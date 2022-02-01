GO! Do
Art
Friday 2/4
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Saturday 2/5
Valentine's Makers Market: There will be local artists and makers with all kinds of gifts for your loved ones; noon-6 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub.
Sunday 2/6
Beginning Mosaic — Glass on Glass: Create stained glass art without the soldering; noon-4 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
Theater & Dance
Friday 2/4
The Father's Group Film Series Presents — I Am Not Your Negro: The Father's Group is presenting a full month of films in collaboration with BendFilm and Open Space Event Studios to celebrate and honor Black History Month; 5 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-668-1046.
"The Wizard of Oz": Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; 3 p.m.; $38-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"The Wizard of Oz": Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; 7:30 p.m.; $38-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 2/5
Saturday Night Milonga: A mix of golden age tango music and modern alternative jams. No experience or partner necessary; 7 p.m.; $10 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 541-388-1908.
Ski Films — An Outdoor Experience: A night of ski films that will have you ready to get up for first chair this weekend; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
"The Wizard of Oz": Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; 3 p.m.; $38-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"The Wizard of Oz": Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; 7:30 p.m.; $38-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 2/6
"The Wizard of Oz": Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; 3 p.m.; $38-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"The Wizard of Oz": Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film; 7:30 p.m.; $38-$48; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Comedy
Thursday 2/3
Comedy & A Cause Presents — Back to the '80s Comedy Competition: Comedian Amanda Arnold will perform dress in '80s-themed attire; 8 p.m.; $22.49 online, $25 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 2/5
Comedy at Craft: Comedians Jessica Grant, Trevor Lockwood and Josh Barnes will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 2/6
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. 21+.; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 2/9
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Books
Thursday 2/3
Author Event — "Daughter of the King," by Kerry Chaput: The author will discuss her book; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Author Event — "Rise," by Lindsey Vonn: The author will discuss her book virtually; 4:30 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 2/8
Author Event: "From the Caves," by Thea Prieto: The author will discuss her book; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 2/9
Classics Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Macbeth," by William Shakespeare.; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 2/3
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 2/4
Yoga with Lauren: Bring a mat and donations for the yoga instructor; 5 p.m.; Humm Kombucha, 1125 NE Second St., Bend; facebook.com/hummkombucha or 541-306-6329.
Saturday 2/5
Polar Plunge Central Oregon: Plunge into frigid waters this winter to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Oregon; 11 a.m.; $10; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; soor.org.
Sunday 2/6
Hot Chocolate Run: Bring your kids, your friends and your well-behaved dogs for an out-and-back run along the Deschutes River Trail and then enjoy complimentary hot chocolate or coffee and snacks while you warm up outside; 10-11 a.m.; free; The Commons Cafe, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners.
Tuesday 2/8
Backpacking Basics: Join an REI expert who will take the mystery out of backpacking with an overview of planning, preparation and gear; 5-6:30 p.m.; REI, Online; rei.com/events/97568/virtual-backpacking-basics.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 2/9
Dodgeball: This is the perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Kids & Family
Friday 2/4
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off your kids aged 4-12 for a night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; Mountain Air Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Saturday 2/5
Kids Open Play: Drop your kids off ages 0-12 for play time; noon-3 p.m.; free; free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sunday 2/6
Toddler Open Play: Drop your toddler off for play time; 9 a.m.-noon; free; free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Talks & Lectures
Thursday 2/3
Bend Business Group Mixer: If you're a Central Oregon business owner/sales rep/etc who is looking to grow your business, this is the place to do so; 5-7 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/bendbg or 541-546-0511.
Monday 2/7
Natural History Pub — Central Oregon Mule Deer: Mule deer have suffered dramatic declines in recent years. Join Corey Heath and Andrew Walch to learn about the complex factors influencing deer abundance and their work to sustain deer populations; 7-8 p.m.; free, RSVP is required; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 2/8
Healing Flow Class Series: Join a yoga healing flow class from the comfort of your home; noon-1 p.m.; $15 drop-in; CMC, Online; canyonmountaincenter.net or 415-748-8697.
Wednesday 2/9
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Sous Vide Valentine Dinner – With Chef Josh Podwils: Chef Podwils will be preparing beef tenderloin/butter poached lobster with cognac sauce/ potato puree/spiced poached pears; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/3
Hoodoo's Wintervention: Have fun with snow trivia, table games, contests and grand prize giveaways; 6-8 p.m.; free; Avid Cider, 550 Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation.
Trivia: A nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Trivia Night: Play genuine UKB trivia with Indoor and outdoor seating available to get a chance to win gift card prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bridge99brewery or 541-280-1690.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 2/5
K9 Keg Pull: Each dog will be placed in a category based on their weight and pull a keg specific to their weight class; noon-3 p.m.; $20 per dog entry; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; facebook.com/thevillageatsunriver or 541-593-8704.
Monday 2/7
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 2/9
Bingo Night with Grains of Wrath: Free to play for all ages; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.