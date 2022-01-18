Art
Thursday 1/20
Fun With Acrylics: Carol Picknel, a certified acrylic instructor, will introduce you to the basics of acrylic painting in these 2 ½ hour classes; 1-3:30 p.m.; $15-$18; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 1/20
Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express": Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace; 2 p.m.; $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and students; Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Thursday 1/20
"To What Remains": A film about a small team of accomplished scientists, historians, and military veterans who scour the depths of the seas to find the remains of American soldiers missing in action during WWII will be shown; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 1/21
Saturday 1/22
Argentine Tango Milonga: A social evening of dancing held monthly; 7:30-10 p.m.; $7; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend
Sunday 1/23
Bolshoi Ballet — Jewels: This limited viewing of the ballet will screen; $20; Regal Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; regmovies.com or 541-312-2901.
Tuesday 1/25
Know Origins — "Crip Camp, A Disability Revolution" screening: Watch a virtual screening of this award-winning documentary on the disability rights movement — Ages 17 and up; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Comedy
Saturday 1/22
Comedy at Craft — Jeremiah Coughlan: The comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 1/26
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Books
Thursday 1/20
Awareness Event — Just Say "Yes" to Life! Stories of Thriving After Stroke: In this one-of-a-kind collection of stories about surviving and thriving after stroke, people from all over the U.S.; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Books in Common NW — "Dispatched from Anarres": Six authors will discuss the legendary Ursula K. Le Guin in "Dispatched from Anarres"; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, Online; booksincommonnw.com or 541-549-0866.
Tuesday 1/25
Author Event — “These Bones,” by Kayla Chenault & “The Salt Fields” by Stacy D. Flood: The authors will discuss their novels; 6-7 p.m.; free, must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 1/20
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 1/21
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 3:30-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Yoga and Wine: Join for an evening of Vinyasa + Yin yoga movements, breathwork, mindful intention setting and candle making with scent oils. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours is required; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $28, Pre-registration required; Free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Saturday 1/22
Exploring Crater Lake National Park: Join REI experts and learn about hiking and backpacking in one of the most breathtaking National Parks in the country; 5-6:30 p.m.; REI, Online; oldmilldistrict.com 541-385-0594.
Tuesday 1/25
Kids & Family
Friday 1/21
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off kids age 4-12 for a night of pizza, games, and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; mountainairbend.com/tickets; Mountain Air Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Saturday 1/22
Kids Open Play: Kids Open Play for ages 0-12; noon-3 p.m.; free; Free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Talks & Lectures
Thursday 1/20
City Club Forum — Is Zip Code Destiny?: This forum will explore data that explores where in Central Oregon children have the best chance of breaking the cycle of poverty and why; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $0-$40; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
Simple & Sane Detox for the New Year: This is about learning what your body thrives on and getting off the roller coaster of cravings and crashes by discussing some simple and sane guidelines to gently redirect our food choices; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $59-$70; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Sunday 1/23
Community Conversations — Addressing Bias Through Conversation: Build skills on how to address expressions of bias; 4-6 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 1/24
Forum on Racism — Why Are We Still Talking About Racism?: Erika McCalpine, Executive Director of Strategic Diversity Initiatives, Director DEI Lab and Christy Walker, Director of Diversity & Inclusion at COCC will both give speech on the issue of racism; 4-5 p.m.; free; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, Online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Tuesday 1/25
Downtown Bend — SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Prescribed Burning on Private Land: Learn how and why fire is used, as well as ongoing efforts to make it accessible to all; 6-7:30 p.m.; $15 per person, sliding scale; OSU Extension Service, Online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Stroke Survivor Support Group: Hosted by Keith Taylor, featuring various stroke professionals, Dr.'s Counselors and stroke survivors. Sharing openly attendees' questions, advice and struggles.; 3-4 p.m.; free; Stroke Awareness Oregon, Online; strokeawarenessoregon.org or 541-323-5641.
Wednesday 1/26
Beginner Sushi with Chef Ian Skomski: Chef Skomsk, a graduate of the California Sushi Academy and the Sushi Chef Institute in Los Angeles, will share his sushi skills; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com
Nature Night — A Low-to-No Snow Future: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and register for a virtual session to learn how you can help make a difference in our hopefully snowy future; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Land Trust, Online; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
