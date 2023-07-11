GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 7/13
Writers Writing — How to Write, Publish and Market Your Children's Book: Get practical know-how and inspiration to successfully write kids literature; 6-8 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Friday 7/14
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Saturday 7/15
Unity Event July Poetry Jam: Open mic evening of poetry and spoken word celebrating summer; 6:30-8 p.m.; free, love offering welcome; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Sunday 7/16
Festival Faire: Sunriver Music Festival's annual, elegant evening in the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, including delicious food, wine, a lively auction and performances from virtuosic Young Artist Scholarship recipients and accomplished alumni; 4 p.m.; $100; Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 57081 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Monday 7/17
Painting Inside The Box: Join for a slightly nerdy paint night; 6-8 p.m.; $40; Modern Games, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 150, Bend; 541-639-8121.
Wednesday 7/19
Poetry Everywhere — Writing Across Genres & Forms: Get inspired writing poetry across genres: from receipts to recipes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Theater & Dance
Friday 7/14
Suttle Silent Disco: Grab a pair of headphones, some friends, and pick a station to dance the night away; 7-9 p.m.; free; Suttle Lake Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Saturday 7/15
Shine Your Light: Come join Sabado Domingo and friends for a night of dancing, local artists, lasers, live original music and more; 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10 online and $15 at the door; Open space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monday 7/17
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Wednesday 7/19
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Saturday 7/15
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy Night: You'll be given a bucket of balls and a barrel of laughs at this interactive comedy experience; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 7/17
Improv Class Series: Improve your listening skills, build confidence, exercise your brain, connect to others, lower your stress and expand your mind in this series; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $295; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Books
Friday 7/14
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea," by Barbara Demick; 9:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 7/15
Local Author Speed Date: Three Oregon-based authors will be seated around the store so you can talk to them about their books at your convenience; noon-2 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 7/17
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "The Jumbies," by Tracie Baptiste; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 7/19
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "Age of Vice," by Deepti Kapoor.; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Thursday 7/13
Family Yoga Zoo Fun: Get your body moving, your creativity flowing, and the giggles going at this fun family workshop run by Kaija Marshall; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 7/17
Music Together Workshop: An early-childhood music and movement program for children ages 0-5 and the grownups who love them; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at its new climbing facility to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 7/13
Outdoor Silent Disco Yoga: This hourlong vinyasa practice will have a fun playlist being streamed through the headphones provided for the class; 5:15-6:15 p.m.; $20; Still Water Yoga & Wellness, 1375 SE Wilson Ave., Suite 180, Bend; stillwateryoga.org or 775-339-8813.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: Join Mindy of Rooted Presence for a short but powerful meditation and nature immersion to help relieve stress and regulate our nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Friday 7/14
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 7/15
Community Birdwatching Trip: Join Think Wild staff for a free, family-friendly bird identification walk at Tumalo Reservoir; 9-11 a.m.; free; Tumalo Reservoir, Upper Tumalo Reservoir at Sisemore Road, Bend; thinkwildco.org.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 7/16
Skills Park Throwdown: Kick off summer and two-wheelin' season by heading up to Mt. Bachelor for a friendly throwdown competition in the redesigned Skills Park; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10 to register as a rider; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Yoga In The Wild: Join on select Sunday evenings for a one-hour all-levels combination class of Vinyasa and Hatha yoga taught by Sarah of the Mobility Duo; 5-6 p.m.; free chair lift ticket not included; Mt. Bachelor Pine Marten Lodge, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Monday 7/17
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Wednesday 7/19
Footzone Midweek Run: Join the weekly running club; 5:30 p.m.; free; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-317-3568.
Sit Spot Community Gathering & Meditation: Join Mindy of Rooted Presence for a short, powerful meditation and nature immersion to help relieve stress and regulate the nervous system; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 7/13
Community Conversations — The Truth of Living Houseless: The purpose of this series is to share the knowledge of local experts and nonprofits, including those with lived experience, and to hear from the people who work tirelessly to support our most vulnerable community members; 6:30 p.m.;
free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Transformational Breathwork Class: This is a class that is designed to create a more vagal tone, downregulate the nervous system, release stress and trauma from your tissue, and find a new/spacious inner balance; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Saturday 7/15
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free, Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Willing Workers on Local Farms: A community program of Central Oregon Locavore with the goal of lending a hand to local farmers and ranchers while educating participants about the true nature of local food.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Canyon Garlic, 70355 McKenzie Canyon Road, Terrebonne; centraloregonlocavore.org.
Sunday 7/16
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 7/17
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Mocktails — The Art of Non-Alcoholic Mixology: Flavorful and sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks are perfect for entertaining and everyday enjoyment; 6-7 p.m.; free; online; deschuteslibrary.org.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 7/18
Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $50; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 7/19
Bend Toastmasters Club Meeting: Practicing the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org or 206-390-8507.
NAMI Peer-to-Peer Class: An eight-session educational program for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; namicentraloregon.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 7/13
Education Foundation Pint Night at Immersion Brewing: Head to Immersion Brewing for a night of music, drinks, friends, and fun; $1 per pint sold will go to The Education Foundation's classroom grant program; 4-10 p.m.; Immersion Brewing 550 SW Industrial Way Ste 185, Suite 185, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Intro to Wine: Join Lydia for a night talking about wine basics, common wine terminology, and how to taste wine; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4727.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 7/14
Yamhill-Carlton Wine Tasting: Taste wines from 19 producers from the Yamhill-Carlton AVA alongside wine-friendly fare; 5-8 p.m.; $125; Tetherow Golf Club & Resort, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; yamhillcarlton.org or 541-388-2582.
Saturday 7/15
Damn Tasty Beer Fest: Immerse yourself in a day filled with local Damn Tasty brews, live music, delectable food and a variety of vendors; 1-5 p.m.; $10-$20, half off tasting packages the first hour; Deschutes Brewery Beer Garden, 969 SW Colorado Avenue, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-385-8606.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 7/16
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 7/17
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 7/18
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Women Tasting Flight — A Tour of France: A monthly group of Women connecting with wine and one another; 5:30-7 p.m.; $66; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 7/19
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
