Friday 2/25
The Father's Group Film Series presents "Red Tails": The Father's Group is presenting a full month of films in collaboration with BendFilm and Open Space Event Studios to celebrate and honor Black History Month; 5 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; thefathersgroup.org
Saturday 2/26
Ski Films — An Outdoor Experience: A night of ski films that will have you ready to get up for first chair this weekend; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 2/27
Know Comics Film Screening — "Black Panther": Enjoy a free screening and discussion of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther"; 3-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Tuesday 3/1
MarchFourth Marching Band: The band is a cross between a funky New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, complete with dancers and stilt walkers; 7:30 p.m.; $25-$30; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 2/25
"Bad & Boujee" a Seksé Production of Dance & Pole Performances: Get ready for one "seksé" evening featuring dance and pole performances by Seksé Fit's instructors; 6:30-10 p.m.; $40-$85, Tickets include complimentary drink; Stoller Wine Bar, 550 NW Arizona Ave Suite 30, Bend; sekse.fit or 503-864-3404.
Boots, Babes, and Burlesque presented by Bend Burlesque Co.: The burlesque group will perform country-style; 8 p.m.; $22-$32; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bendburlesqueco or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 2/26
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month to explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theater community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadestheatricalcompany or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 3/2
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Saturday 2/26
Comedy at Craft — Galyn Nash: The stand-up comedian/podcaster will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 2/28
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic night, sign up 6:30 p.m.; 21 and over; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 3/1
Comedy with Daniel Van Kirk: The comedian you might know from "Bob’s Burgers," Comedy Central and the NFL Network will perform; 8 p.m.; $20; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-678-5740.
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy: The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 3/2
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Book
Wednesday 3/2
A Novel Idea Book Discussion: Read and discuss “The Seed Keeper” with friends and neighbors; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Thursday 2/24
Know Comics — America's Mythology — The History of Superhero Comics: What can we learn about the U.S. through the history of comic books?; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 2/26
Know Comics — Batman's Biggest Secret: Discover the twist-filled real-life origin of the Dark Knight; 1-2 p.m.; free registration required; Deschutes Public Library, Online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 2/24
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 2/25
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 3:30-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Hwy 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 2/26
Central Oregon USASA Comp Series — Halfpipe: Register to participate or just watch as skiers and snowboarders shred the half-pipe; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Hoodoo's Winter Carnival: A tradition at Hoodoo for 40-plus years and includes a number of free events (no lift ticket required); 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-822-3799.
Know Comics — Laughter Yoga: Get playful with laughter and breathing exercises. No experience needed; 3-4 p.m.; free; Sisters Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Tuesday 3/1
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 3/2
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: Join the Cascade Lakes Team every Wednesday for a 3- to 5-mile loop run, starting and ending at the Bend Brewpub and get half off your first beer; 5:30-7 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 2/24
Beginner Beekeeping Course: Three evenings and one field day will provide you information, techniques and food for thought to get you on the road for your first successful year of beekeeping; 7-9 p.m.; $0-$20 includes 1-year club membership, free to members; Central Oregon Beekeeping Association, Online, Bend; cobeekeeping.org or 541-480-8035.
Beginning Fly Tying: Each session consists of four 2-hour long classes. Vise, tools, and materials all provided; 6-8 p.m.; $80 per person; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 100, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-678-5633.
Friday 2/25
Duck, Duck, and more Duck with Chef Candy Argondizza: Chef Candy will be preparing Duck a l'orange/ sauteed duck breast/ braised lef a l'orange/ roasted Brussels sprouts and maitake mushrooms; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-617-0312.
Saturday 2/26
Aquatic Entomology: This class introduces students to the river insects upon which our local trout focus and how to stock your fly box with the most productive patterns to imitate them; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 100, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-678-5633.
Beginning Beekeeping with Ron Lane: Experienced Central Oregon beekeeper Ron Lane will help beginning beekeepers and assist those who started keeping bees last year; 1-2:30 p.m.; $7 members, $10 non-members; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; centraloregonlocavore.org or 541-280-9873.
Winter Warming Soups Class: Chef Suzanne will be teaching you how to prepare different soups; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-617-0312.
Tuesday 3/1
Housing and Belonging: This conversation will explore common assumptions and perspectives about the experience of houselessness and how many make snap judgments about who ‘belongs’ in our neighborhoods. Space is limited.; 4-5:30 p.m.; free but registration is required; COCC, Online, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Wednesday 3/2
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters offers, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Simple Resumes for Teens: Get help creating your résumé and learn about local job resources.; 3-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Housing and Belonging: This conversation will explore common assumptions and perspectives about the experience of houselessness and the snap judgments many make about who "belongs" in our neighborhoods. Space is limited.; 6-7:30 p.m.; free but registration is required; COCC, Online, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Know Underground — The Underground Railroad as Afrofuturism: This talk employs the lens of Afrofuturism to address the Underground Railroad, detailing what imagination, tact and technology it took for fugitive Blacks to flee to the "outer spaces of slavery"; 5-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Lamb Education Cooking Class: Chef Candy will be preparing Herb Roasted Rack of Lamb/ Mint Salsa Verde/ Potato Gratin/ Seasonal Vegetables; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-617-0312.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/24
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 2/26
Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing: Pair six girl scout cookies with six BBC beers. Local Girl Scout troops will be present to sell boxes to go; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/Bend-Brewing-Co-127868767226951 or 541-383-1599.
Zwickelmania at Silver Moon: Enjoy samples of the new Cosmic Chill Cold IPA, chat with the brewers, take a tour, enjoy a pint and enter to win prizes; noon-4 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Zwickelmania at McMenamins: Visit for tours, tastes and a special stamp during a special day of tasting beers and talking to brewers across Oregon; noon-4 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Zwickelmania at Sunriver Brewing Co.: The brewery will be doing brewery tours and barrel age beer tasting at the production facility out in Sunriver; noon-4 p.m.; free; Sunriver Brewing Co., 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 4, Sunriver; facebook.com/SunriverBrewingCompany or 541-593-3007.
Monday 2/28
Monkless Belgian Ales — Support the Stroke Community: Monkless will be donating $1 for every beer and flight sale; 4-7 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
