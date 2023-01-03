GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 1/5
First Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 1/6
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Outside Movie Night: If you enjoy classic and current outdoor ski- board -mountain- travel movies then this is the movie experience you're looking for; 7 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Sunday 1/8
Exhibition Closing — “Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience”: Don’t miss the final day of the traveling exhibit curated by Artworks for Change; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $11-$17, Museum members are free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Open Hub Singing Club: An oral tradition voice and heart-centered community singing group in Central Oregon; 1-2:30 p.m.; $10-$20 no one turned away, first-timers, youth & BIPOC are free; Heritage Hall — First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; openhubsinging.com or 541-241-6182.
Monday 1/9
Cute Eiffel Tower Paint Party: Learn to paint your own Eiffel Tower; 5:30-8 p.m.; $35 must register in advance; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Theater & Dance
Friday 1/6
"The Fantasticks": The longest running musical in history is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers, who try to keep them apart; 7:30 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 1/7
"The Fantasticks": 7:30 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 1/8
"The Fantasticks": 2 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 1/9
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Blues Holiday Social: Join for two 30-minute skills-centric lessons for dancers of all levels followed by social dancing; 7-10 p.m.; $10; Hanai Center, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing.
Wednesday 1/11
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 1/5
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 1/6
Storming the Capitol — A Roast of America: Presented by Tease Bang Boom, a comedy roast for everyone to laugh at the absurdity of the U.S.A.; 7-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/itsteasebangboom.
Saturday 1/7
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: The Portland-based comedian, writer for "The Hard Times" and co-host of "Another Goddamn Horror Podcast" will perform with local comics Dillon Kolar and Katy Ipock; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 1/9
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/itsteasebangboom or 541-388-8331.
Books
Monday 1/9
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; noon-1 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Wednesday 1/11
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 5-6 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 1/5
Moonlight Ski & Bite: A snowcat transport will take you to the Lodge for a full-course dinner, after which you'll enjoy an evening of skiing and then you will be returned to Dutchman Flat Snow Park; 4-9:30 p.m.; $90, plus $20 resort fee; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 1/7
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Yoga + Wine Event: Unwind from your week, feel more centered, and move mindfully through a flowing yoga practice and then hang out, mingle with new or old friends as you walk over to the Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room for a drink; 6-8 p.m.; $32; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sunday 1/8
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-Week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Tuesday 1/10
Tai Ji: Join Rob Neilson, ND, LAc, for a free class; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/11
Wednesday 1/11
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 1/7
Know Sustainability — Sustainable Farming in the High Desert: Hear from local farmers from Boundless Farmstead about their sustainable practices; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 1/8
Know Sustainability — The Amish — A Sociological Journey : Learn how the Amish have sustained their traditional lifestyle; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, 507 NW Wall , Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Monday 1/9
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Volcanoes of Central Oregon: Join Dr. Daniele McKay, instructor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Oregon, to explore ancient volcanoes and consider what volcanic activity might look like in the future; 7-8 p.m.; free, registration required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 1/10
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: Learn more about Chamber membership; 10-11 a.m.; free; BBSI, 497 SW Century Dr, Ste 101, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Mind-Body Detox: Address the physical body, the mental/emotional body, and the environment to create a unique holistic approach to detoxification; 5:30-7 p.m.; $250, price includes Vegecleanse; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Tai Ji: Join Rob Neilson for a free class; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/11
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Death Cafe: Eat tasty treats, drink tea and discuss death; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Sustainability — The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes & More: Go learn about affordable and used options, current and upcoming incentives, e-bikes, and what is yet to come in future electric vehicles; noon-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Food & Drinks
Sunday 1/8
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Monday 1/9
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 1/11
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
