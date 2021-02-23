Wednesday 2/24
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733218-0 or 541-977-5341.
Community Dance Break!: Take a break and dance in a way to move your body, connect with others, and have some fun; 12:30-12:40 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/742149-1 or 541-948-7015.
Love Your Neighbor — Oregon's Black Exclusion Laws: Join Erika McCalpine when she hosts a discussion with OSU experts to explore the historical, sociological and personal impact of Oregon's Black Exclusion laws; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; OSU Cascades, online; go.evvnt.com/742922-1 or 541-706-2100.
Natural Solutions for Thyroid Disorders, Hormones and Fatigue: Learn about how holistic medicine gets to the root of the problem in this webinar led by Dr. Lexi Ching. Also discussing common triggers and underlying causes of disorders; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/742472-1 or 541-797-0167.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740470-0 or 541-678-5633.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry” by Fredrik Backman; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/729173-0 or 541-306-6564.
Craig Romano, Bart Smith and William Sullivan: The hiking guidebook authors will discuss their book "Hiking Trails of the Pacific Northwest"; 6:30-8 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/740485-1 or 541-549-0866.
Know Flow — Overcoming Pandemic Procrastination to Make 2021 Awesome: Join us for a one-hour presentation that will get your mojo flowing, ideas bubbling, and motivation recharged propelling you forward. Learn the six steps to reaching your goals and dreams right now; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/727407-0 or 541-312-1063.
Thursday 2/25
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738084-0 or 541-904-5123.
Scalehouse Voices — Daniela Repas: A conversation with the visual artist as she discusses process, strategy and storytelling as modular units of her work in a talk titled "The Still Line of a Movement"; 6-7 p.m.; $10; Scalehouse, online; go.evvnt.com/742458-1
Intermediate Fly Tying Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740471-0 or 541-678-5633.
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740454-0
Zoom Author Event — Jenna Goldsmith: Join the local poet for the release of her book “Suppose the Room Just Got Brighter”; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/729142-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Flow — The Art of Writing Letters: Explore the history of letter writing, and get creative with letters and envelopes. Materials provided; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/742407-1 or 541-312-1029.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740067-0 or 541-388-8331.
Friday 2/26
Mountainfilm on Tour: The program of outdoor adventure films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home; stream through March 1; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742422-1 or 541-385-6908.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basic steps of the swing style including the left and ride side passes, sugar push, how to lead and follow and more. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740509-0 or 541-401-1635.
Saturday 2/27
Mountainfilm on Tour: The program of outdoor adventure films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home; stream through March 1; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742422-1 or 541-385-6908.
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733219-0 or 541-977-5341.
Sleight of Hand Winery Virtual Tasting with Trey Busch: Pick up a bottle of the Walla Walla winery’s vintage and log in to the virtual tasting for more information; 1-2:30 p.m.; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, online; go.evvnt.com/737043-0 or 541-480-1504.
Sunday 2/28
Mountainfilm on Tour: The program of outdoor adventure films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home; stream through March 1; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742422-1 or 541-385-6908.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/742903-0 or 541-904-5123.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; 12-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740455-0
Monday 3/1
Mountainfilm on Tour: The program of outdoor adventure films will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home; stream through March 1; $20; online; go.evvnt.com/742422-1 or 541-385-6908.
Virtual Natural History Pub — Environmental Justice and the Movement to Diversify Public Lands: Since the turn of the 21st century, a movement has emerged to address racial and ethnic inequities in public lands access, recreational use and employment; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, online; go.evvnt.com/738690-1
Tuesday 3/2
Electrify for Healthier Homes: Learn why switching from fossil gas, AKA natural gas, to electric is better for your health, wallet, and the environment. All who attend will get a chance to win a Bed Bath and Beyond gift card; 3-4:15 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/738526-0 or 561-329-7873.
Oregon Unemployment Insurance Overview: Legal Aid Services of Oregon lawyers explain the basics of Unemployment Insurance, who can get these benefits, and what to do if you're denied benefits; 5:30-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/739179-1 or 541-617-7089.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held out on the brewery's patio, weather permitting; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/740456-0 or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 3/3
Community Dance Break!: Take a break and dance in a way to move your body, connect with others, and have some fun; 12:30-12:40 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/742149-1 or 541-948-7015.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “A Traveler at the Gates of Wisdom” by John Boyne; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/739529-0 or 541-306-6564.
Passion, Drive, Bravery — The Life of Jessi Combs: The Jessi Combs Foundation honors Jessi Combs by empowering women to defy stereotypes and take on new challenges; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, online; go.evvnt.com/738776-1
Know Wild — How to Really Help Injured and Orphaned Wildlife: The animal care team at Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory will share experiences from inside wildlife rehabilitation. The event will not be recorded; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/742408-1 or 541-312-1063.
