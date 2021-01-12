Wednesday 1/13
12th Annual Polar Bear 5K/10K Run: The annual fundraiser for St. Thomas Academy will be held virtually. Participants can complete their race wherever and whenever they can in a socially distanced way; through Jan. 16; $30; online; go.evvnt.com/726769-1 or 541-548-3785.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725001-0 or 541-977-5341.
Come Dance With Me, New Dance Class: Dance in your own home online with a live, interactive instructor for ages 2 1/2 to 4; 10-10:30 a.m.; $47; online; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725169-2 or 541-382-4055.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com/e/intuitive-life-coaching-tickets-128883579255
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723288-0 or 541-678-5633.
Out of This World Book Club: Discussing “Dread Nation,” by Justine Ireland; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722296-0 or 541-306-6564.
New Year's Resolution Preparation Party!: Rock your movement-based 2021 Resolution! A physical therapist and a health coach will guide you to creating a strong body and a clearly defined plan for resolution success during a FREE Zoom party; 7-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/723815-2 or 503-481-0595.
Thursday 1/14
Yin and Flow Yoga: The weekly yoga class is limited to five students each week to maintain social distance. Proceeds got to the Chuush Water for Warm Springs Campaign. Email or text to RSVP your spot; 9-10:30 a.m.; $15; Wine Down Ranch, 6500 NE McKay Creek Road, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/727196-0, alia@bhaktiearthyoga.com or 541-362-1142.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/727162-0 or 541-904-5123.
Know Place — Botany Meets Biology, the Plight of the Sage Grouse: Learn about the unusual biology of the sage-grouse and how it has adapted to the challenging ecology of the sagebrush steppe with Dr. Stu Garrett, sage-grouse coordinator for the East Cascades Audubon; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/726772-1 or 541-312-1029.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game will be held outdoors by fire pits and heaters. Subject to postponement due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724897-0
Zoom Author Event — Grant Rosenberg: Join local author Grant Rosenberg to discuss his debut novel “Gideon”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/723301-0 or 541-306-6564.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/726787-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 1/15
Ski Films in the Yard: Films will be screened outdoors to ensure social distancing, masks mandatory; 5-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/727205-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturday 1/16
Mentor a Child with an Incarcerated Parent: 3½ hour training covers program policies, establishing a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, communication skills, and safety/best practices for mentoring in a COVID world.; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/717542-0 or 541-388-6651.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/727217-0 or 541-904-5123.
The Yuletide Winter Market: Featuring arts, crafts, beer, wine, food, music, and cheer this Winter season; 2-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/723047-0 or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 1/17
Beginners Workshop: Join Stephanie Salafia for a beginners workshop focusing on yoga fundamentals. You'll learn foundational postures, sun salutations, and breathwork/meditation techniques; noon-3 p.m.; $35; online; go.evvnt.com/726805-1 or 541-527-4463.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/724901-0
Monday 1/18
Fantasy Ballet: Dance in your own home online with a live, interactive instructor for ages 4-6; 2:40-3:20 p.m.; $81; online; Academie de Ballet Classique, 162 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725156-2 or 541-382-4055.
Tuesday 1/19
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/727218-0 or 541-904-5123.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A trivia night will be held outdoors on the socially distanced patio, weather permitting; 6-8 p.m.; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/726799-0
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723286-0 or 541-678-5633.
Know Place — Writing about Home with Elizabeth Wetmore: This is a live webinar. Native Texan and author of Valentine, the bestselling debut set in the oil fields of Texas in the 1970s, discusses the influence of place in her work; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/720941-0 or 541-312-1063.
Wednesday 1/20
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/725004-0 or 541-977-5341.
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723289-0 or 541-678-5633.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “The Eighth Detective” by Alex Pavesi; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/722298-0 or 541-306-6564.
