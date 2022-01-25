GO! Do
Art
Saturday 1/29
The Met Opera — "Rigoletto": Tony award-winning director Bartlett Sher offers a bold new take on Verdi's timeless tragedy, re-setting the opera's action to 1920's Europe; 9:55 a.m.; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; regmovies.com or 541-312-2901.
Theater & Dance
Wednesday 1/26
Tango Classes and Practica: Learn to dance tango; 6:30 p.m.$5-$10 at door; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 541-388-1908.
Thursday 1/27
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 1/28
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 1/29
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 1/30
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 7:30 p.m.; $25 for seniors and students, $27 for adults; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Comedy
Friday 1/28
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all ticket sales to a local nonprofit charity called Helpers; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 1/29
Comedy at Craft: Featuring comedians Eliza Butler, Todd Basil, Ryan Danley, Sharif Mohni and Steve Harber. Hosted by Katy Ipock; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 2/2
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Books
Friday 1/28
The Library Book Club at Downtown Bend: They will discuss “The Joy Luck Club,” by Amy Tan; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 1/31
Family Story Time: Interactive story time with books, songs and rhymes. 0-5 yrs.; 1-1:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 2/2
Current Fiction Book Club: The club will be discussing "Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 1/27
Featured Flights with Dumas Station Winery: They will be serving a signature flight from Dumas Station and will be joined by the owner and winemaker himself; 4-6 p.m.; $30.00; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Onesie Pub Crawl Fundraiser: Put on your favorite onesie and enjoy a pub crawl to raise money for Downtown Bend; 4-9 p.m.; $25.00; Downtown Bend, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; eventbrite.com.
Trivia Night: Play genuine UKB trivia with Indoor and outdoor seating available to get a chance to win gift card prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bridge99brewery or 541-280-1690.
Cascade Lakes Paired — A Six Course Dinner: This collaboration between executive chef Jeff Kelly and brewmaster Ryan Schmiege will guide you through an elevated six-course tasting menu; 6-8 p.m.; $100 per person; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 855 SW Seventh St, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 1/28
Chili Fest: Live music by local musician Pete Kartsounes to accompany the chili festival; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
Saturday 1/29
Chili Fest: Live music by local musicians Mike Wayock and Dan Martin to accompany the chili festival; 3-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
Monday 1/31
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 2/2
Duck, Duck, and more Duck with Chef Candy Argondizza: Chef Candy will be preparing Duck a L’Orange/Sauteed Duck Breast/Braised Lef a L’Orange/Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Maitake Mushrooms; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; 12-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 1/27
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Winter Camping Basics: Let REI help you extend your camping season into the winter months with tips to manage colder weather so that you can enjoy a new and exciting experience; 5-6:30 p.m.; free; REI, Online, Bend; rei.com.
Friday 1/28
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 3:30-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Hwy 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Intro to Nordic Skiing: Professional ski instructors will provide three days of instruction and tours in the incredible central cascades; 9 a.m.; $878 depending on accommodations; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/AdventurUsWomen.
Saturday 1/29
Intro to Nordic Skiing: Professional ski instructors will provide three days of instruction and tours in the incredible central cascades; 9 a.m.; $878 depending on accommodations; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/AdventurUsWomen.
Sunday 1/30
Intro to Nordic Skiing: Professional ski instructors will provide three days of instruction and tours in the incredible central cascades; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $878 depending on accommodations; Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; facebook.com/AdventurUsWomen.
Tuesday 2/1
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 (first class is free); Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 2/2
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Kids & Family
Friday 1/28
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Walk-in social services assistance that connects you and your family with resources; 1-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 1/29
Kids Open Play: Drop your kids off ages 0-12 for play time; noon-3 p.m.; free; free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sunday 1/30
Toddler Open Play: Drop your toddler off for play time; 9 a.m.-noon; free; free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Talks & Lectures
Tuesday 2/1
Downtown Bend — SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
The Green Path Ahead — Indigenous Teachings for the Next Economy with Winona LaDuke: Drawing upon her work on issues of culturally-based sustainable strategies, Winona LaDuke will discuss her vision for our future – one that is equitable for everyone, including Mother Earth; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, registration is required; COCC, online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Wednesday 2/2
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.