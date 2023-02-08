GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 2/9
Public (ROCK) Choir: Go sing your face off with a live rock band in a fun, non-threatening group where all skill levels have the chance to sing good songs; 6-8 p.m.; $18, 18+; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; PublicRockChoir.com or 541-728-0703.
Friday 2/10
SCF Gallery Opening: This grand opening features Central Oregon’s High Desert Art League, a group of professional artists offering original paintings and photographs; 4-6 p.m.; free; Sunriver Christian Fellowship, 18139 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver; sunriverchristianfellowship.org or 541-593-1183.
Tuesday 2/14
Writers Working — A Box of Chocolates with Mike and Irene Cooper: Explore the inspiration and translation of sights, scents, and taste and how we can share them with our readers; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 2/9
"The Sound of Music"-"Re" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$55, Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 2/10
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"The Sound of Music"-"Mi" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$55, Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 2/11
Bend Community Contra Dance: Live traditional music and couple dancing akin to square dance; 7-9:30 p.m.; $10 at the door; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; bendcontra.org or 541-306-9563.
Pretty in Pink Daddy Daughter Dance: Take your daughter on a date night and celebrate and enjoy desert, face painting, crafts, photo booth and of course lots of dancing; 6-8:30 p.m.; $40 Father and Daughter, $10 each additional daughter; Culver High School Cafeteria, 710 Fifth Ave., Culver; facebook.com/elizabeth.flores.1481169.
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"The Sound of Music"-"Do" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 2 p.m.; $35-$55, Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"The Sound of Music"-"Re" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$55, Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 2/12
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 2 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"The Sound of Music"-"Mi" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 2 p.m.; $35-$55, Plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 2/13
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Tuesday 2/14
Anastasia — The Musical Youth Auditions: Seeking all youth 10-19 to audition for this shortened version of the Broadway original musical which will take 6-8 weeks to practice and will end with performances in various theaters in Bend; $425 tuition, free to audition, register online; Beats Studio, 1080 SE Ninth St. Suite 120, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org.
Wednesday 2/15
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 2/10
Comedy at Craft — Philanthropic Funnies: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all tickets and tips to a local non-profit charity; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Smokus Pocus — A 420 Magic Show: A cannabis-themed magic show, at the crossroads of Bend’s cannabis culture, community, and entertainment is packed with jokes that will have audiences laughing like they’re on edibles; 8 p.m.; $30 Early bird fee, $40 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; smokuspocus.com.
Saturday 2/11
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy Night: Throw ball pit balls at comedians as they perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Monday 2/13
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 2/9
Author Event — Andrew Kaza: The author will present his book "High Contrast: A Story of Basketball, Race and Politics in Oregon 1972," recounting the events surrounding one of Oregon’s most fabled sporting events that occurred 50 years ago in Portland; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Author Event — Local Authors Frank Zafiro & Jamie Lee Fry: The authors will discuss their fictional detective books; 6:30 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 2/10
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels," by John Meacham; 9:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Winter Reading Challenge: Find a book with winter in the title; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 2/11
Reading Rainbow Book Club: A monthly book club for youth ages 16-20; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
The Library Book Club: Discuss “Listening Still,” by Ann Griffin; 11 a.m.-noon; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 2/15
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Harbor," by Katrine Engberg; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 2/9
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf-swing, stance, grip, etc. — interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Friday 2/10
Friday Night Lights: Night lights, live music skiing and more; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 2/11
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Bend Polar Plunge: Polar Plunge is your chance to step out of your comfort zone by jumping into an unforgettable experience that directly impacts the lives of 5,000+ Special Olympics Oregon Athletes; 10 a.m.-noon; $50 donation in order to plunge, free to attend and watch; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; soor.org.
Enchanted Nordic Trek 2.0: 1.5-mile nordic skiing and snowshoeing loop for couples along Hoodoo's lower nordic trail system is the perfect way to kick off Valentine’s Day weekend; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com or 541-822-3799.
Moonlight Ski Concert: Celebrate winter in an unforgettably magical way with live piano music and cross-country skiing or snowshoeing; 5:45 p.m.; sold out; Virginia Meissner Sno-Park, milepost 14, SW Century Drive, Bend; meissnernordic.org or 541-383-4000.
Sunday 2/12
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Snow Lovers Loop Snowshoe: This event is on National Forest Land, on permit granted to the property owners of the host site-Odell Lake Lodge & Resort; noon; Snow Lovers Loop Snowshoe, 21501 NF-680, Crescent; trailrunner.com/event/snow-lovers-loop-snowshoe.
