Wednesday 6/2
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 2-5 p.m.; Ponderosa Elementary School, module behind ball field, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793368-0 or 541-323-1859.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782488-0
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774915-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773533-0 or 541-388-4998.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781289-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 6/3
Bark+Brew — Doggie Meetup: A monthly meetup of pooches and their humans. Leashes required; 4-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793463-0 or 458-202-1090.
Sunset Sessions and Farmer's Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer's market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788450-0 or 541-241-7733.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/791474-0
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788530-0
Zoom Author Event — J.T. Bushnell: The author will discuss “The Step Back,” his first novel; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781802-0 or 541-306-6564.
Books in Common NW — "Ridgeline": Bestselling author Michal Punke will discuss his new book; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/793355-1 or 541-549-0866.
Police and Mental Health Crisis in Central Oregon: Join us for a panel discussion on the intersection between law enforcement and the mental health system in Deschutes County; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/774148-1 or 541-312-1063.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788532-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 6/4
Patchwork Antiques Annual Summer Sale: The annual sale features rustic finds, antiques, vintage items, seasonal decor, barn wood and repurposed furniture, baked goods, honey and more; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Patchwork Antiques, 797 C Ave., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/793380-0 or 541-419-8637.
First Friday Art Walk: The monthly art walk is back with local businesses hosting artists and their work; 5-9 p.m.; throughout Downtown Bend, and the Old Mill District, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793304-0 or 541-788-3628.
F*Cancer x Fighting Pretty: Silver Moon Brewing and Fighting Pretty founder Kara Skaflestad will kick off Survivor's Day weekend with a toast of the brewery's annual beer; 5:30-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/793264-0 or 541-388-8331.
Fifth Annual Power of Film Fundraiser: The annual fundraiser will benefit Saving Grace and feature a short documentary produced by BendFilm on the organization; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/793384-1 or 541-388-3378.
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/788534-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 6/5
Crooked River National Grassland Nest Box Trail Hike: On this easy two-mile hike, we will monitor eight bluebird and two kestrel nest boxes. We may see nests, eggs, and nestlings; 7:30-11 a.m.; registration required; Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Kids' Bird Walk: Mary Yanalcanlin of the East Cascades Audubon Society will lead kids 4-10 with a grown-up through the preserve exploring bird habitats and more; 9-11 a.m.; registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793328-1 or 541-330-0017.
Patchwork Antiques Annual Summer Sale: The annual sale features rustic finds, antiques, vintage items, seasonal decor, barn wood and repurposed furniture, baked goods, honey and more; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Patchwork Antiques, 797 C Ave., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/793380-0 or 541-419-8637.
Seventh Annual Youth & Family Outdoor Day: Featuring sporting clays, archery, wilderness survival, demos, camping essentials, fly fishing and projects. Lunch included; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $5; George Cyrus Road, George Cyrus Road, Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/777058-1 or 541-480-7323.
Fiber Market Day: An annual Market Day with demonstrations by spinners and weavers, live animals, and sales by farmers and fiber artists, a gathering for fiber enthusiasts of any level. Find supplies, tools, and gifts; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/743802-0 or 541 815 3508.
Yoga in the Pasture: The donation-based yoga session will benefit Healing Reins' new equine-assisted mental health clinic. Bring your own mat, cash or credit card donation, water bottle and sunscreen; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793441-0 or 541-382-9410.
SOLID Book Sale: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County will hold open sales twice-weekly featuring all genres for $1-$3 each. Proceeds fund community literacy grants and reading assistance programs for kids; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Ponderosa Elementary School, module behind ball field, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793494-0 or 541-323-1859.
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features local vendors and businesses selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stryker Park, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/793349-0 or 610-301-3244.
Art at the Music Hall: An indoor art market featuring 21 local artists and artisans displaying a wide variety of work; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/791445-0
Downtown Bend Artisans Market (formerly Central Oregon Saturday Market): The weekly market features local and regional vendors and makers selling handmade jewelry, arts, crafts, textiles and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Bend-La Pine Schools Admin Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/789612-0
Northwest Crossing Saturday Market: The weekly market features local vendors, florists, farmers and more selling handmade and locally grown and sourced foods, also featuring live music, food carts and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market, NW Crossing Drive Northwest Crossing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781401-0
Wine 'n' Shine Car Show: Featuring classic cars, motorcycles, mods and more; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/762222-0
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local artisans and vendors selling handmade and vintage items, food and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Saturday Market at Craft: The monthly market will feature local artisans, live music, food and more; noon-5 p.m.; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793467-0 or 541-668-1766.
Legend Cider Co. Farmers Market: The bimonthly market will feature local crafters, growers and more; noon-5 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/773958-0 or 503-893-5853.
The Crux Fermentation Experience at Smith Rock: Departing from the Bend brewery the guided hike will examine the wildlife, geology, agriculture, water and rock of the state park while sipping on Crux's Gypsy Coolship, brewed in the open air; 1:30-6:30 p.m.; $165; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793307-1 or 541-389-8359.
Pawsitive Pale Ale Release Party: Meet some four-legged friends looking for their new, happy forever home while drinking the new beer benefiting BrightSide Animal Shelter; 2-7 p.m.; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/790008-0 or 541-388-4998.
Oregon High Desert Storm vs. Idaho Horsemen: The local indoor professional football team will take on the Idaho Horsemen; 7-10 p.m.; $12; First Interstate Bank Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/791459-1
Comedy at Craft — Outside Good Vibes Comedy Tour: Californian stand-up comedians Alyssa Cowan and Nicki Fuchs will perform, featuring special guest Katy Ipock and hosted by Courtney Stevens. OHA guidelines enforced; 8-11 p.m.; $30; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793311-1
Sunday 6/6
Patchwork Antiques Annual Summer Sale: The annual sale features rustic finds, antiques, vintage items, seasonal decor, barn wood and repurposed furniture, baked goods, honey and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Patchwork Antiques, 797 C Ave., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/793380-0 or 541-419-8637.
