Thursday 1/26
Paint Night with Brandi Rowan: Follow along and paint a lovely winter scene with step by step instructions to create original art; 6:30-8 p.m.; $25; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave. Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Friday 1/27
“All The Rage” — Film & Discussion: At the end of this film screening, there will be a live open discussion and Q&A led by Michael Harris, with the film's producer and David Clark, associate professor of ethics at OHSU and founder of the Psychophysiological Disorders Association; 6 p.m.; $12; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendhotyoga.com or 541-410-5866.
Art Show Benefit: Enjoy artist John Vale’s work, made from juniper, copper and stone of wildlife of Central Oregon; 5-8 p.m.; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Saturday 1/28
Exhibition Opening — “Creations of Spirit”: Explore the new exhibit that will bring the Indigenous Plateau knowledge and cultures through the works of Native artists commissioned specifically for the High Desert Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $11-$17 Museum members are free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Unity Event New Year Poetry Evening: Celebrate the New Year with your original poetry at this open mic night; 5:30-8 p.m.; $10-$15 Sliding scale; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-350-8448.
Unity Event Poetic Prompts Poetry Workshop: Two-hour workshop exploring the many “ways in” to writing poetry; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $39; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-350-8448.
Writers Writing — Nature Writing — Come to Your Senses: Incorporate nature into your writing work using all your senses; 1-3 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Sunday 1/29
Needle Felt Hearts Class: Learn the basics of felting in this class while you create small wool hearts; 1-2:30 p.m.; $55, call or stop by Wool Town to sign up for class; Wool Town Bend, 115 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-797-6633.
Monday 1/30
Spring Highlander Cow Paint Party: Follow instructions to paint a beautiful cow; 5:30-8 p.m.; sold out; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; imaginary-rebel-art-studio-store.square.site.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 1/26
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 1/27
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 1/28
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
West Coast Swing Dance: This is a smooth and swanky swing dancing party with edgy hip-hop, late-night acoustic, dirty blues and more; 7 p.m.; $15 with lesson, $10 just dancing, all levels welcome; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/BendDanceVictoria or 541-388-1908.
Sunday 1/29
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 2 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 1/30
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 2/1
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 1/27
Comedy Night with Cody Michael: Bringing one of our favorite local comedians to the stage as headliner, Cody Michael, hosted by Jessica Taylor; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Fill My Blank — Live Interactive Game Show: Have fun playing this super popular TV show game with this live interaction game event; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 1/28
Comedy at Craft — Amanda Lynn Deal: A night of comedy with Amanda Lynn Deal, a writer, producer, host, and stand-up comedian; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
The Dose Show: A showcase where comedians will perform a set while waiting for a dose of magic mushrooms to kick in, after that they will attempt to perform more comedy or have a panic attack; 7-9 p.m.; $30-$55; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-408-4329.
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Monday 1/30
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; linktr.ee or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 1/26
Erika Bolstad presents "Windfall": The author will discuss her novel; 3 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Erika Bolstad presents "Windfall": The author will discuss her novel; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Bend; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 1/27
The Library Book Club: Discuss “The River Why,” by David James Duncan; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 1/30
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 4-5 p.m.; free; various locations, Bend; cocc.edu.
Wednesday 2/1
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Cartographers," by Peng Shepherd; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 1/26
Australia Day: An Australia-themed day with a live DJ playing Aussie tunes as traditional Aussie food and beverage, including Meat Pies, Sausage Rolls, and good ol' Fosters, are enjoyed; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf — swing, stance, grip, etc. — interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 1/28
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10 sign up on meetup.com; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Central Oregon USASA Slopestyle 3: Snowboard & freeski competition series for kids of all ages & abilities; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor — Woodward Mountain Parks, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 1/29
Great Nordeen XC Ski Race & Fat Tire Bike Race: 18K or 30K nordic ski race and a 15K fat bike race; 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $35-$55 registration online; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 800-829-2442.
Wednesday 2/1
Guided Meditation — New Beginnings: Amy will guide participants into the present moment through centering breathwork and attention to the body for grounding and relaxation; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for drop-in, all 6 weeks, $75; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Kids & Family
Saturday 1/28
Nocturnal Wildlife Family Program: Two-hour sessions start out with an educational presentation, followed by night sky viewing through various telescopes with staff astronomers and a guided constellation tour; 4-5:30 p.m.; $13 adult, $10 kids 3-13; Sunriver Nature Center Oregon United States, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 1/26
Community Conversations — Demystifying the Path to Impacting Government: Join at the next Community Conversation to gain an understanding of the political process and how you can take effective action; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
The Importance of Water Rights to The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs: Learn how water, salmon and future generations are all interconnected; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; deschutesriverconservancy.salsalabs.org
Lessons from Our Fathers: Drawing on the legacies of their iconic and beloved family members, Ndaba Mandela and Ilyasah Shabazz will share inspirational stories and empowering lessons; 6:30-8 p.m.; free, registration is required; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-317-0700.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 Includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Understanding and Addressing Sex Trafficking in our Community: Join local experts from the Anti-Trafficking Project (at:project) to expand your knowledge of sex trafficking, indicators, myths vs. realities and how you can help respond locally; 6-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; at-project.org or 541-330-3760.
Friday 1/27
Business Planning Workshop with an Eye to Your Personal Mission & Vision: Join ConnectW women entrepreneurs as we help you set specific and measurable goals for 2023; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $100; Work-Collective, 2900 NW Clearwater Drive, Suite 200, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Saturday 1/28
Elixir of Life with Moonflower Medicine: In this hourlong class, you’ll hear a more in-depth history about this recipe, prior to making your own quart jar of this Pacific Northwest version of Chartreuse; 6:30 p.m.; sold out; The Peoples Apothecary, 19570 Amber Meadow Drive Suite 190, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net or 541-728-2368.
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Sunday 1/29
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 sliding scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 1/30
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
COCC's Forum on Equity, Racism, and Social Justice — Equity in the Outdoors: Join for a panel discussion in equity in the outdoors; 4-5 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, Bend; cocc.edu.
Tuesday 1/31
Financial Literacy Class: Learn from industry professionals about investment and retirement planning, home buying and insurance; 6-7:30 p.m.; $5; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-617-7050.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40-$210 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 2/1
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Keynote Presenter — Jelani Cobb: Jelani Cobb, New Yorker writer, dean of Columbia University's Journalism School dean speaks to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; OSU-Cascades Tykeson Hall, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; beav.es or 541-322-3100.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 1/26
Trivia Night: Gather your team and join us for a friendly competition of the mind; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave, Bend; bridge99brewery.com or 541-280-1690.
Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Thursday night; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; spokenmoto.com or 541-306-6689.
Friday 1/27
Dinner with The Don — A "Godfather"-Themed Dinner: Enjoy Italian classics and be transported to Corleone Mansion, Staten Island during this dinner; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $60 ticket price includes gratuity; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-639-4776.
Sunday 1/29
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Monday 1/30
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tarantino Movie Trivia: Test your Quentin Tarantino movie knowledge at this theme trivia night; 6 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3538.
Trivia Night: Gather your team and join us for a friendly competition of the mind; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave, Bend; bridge99brewery.com or 541-280-1690.
Tuesday 1/31
Think Wild Trivia Night: Test your knowledge of Central Oregon's wildlife, outdoors and conservation to win great prizes; 7:30-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-241-7733.
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia-loving, beer-drinking, food cart-craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; facebook.com/TheLotBend or 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 2/1
Bringing Gammon Back: Backgammon night for all skills and ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite 140, Bend; 541-797-6265.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
