebook.com/ontapbend
Tuesday 7/20
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend
Ukulele Meet-Ups: Ukulele players can meet and jam, free rentals available and local instructor Matt Mueller will be on hand to help with some instruction for all skill levels; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew
Wednesday 7/21
The Tangents at Over the Edge: The classic rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Tap House, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse
Dan Dubuque: The slide guitarist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/worthybrewing
