Wednesday 2/3
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733212-0 or 541-977-5341.
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com
Keeping Your Pet Safe in Winter: Emergency Room Veterinarian Dr. Taylor Stockdale and Dr. Jennifer Bentley will discuss ways to keep your pet safe, common pet accidents and emergencies during winter, and how to protect paws; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/734955-0 or 541-210-9200.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731905-0 or 541-678-5633.
Our First Amendment — From Sedition to Wedding Cakes?: A discussion presented by James Foster will take us from insurrection to confections and back again; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/731467-1 or 541-312-1032.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729161-0 or 541-306-6564.
Thursday 2/4
All Things West Coast Swing: The class for those already familiar with the dance style will step outside the basics and teach some new moves and patterns. Class size is limited; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734950-0 or 541-401-1635.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731898-0 or 541-904-5123.
LWV Deschutes First Thursday — Warm Springs Reservation: The speaker will be Jaylyn Suppah, a mother, educator, advocate for social justice and a member of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs (CTWS). Learn more about health, educational, environmental, and political issues as they relate to life on Warm Springs Reservation; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/731043-0
Know Flow — Habitat Restoration & Upper Deschutes Watershed Council: Learn about the watershed council and their restoration work along Whychus Creek; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/734438-1 or 541-312-1029.
Intermediate Fly Tying Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/731906-0 or 541-678-5633.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game will be held outdoors by fire pits and heaters. Subject to postponement due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/731488-0
LandWatch Legislative Kickoff: Join us for a virtual legislative advocacy kickoff! Get updates on what's happening in Salem and how Central Oregon can be involved this year; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/729712-2 or 541-647-2930.
'An Imperfect Advocate' Screening and Panel Discussion: The film about Graham Zimmerman about his path from being a singularly focused alpinist into the realm of climate advocacy will be screened with a panel discussion to follow; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/734965-1 or 541-385-6908.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/731491-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 2/5
MOsley WOtta: The local spoken word artist and equal rights activist will share words advocating the support of empowerment in Black and brown lives in Central Oregon; 12:30-2 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/734516-1 or 541-330-4376.
Redmond Northern Lights: Valentine's Day-themed animation and music will be projected on the City Hall building allowing social distancing; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/734507-0 or 541-923-5191.
Beginning West Coast Swing: Beginners to the dance style can learn the basics including the left and right side passes, sugar push, the difference between leads and follows and more. Class size is limited; 7-8 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734953-0 or 541-401-1635.
Sisters Songworks 2.0 — An Intimate Writing Retreat: Sisters Songworks is an intimate and intensive virtual writing retreat celebrating and exploring the art of songwriting in community.; 7 p.m through 12:30 p.m. Feb 7; $175; Sisters, 204 W. Adams Ave. Suite 204; eventbrite.com
Saturday 2/6
Spey Casting: An on-water spey casting workshop will be held. Bring your own rod or use a demo. Boots and waders suggested, coffee provided; 8-9:30 a.m.; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723259-0 or 541-678-5633.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733213-0 or 541-977-5341.
Photos of Fidos: You and your K9 companion can participate in a photo scavenger hunt around the Village. Participants will receive a doggie swag bag and three winners will receive prizes. Space is limited; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $15; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/734879-1 or 541-593-8704.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours; 4-7 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/709431-1 or 541-382-4754.
Redmond Northern Lights: Valentine's Day-themed animation and music will be projected on the City Hall building allowing social distancing; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/734520-0 or 541-923-5191.
Sunday 2/7
CORK Hot Chocolate Run: A group run or walk along a 4- to 5-mile course with complimentary hot chocolate or coffee back at the hotel. Dogs welcome. Limited to 25 runners to maintain social distancing; 9-11 a.m.; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/705680-0
Yoga Strong for Women — Four Week Series: Shed the habits that are holding you back through Vinyasa yoga practices that will progressively strengthen your body, develop your stamina, and enhance your flexibility in this virtual class; 9:15-10:45 a.m.; $70; online; go.evvnt.com/734896-1 or 541-241-3919.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; 12-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/734866-0
The Big Game in the Yard: The hostel will show the Super Bowl outside with food and drink specials available from the food carts. Social distancing and mask-wearing enforced; 3-6 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/734958-0 or 458-202-1090.
Author! Author! Ta-Nehisi Coates and Mitchell S. Jackson: A conversation between the two authors will take place; 4-5 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/734443-1 or 541-312-1027.
Monday 2/8
Know Flow — Beginning Tai Chi: Learn the very basics of footwork and upper body movements in this beginner's class; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/734447-1 or 541-312-1029.
Not Your Average Book Club: Discussing “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729166-0 or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 2/9
Mini-Yogi + Me — Four Week Series: Parents and caregivers and kids (ages 2 to 6) can participate in the class that will include yoga sequences/games, partner poses, songs with movement and active time to help with development; 10:30-11 a.m.; $34; online; go.evvnt.com/734918-1 or 541-241-3919.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Curtain Closer Beer Release: Join us at The Monkless Brasserie for the release of Curtain Closer, the super limited 12% Belgian Quintuple aged on raspberries and cacao. Limited availability on draft and in single 16oz cans.; noon-8 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/729336-0 or 512-897-2981.
Writers Working — How to Sell 100,000+ Copies of Your Book: Discover tips, tricks, and need-to-knows for how to get your book into people's hands; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/734451-1 or 541-312-1063.
Know Flow — Electric Vehicles 101: Learn the basics about where to find electric vehicles, how to find charging stations and how to apply to the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate, including which vehicles the rebate applies to; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/734461-1 or 541-312-1029.
Wednesday 2/10
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened it’s 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733214-0 or 541-977-5341.
Needle Felting: Create a cute wool felted valentine for your child! This is a beginners class, and you will be supplied with a beautiful plant dyed wool kit, including mat and needles. Parents only class; 10-11 a.m.; $30; Wild Child, 680 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734919-0 or 541-797-6857.
Central Oregon Volunteer Kickoff Party: Join us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's Central Oregon Volunteer Kickoff Party; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Alzheimer's Association, 777 NW Wall St., Suite 104, Bend; go.evvnt.com/728116-0 or 541-230-9594.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/734920-0 or 541-678-5633.
Classics Book Club: Discussing “Beowulf: A New Translation” by Maria Dahvana Headley; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/729167-0 or 541-306-6564.
