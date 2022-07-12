GO! Do
Art
Friday 7/15
Teton Gravity Research premiere of "Esperanto, a Mountain Bike Film": Join TGR for the one-night only premiere of the new mountain bike film, Esperanto; 6-7:30 p.m. or 8:30-10 p.m.; $15-$18 adult, $10 youth; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; tour.tetongravity.com or 541-408-4329.
Sunday 7/17
Writers Writing — Critique Group Workshop: Bring three pages or two poems to share for critique; 1-3 p.m.; free, register in advance; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 7/18
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall Street, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday 7/19
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy while you are led step-by-step from start to finish in a painting; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45 per person, supplies included; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 7/20
"Up The Creek": View major movies shot regionally and introduced by a local historian and reviewer; 7:30 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 7/14
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meet up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; 541-382-4270.
Friday 7/15
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 7/16
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 7:30 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Renew — Hope, Community, Connection: A day of movement, dance, inspiration, and connection; 9 a.m.-noon; $75 donations accepted, scholarships available; The Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Sunday 7/17
Cascades Teen Theatre — "Cyrano de Bergerac": The classic story of the swashbuckling French swordsman who loves one to whom he dare not speak of his love; 2 p.m.; $25 seniors/students, $27 adults; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 7/20
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner's class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support you tune in and move with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20, but let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 7/14
Comedy at Silver Moon — Tyler Boeh: The award-winning "beat-boxing" comedian will perform with Carl Click; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: If you've got a joke to tell or just want to hear comics try out new material this is the time and place; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 7/15
Comedy at Craft — Touching Tips: San Diego-based comedians Neil Singh, Rafa Camargo and Ron Ripley will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Nate Bargatze — The Raincheck Tour: The standup comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $39.50-$75 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Saturday 7/16
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: Local comedians Katy Ipock, Stuart Wilson, Zac and Ocean Robinson will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 7/17
Comedy at The Capitol — Dave Hill & Andie Main: The New York-based comedian, writer, actor and musician and the Portland-based comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Monday 7/18
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 7/19
Out of Thin Air Improv Theater — Improv Comedy Tuesdays: Go to the premier improv comedy event in town; 8 p.m.; $10-$15; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-668-1046.
Wednesday 7/20
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; facebook.com/7bend.
Books
Thursday 7/14
Author Event — "Grading on a Curve" by Andrea Wickberg: The author will discuss their book "Grading on a Curve"; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 7/18
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "Sweet Home Alaska" by Carole Estby Dagg; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 7/19
Anti-Racist Book Club & Social Justice Series — Embrace Yoga’s Roots: A weekly workshop in in July about the origins of yoga practice; 7-8 p.m.; $25; Namaspa Yoga Community, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; namaspa.com or 541-550-8550.
Author Event — Hike366 A Woman’s Tales of Hiking Adventures All Year Round: Read about 366 adventures, learn to define hiking for yourself and get inspired for your own hiking project in these pages by Jess Beauchemin; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 7/20
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Plot" by Jean Hanff Korelitz; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/14
Introduction to Nordic Walking: Starts with classroom instruction followed by optional 45 minute walk outside; 8:30-9:45 a.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Riverside Yoga + Wine: This special yoga event is designed to help you feel good, get centered, and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $30 pre-register; Old Mill District — free Spirit Yoga Grass, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 7/15
Oregon Lacrosse Classic: Over 100 top lacrosse teams from the West will be competing in Bend; 2-8 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adrln.com.
Saturday 7/16
Oregon Lacrosse Classic: Over 100 top lacrosse teams from the West will be competing in Bend; 2-8 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adrln.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 7/17
Oregon Lacrosse Classic: Over 100 top lacrosse teams from the West will be competing in Bend; 1-4 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adrln.com.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 7/18
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/badminton-night.
