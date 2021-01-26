Wednesday 1/27
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725006-0 or 541-977-5341.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com
Karyn Ann Patridge: The indie-soul/folk Portland-based singer/songwriter will perform; 5-6 p.m.; online;go.evvnt.com/729143-0 or 541-312-1029.
Positive Approach to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care: An instructor-led webinar designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian develop positive approaches to behavioral challenges common in those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/731681-0
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Jeshua Marshall: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731485-0 or 541-639-4776.
Virtual Tips and Strategies for Effective Charitable Giving: Join local experts online to learn about innovative ways to structure your philanthropic giving to support the High Desert Museum and other charities during your lifetime or in your estate plan; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online;go.evvnt.com/709416-1 or 541-382-4754.
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723290-0 or 541-678-5633.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Please join us for Rediscovered Reads Book Club. We will discuss The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson.; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/722299-0 or 541-306-6564.
January Nature Night — A Closer Look at Microplastics: Join Dr. Susanne Brander of Oregon State University to explore the tiny world of microplastics, including how these minuscule particles are detected and their potential effect on the natural world; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; online;go.evvnt.com/726903-1 or 541 330 0017.
Thursday 1/28
Yin and Flow Yoga: The weekly yoga class is limited to 5 students each week to maintain social distance. Proceeds got to the Chuush Water for Warm Springs Campaign. Email or text to RSVP your spot; 9-10:30 a.m.; $15; Wine Down Ranch, 6500 NE McKay Creek Road, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/729424-0 or 541-362-1142.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729408-0 or 541-904-5123.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m. through Feb. 5; $20; online;go.evvnt.com/731892-1 or 541-317-0700.
Human Trafficking Recognition & Response Training: January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Join Guardian Group for a virtual training to learn how to recognize and respond to potential trafficking within your community; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/726835-1 or 800-380-8913.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game will be held outdoors by fire pits and heaters. Subject to postponement due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724899-0
Zoom Author Event — Adelaide Perr: The author will discuss their book "Degloved," about perseverance as well as failure, written to give hope to those living with mental illness, and anyone who has had a traumatic event thrust upon them; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/723302-0 or 541-306-6564.
Virtual Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Opening: Dam It! Beavers and Us: Celebrate the opening of the new interdisciplinary exhibition on beavers; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/709419-1 or 541-382-4754.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/729148-0 or 541-388-8331.
Writers Reading — The Source Weekly Annual Poetry Contest Winners: The winners of the Source's annual poetry contest will have their works printed in the January 28 issue, and will be invited to read at a special live Zoom event with the library; 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; online;go.evvnt.com/727792-0 or 541-312-1063.
An Encore Program — Dynamics in Performance Virtual Workshop: A four-week online workshop series via Zoom held on Thursday evenings; 7-8:30 p.m. through Feb. 18; $100; Sisters; eventbrite.com
Friday 1/29
Ski Films in the Yard: Ski films will be screened outdoors; 5-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/731943-0 or 458-202-1090.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731915-2 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 1/30
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725007-0 or 541-977-5341.
Exhibition Opening: Dam It! Beavers and Us: This exhibition explores our history with the North American beaver and its modern importance in the High Desert region; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $14; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/709424-1 or 541-382-4754.
Intro to Flow: In this workshop, you will be introduced to the Baptiste Journey into Power asana sequence. You will get the basic principles you need to create the poses and move through the transitions safely; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731462-1 or 541-550-8550.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731917-2 or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 1/31
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724903-0
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731919-2 or 541-317-0700.
Monday 2/1
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731920-2 or 541-317-0700.
High Desert Museum Virtual Natural History Pub — Coexistence with Beaver for a Resilient Future: Biologist Jakob Shockey, founder of Beaver State Wildlife Solutions and executive director and co-founder of The Beaver Coalition, will discuss beavers and their ecological role; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online;go.evvnt.com/709430-1 or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 2/2
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731897-0 or 541-904-5123.
The Half-Life of Freedom — Race and Justice in America Today with Jelani Cobb: In this virtual program, acclaimed historian and journalist Jelani Cobb will break down the complex dynamics of race and racism in America — relating the country's history of inequality to today’s issues; 5-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online;go.evvnt.com/727342-1 or 541-383-7257.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731921-2 or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A trivia night will be held outdoors on the socially distanced patio, weather permitting; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/731499-0
40 Days to Personal Revolution: Tapping into ancient wisdom and his own personal experience, Baron Baptiste has created 40 Days to Personal Revolution, a practical program, that will lead you to mental clarity and more; 7-8:15 p.m.; $40; online; go.evvnt.com/731465-1 or 541-550-8550.
Wednesday 2/3
Star Bar Sessions with Eric Leadbetter and Connor Bennett: The local musicians will perform at the outdoor bar; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731487-0 or 541-639-4776.
Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra: The orchestra will perform the greatest hits of the early 1900s from Scott Joplin to George Gershwin; 6-8 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/731922-2 or 541-317-0700.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731905-0 or 541-678-5633.
Our First Amendment — From Sedition to Wedding Cakes?: A discussion presented by James Foster will take us from insurrection to confections and back again; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online;go.evvnt.com/731467-1 or 541-312-1032.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729161-0 or 541-306-6564.