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, handmade items, soaps and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fir Street Park, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/773089-0 or 541-904-0134.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/788537-0
Sunriver Swings Fore Strings Golf Tournament: The annual tournament benefiting the Sunriver Music Festival will take place; 1-6 p.m.; $130; Woodlands Golf Course, 17890 W. Core Road, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/773071-1 or 541-593-1084.
Monday 6/7
Locals Trivia Night: The monthly trivia night will be held, reservations encouraged; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793402-0 or 541-904-4660.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793243-0
Tuesday 6/8
Whychus Canyon Preserve: Enjoy hiking through this 930-acre Preserve along the Whychus Creek. Wildflowers will be abundant so be sure to bring your Native Plant Book; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, 69899 Goodrich Road, Sisters; eventbrite.com
Beth Alvarado & Kelsey Freeman 'Writing Across Difference': The local authors will discuss how to write about race in a racialized society and the challenges that occur; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/791440-1 or 541-312-1063.
Tuesday Night Bingo with Beulah's Place: The weekly bingo game will benefit the local nonprofit; 6-8 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Zoom Author Event — Laura Brooke Robson: The author will discuss her new book “Girls at the Edge of the World”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/788574-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/793244-0 or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 6/9
Nature’s Best Hope: Join Dr. Doug Tallamy, entomologist and author for a discussion on the essential roles insects play and describe the simple changes we must make to keep insects on the ground, in the air and on our plants; noon-1:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/790451-0 or 541-382-4754.
Climate Change in the Deschutes and Ochocos National Forests: Hear from a panel of experts on climate change impacts in Deschutes and Ochoco National Forest and the Crooked River National Grassland; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/775391-1 or 541-312-1063.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782489-0
American Sign Language on the Trail: Cara Frank will teach a virtual class in learning some common nature words through ASL. Suitable for all ages; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/793334-1 or 541-330-0017.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773535-0 or 541-388-4998.
Classics Book Club: Discussing “The Time of the Doves” by Merce Rodoreda; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781294-0 or 541-306-6564.
Live Music
Wednesday 6/2
An Evening with Mark Quon: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793224-0 or 541-797-6581.
Summer Sessions — The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform live on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/788480-0 or 541-639-4776.
Thursday 6/3
Just Us: The local soft rock duo performs; 5-7 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/757777-0
Profit Drama: The local rock band will perform and feature a solo and full band set; 6-9 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793472-0 or 541-241-7733.
Thursday Night Writers — Juniper and Gin: The folk-bluegrass band will perform on the restaurant's patio, reservations accepted; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793393-0 or 541-904-4660.
The Woodsmen: The Americana-country-folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793285-0
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform on the outdoor stage; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/793416-0 or 541-527-4345.
Friday 6/4
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793337-0
Spotlight Artist Showcase feat. Black Currant: The local band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793277-0 or 541-388-8331.
Superball: The party rock band will perform hits from the '70s. Advanced tickets are required; 6-9 p.m.; $20; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/791491-1 or 541-526-5075.
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band performs; 6-8 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/790333-0 or 541-306-6689.
Trainwreck: The party rock band will perform on the patio; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/793419-0 or 541-527-4380.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will spin old school hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793315-0 or 541-706-9949.
Saturday 6/5
Gabrial Sweyn: The folk singer will perform on the restaurant's patio; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793397-0 or 541-904-4660.
An Afternoon with The Mostest: The Americana-rock band performs on the outdoor stage; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793281-0 or 541-388-8331.
Matt Martin & Blake Murray: The country duo will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Renegades BBQ, 1255 NE Third St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/793408-0 or 541-640-1004.
Lake Street Dive: The rock band will perform virtually from Beak & Skiff Orchards in New York; 5-9 p.m.; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/793294-1 or 541-317-0700.
Safe Summer Nights Concert Series — Tone Red: The local soul band performs; 5-8 p.m.; $15 to $25; Crater Lake Spirits, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; eventbrite.com
The Jess Ryan Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793291-0
Patty Davis Band: The Americana trio will perform. Advanced tickets required; 6-9 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/791494-1 or 541-526-5075.
Matt Borden: The country artist will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Summer Sessions — Never Come Down: The Portland folk band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793230-0 or 541-639-4776.
Beyond the Lamplight: The high-energy folk-rock band will perform with special guest Acoustica Noir; 8-11 p.m.; $12; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793301-1 or 541-323-1881.
DJ Wicked: The DJ will spin old school hip-hop and R&B; 9 p.m.-midnight; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793315-0 or 541-706-9949.
Sunday 6/6
Seth Brown: The Americana artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793430-0 or 541-306-6689.
Summer Sunday Nights — Never Come Down and Skillethead: The bluegrass bands will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793415-0 or 541-549-7427.
Aladinsane: The acoustic David Bowie tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793287-0
Monday 6/7
Roots Music Mondays: Local roots bands will perform every Monday at the food cart lot; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793340-0
Monday Big Lawn Series — Kassi Valazza: The folk-rock-country artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/793322-0 or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 6/8
Storyteller's Open Mic: The weekly open mic hosted by Bill Powers will feature local artists and storytellers performing short sets of up to 10 minutes. Sign-ups start at 5 p.m.; 6-8:30 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/793335-0 or 541-323-3955.
Wednesday 6/9
Summer Sessions — Rubbah Tree: The local reggae-rock band will perform on the outdoor patio; 7-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/793235-0 or 541-639-4776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.