Bird Watching at Tumalo State Park Day Use Area: Explore local birds with naturalist Damian Fagan; 8-10 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Tuesday 7/19
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Introduction to Nordic Walking: Starts with classroom instruction followed by optional 45-minute walk outside in nearby Drake Park; 6-7:15 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club brings together outdoor enthusiasts for an adventure and tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 7/20
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Meet at Cascade Lakes Brew Pub for a 3- to 5-mile run and then enjoy food and drinks after; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpup, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Oregon High Desert Classics: Watch the horse racing show that attracts world-class riders from around the U.S. and Canada; see website for schedule, call for reservations; J Bar J Ranch, 62896 Hamby Road, Bend; oregonhighdesertclassics.org or 541-410-0033.
Kids & Family
Thursday 7/14
Long Live Dono Basketball Camp: Summer Basketball camp for kids grade five-eight; 1-5 p.m.; $100 per camper; Caldera High School Gym, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; longlivedono.com or 541-355-5000.
Friday 7/15
Alpenglow Park Grand Opening Celebration: This is a community event with entertainment, demonstrations of the park amenities, family-friendly activities, and an opportunity to connect with area neighborhood associations; 4-8 p.m.; free; Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing community together and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 7/16
Ranch Sawmill Demonstration: See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and discover how critical steam-powered sawmills were to families in the High Desert; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free with admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Summer Heritage Walking Tours: Join the Deschutes Historical Museum for guided walking tours around Bend’s downtown district, neighborhoods, and sites; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 7/14
Coexistence and Regeneration — Learning from Rural Voices, Ecology + Craft: Hear two lectures, “Riding and Recording the Urban/Rural Divide,” by independent journalist Ashley Ahearn, and “The Art of Chickening,” with Sally Linville, fiber artist and furniture designer; free; Sisters Art Works Building, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org.
Getting from Here to There — Transportation Visions and Realities for Central Oregon: Insights on current transportation projects in Central Oregon, including an update on the status of Bend's Transportation Plan and review of available funding for transportation improvements; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 2850 NE Rippling River Court, Bend; cityclubofcentraloregonmay242021.growthzoneapp.com or 541-633-7163.
Raise the Deschutes Seminar Series — What's Wrong with Our Rivers?: Deschutes River Conservancy is bringing water experts to you to present on and answer questions regarding the primary water issues affecting the Deschutes Basin and the programs in place to address these issues; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org or 541-382-4077.
Saturday 7/16
High Desert Garden Tour: This year will feature six gardens in the Bend area; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $10 adults, children 18 and under free; OSU Extension Service, various locations, Bend; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Monday 7/18
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 7/20
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Repair Café: A community event bringing people with broken stuff together with people who like to fix stuff; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; The Gear Fix, 550 SW Industrial Way Suite #183, Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-617-0022.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/14
Fried Chicken Thursdays: Dine in or take a bucket of chicken and a bottle to-go; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; app.upserve.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 7/15
Cork & Barrel — Sip: An evening of wine tasting, live music, festivities and a silent auction to benefit KIDS Center; 4:30 p.m.; $100 Early Bird, $125 Regular Admission; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org or 541-389-3111.
Saturday 7/16
Cork & Barrel — Grand Cru: This annual bash features wine tasting, live music, a five-course dinner, and live auction to benefit KIDS Center; 4:30 p.m.; $200; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; corkandbarrel.org or 541-389-3111.
Korean Cooking Class: Join Chef Brian for a Korean Cooking Class; 6-8 p.m.; $99, call the store to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/17
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: Get a group together and go get nerdy for a chance to win prizes; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 7/18
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 7/19
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Kenny Chesney Pre-Party: Stop by Walt’s for a pre-party prior to the Chesney concert and get a ride to the show on a local trolley which will be taking two trips down to the amphitheater; 4-6:30 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 7/20
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Charles Krug Wine Dinner: A joint wine dinner with Marc and Janice Mondavi, Cody Kennedy and Vickie Daigneault from Charles Krug; 6:30-9 p.m.; $160, includes five-course dinner and wine; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music and games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday, a special guest brewery and live local tunes, too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
