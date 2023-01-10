GO! Do
Arts
Friday 1/13
Writers Writing — Season of Delight — Reflective Writing for the New Year: Join in fellow writers in a collaborative New Year writing workshop; noon-2 p.m.; free must register in advance; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Saturday 1/14
Downtown Bend: 2023 Mock Printz Awards: The 2023 Mock Printz Awards are here and you're invited to participate; noon-4:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; host5.evanced.info or 541-617-7050.
HDCM Concert Series — Crown City String Quartet: Pasadena-based string quartet makes its long-awaited return to Central Oregon, performing a special program in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; 7:30 p.m.; $10-$48; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-385-3908.
Tuesday 1/17
Downtown Bend — Writers Writing-Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; host5.evanced.info or 541-617-7050.
Season of Nonviolence Community Book Discussions: This year’s selection is Kim Johnson’s "This is My America." There are eight groups to choose from in both virtual and in person options; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; free; Various locations, Bend; cocc.edu
Theater & Dance
Thursday 1/12
Auditions — "The Cake": Open auditions for The Cake, a contemporary dramedy by Bekah Brunstetter; directed by Ren Langer; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library — Brooks Room, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-617-7050.
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7:30 p.m.$36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 1/13
Auditions — "The Cake": Open auditions for The Cake, a contemporary dramedy by Bekah Brunstetter. Directed by Ren Langer; 4-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library — Brooks Room, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-617-7050.
Saturday 1/14
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 7:30 p.m.$36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 1/15
"The Fantasticks" — The longest-running musical in history: A funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart; 2 p.m.; $36-$39 students and seniors get a discount; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 1/1
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 1/18
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 1/12
Comedy Open Mic Night: Tell your jokes every second Thursday of the month; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com or 541-760-9412.
Friday 1/13
Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians donating tickets and tips to a local nonprofit; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 1/14
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy: Throw ball pit balls at local comedians as they perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Stand-up Comedy: Listen to or try stand-up comedy for yourself; 7-10 p.m.; free reservations a spot; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Monday 1/16
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; linktr.ee or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 1/12
In-store Author Event — "Katya," by Kathryn Mattingly: The author will discuss fictional novel; 6 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 1/13
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing " Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole" by Susan Cain; 9:30 a.m.free; Roundabout Books, Online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 1/14
The Library Book Club: Discuss "The Guide," by Peter Heller; 11 a.m.-noon; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; host5.evanced.info or 541-330-3760.
Tuesday 1/17
Author Event — "100 Things to Do in Bend Before You Die" by Joshua Savage: The local author will discuss his bucket list book; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 1/18
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Lunar Housewife," by Carolyn Woods; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 1/12
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Winter Wandering: There's no need to stay indoors during the chillier months!; Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org
Friday 1/13
Planetarium Shows with Sunriver Nature Center; 5-6:30 p.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Saturday 1/14
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend
Bend Film Presents — Nexus & The Approach 2: This will be a stoke-filled winter night celebrating films that showcase diversity in skiing while supporting the non-profit organizations SheJumps and BendFilm; 7 p.m.; $15; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Moonlight Ski Concert: Enjoy an evening of beautiful Piano in the lodge with wireless headphones; 5 p.m.; Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, milepost 14, SW Century Drive, Bend; bandsintown.com or 541-383-4000.
Sunday 1/15
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-Week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.$400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Wildlife Track ID Snowshoe Hike: Join Think Wild on a snowshoe hike and learn to identify animal tracks in the snow; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, milepost 14, SW Century Drive, Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-383-4000.
Tuesday 1/17
Free Outside — Bend Film Premiere: The mountain athlete Jeff Garmire set out to break the unsupported Colorado Trail record and this film was created to document it; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 1/18
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-Week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Snowshoeing Central Oregon: Join Oregon Wild for a presentation on how and where to snowshoe in Central Oregon.; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Zoom, Bend; oregonwild.org
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 1/12
Know Sustainability — Sustainable Wine Featuring Bedrock Wine Co.: Learn how sustainability shows up in the wine industry; 5-7 p.m.; free must register in advance; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4727.
Saturday 1/14
Volunteers to Mentor Children of Incarcerated Parents: This 3.5-hour class covers program policies, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, and communication skills; 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Services Center, 1300 NW Wall St., Bend; deschutes.org or 541-388-6651.
Diabetes Education Classes: Synergy Health and Wellness offers group classes accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists to help adults with Diabetes lower HbA1c; 9-11 a.m.; Synergy Health & Wellness, 244 NE Franklin Ave., Suite 5, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-419-4019.
Music Education Workshop with Artist Carmen Lundy: Georges Bouhey & Studio20 are hosting a music education workshop with featured Artist Carmen Lundy; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Oxford Hotel Bend, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; desertjazz.net or 541-382-8436.
Monday 1/16
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 1/17
Know Sustainability — The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes, & More: Go learn about affordable and used options, current and upcoming incentives, e-bikes and what's yet to come in electric vehicles; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org
Let's Talk About it Training at Becky Johnson Center: Examine child development through a social, physical, and developmental lens; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1050.
Mind-Body Detox: Create a unique holistic approach to detoxification; 5:30-7 p.m.; $250, price includes Vegecleanse; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/18
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; 12-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters , Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org
Food & Drinks
Thursday 1/12
Tea and Book Pairing at Suttle Tea: Taste a variety of teas that match up with new books; discover a new genre; 1-2 p.m.; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; registration required; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1070.
What's Brewing: Solving the Workforce Housing Shortage-Tools and Options for Employers: Description Join us as we explore the progress being made in Central Oregon regarding increasing the inventory of workforce housing and how the Bend Chamber is engaging other community partners to; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25-$40; Tetherow Event Pavillion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend; business.bendchamber.org
Friday 1/13
What's Brewing — Solving the Workforce Housing Shortage: Explore the progress being made in Central Oregon regarding increasing the inventory of workforce housing; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25-$40; Tetherow Event Pavillion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend; business.bendchamber.org
Saturday 1/14
10th Annual High Gravity Brewfest: Gather around a blazing firepits or step inside the Theater to taste all the big, bold ales and ciders; 1 p.m.; $25 online, $28 at door, includes 10 tokens & pint glass; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Sunday 1/15
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com
Sunday Brunch at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards: Come for the new brunch in the cozy tasting room; special rotating menu different every week.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; visitbend.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 1/16
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 1/17
Winter Trivia Series @ The Lot: Calling all trivia loving, beer drinking, food cart craving smarty-pants! TRIVIA TUESDAYS are back! Winners earn bragging rights, table reservations and food credit prizes!; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 1/18
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