VertFest Ski Mountaineering Race & Backcountry Festival: A full Sunday of uphill skinning, downhill shredding, demos, clinics, bonfire and fun; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $15-$35; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Wednesday 2/15
Adult Dodgeball: Check out Bend’s favorite social adult co-ed sports league; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 for all season, $10 drop in; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Guided Meditation — New Beginnings: Amy will guide participants into the present moment through centering breathwork and attention to the body for grounding and relaxation; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for drop in, all 6 weeks $75; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike along the eastern Cascades led by Wanderlust Tours.; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1080.
Kids & Family
Thursday 2/9
Family Bingo Night: A monthly fundraising night of Bingo; 6-8 p.m.; Games range from $1 a card to a $5 black out round; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Family Story Time: Interactive story time with books, songs and rhymes. 0-5 yrs; 1:30-1:55 p.m.; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Saturday 2/11
Fathers Group Presents Family Night: Bring the kids, arrive hungry and enjoy games and live music; 5-9 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Tuesday 2/14
"Anastasia" — The Musical Youth Auditions: Seeking all youth 10-19 to audition for this shortened version of the Broadway original musical which will take 6-8 weeks to practice and will end with performances in various theaters in Bend; $425 tuition, free to audition, register online; BEAT Studio, 1080 SE Ninth St. Suite 120, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 2/9
What's Brewing — The Business Case for Inclusive Workplaces: Learn why building welcoming workspaces can strengthen your team in various ways; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25-$40; Tetherow Event Pavillion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; business.bendchamber.org
Whole Life Transformation with Optimal Nutrition: Learn how to protect yourself from the toxin Glyphosate (Round-up) that is present in 75-90% of foods on grocery store shelves; 6-7 p.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Oregon Charter Academy Offers New Weekly Info Session Dates: The weekly virtual info sessions will preview Oregon Charter Academy’s online platform, standards-based curriculum and programs; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Online; oregoncharter.org.
Saturday 2/11
Music Education Workshop: Georges Bouhey & Studio20 host a music education workshop with featured artist Haley Reinhart; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; desertjazz.net or 541-382-8436.
Sunday 2/12
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 2/13
Know Justice — The Future of Water in Oregon: As water demand increases across the state and water supply dwindles when we need it the most, how can we balance competing needs to achieve an equitable water future for all; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
What Does it Mean to be Male or Female or Someone in Between?: Learn about the current understanding of biological contributions to gender identity and other ways of being by Dr. Rebecca Walker-Sands; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; free; COCC Cascades Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Room 115, Bend; cocc.edu.
Tuesday 2/14
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: Learning more about Chamber membership; 10-11 a.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, 777 NW Wall St., Suite 200, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Researching the Oregon Territory: Discover the records available for the Oregon Country and just where was "Oregon" in the 1800s; 10-11:30 a.m.; free $5 for non-members; Bend Genealogical Society and Library, 2200 NE Highway 20, Bend; bendgenealogy.org or 541-317-9553.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40-$210 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 2/15
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Experience Osher Lifelong Learning: Learn about the study and discussion groups and experience the thought-provoking lectures — Putin’s War on the Future and Earth’s Most Essential Species—Pollinators We Cannot Live Without; 1-4 p.m.; free; Bend Elks Lodge 1371, 63120 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; osher.uoregon.edu.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: Learn about hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) as a form of healing from traumatic brain injury and post-concussion syndrome to brain recovery after a stroke or long Covid; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free call or email to reserve seat; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Know Justice — The Future of Water in Oregon: As water demand increases across the state and water supply dwindles when we need it the most, how can we balance competing needs to achieve an equitable water future for all; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Friday 2/10
Chili Fest: Try five different chilis and enjoy a beer to pair; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Grand Opening Celebration: An official ribbon-cutting with the Bend Chamber of Commerce will kick off the celebration feature BOGO ice cream from plus a raffle for a free catering pack; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, 61165 S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-633-7553.
Saturday 2/11
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Grand Opening Celebration: An official ribbon-cutting with the Bend Chamber of Commerce will kick off the celebration feature BOGO ice cream from plus a raffle for a free catering pack; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Handel's Homemade Ice Cream, 61165 S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-633-7553.
Monday 2/13
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 2/14
Trivia Night: Go play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia loving, beer drinking, food cart craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 2/15
Bingo + Dog Adoption: A night of high energy bingo and some pups looking for their forever homes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 Northeast Fourth St., Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
