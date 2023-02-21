GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 2/23
Poetry Night — An Open Mic & Featured Poet Performance: A poetry open mic followed by featured poet Donna Henderson presenting "Send Word"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Friday 2/24
Mountainfilm on Tour: The Environmental Center brings Mountainfilm on Tour to Bend to showcase incredible films curated for Central Oregon, featuring global stories of adventure, climate change, culture and resilience; 6-10 p.m.; $22 online, $25 at the door; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; envirocenter.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 2/25
Copper Moon Artisan — Art and Music in Harmony: Artist John Vale will display his mixed-media art and will be joined by the smooth tunes of “Obsidian”; 6-8 p.m.; free; Sunriver library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; facebook.com/stonecopperandwood.
Glass Fusing Workshop: Learn how to fuse glass to make art in this hands-on class; 10 a.m.-noon; $65, all supplies included; Studio Live Laugh Love Art, 57100 Beaver Drive, Building 23 Suite 120, Sunriver; livelaughloveart.com or 541-797-8410.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 2/23
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 2/24
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 2/25
Model Citizens: The dance and pole group will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
West Coast Swing Dance: This is a smooth & swanky swing dancing party with edgy hip-hop, late-night acoustic, dirty blues and more; 7 p.m.; $15 with lesson, $10 just dancing, all levels welcome; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-1908.
Sunday 2/26
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 2 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 2/27
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 3/1
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Friday 2/24
Comedy Night: Presented by Tease Bang Boom Productions, a comedy showcase featuring Jessica Taylor with performers Alex Hauptman, Billy Brant and Steve Harber; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Fill My Blank — Live Interactive Game Show: Have fun playing this popular TV show game with panel of local comedians; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 2/25
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: A night of laughter with Steve Harber and special guests Hank Hilbert and Dillon Kolar; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 2/27
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Friday 2/24
Author Event — Paul Alan Bennett presents "HUG": The Sisters-based author will present his third visual collection, "HUG"; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Monday 2/27
Out of This World Book Club: The club will discuss "A Master of Djinn," by P. Djeli Clark; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 2/28
Author Event — Emily George & Emmeline Duncan: The Canadian author and the Portland-based author will discuss their mystery novels "A Half-Baked Murder" and "Double Shot Death" on zoom; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 3/1
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Demon Copperhead," by Barbara Kingsolver; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 2/23
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf-swing, stance, grip, etc.-interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Friday 2/24
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Night skiing, live music and more; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 2/25
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Central Oregon USASA Comp Series — Halfpipe: Register to participate or just watch as skiers and snowboarders shred down the half-pipe; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Winter Carnival: Hoodoo’s Winter Carnival is the premier event of the season and a day full of free activities; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Wednesday 3/1
Adult Dodgeball: Check out Bend’s favorite social adult co-ed sports league; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 for all season, $10 drop in; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Guided Meditation — New Beginnings: Amy will guide participants into the present moment through centering breathwork and attention to the body for grounding and relaxation; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for drop in, all 6 weeks $75; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Kids & Family
Saturday 2/25
Daddy Daughter Dance Under the Sea: A special evening for dads (or male role models) and girls to get dressed up, dance the night away and enjoy fun activities; 6-9 p.m.; $50-$100; Summit High School, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; facebook.com/RotaryClubofBendOregon or 541-322-3300.
Free Day at the Museum: Everyone gets in free so bring the whole family; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Virginia Riggs Children's Concert: Named after a former Central Oregon Symphony cellist with a passion for educating young people, this 45-minute concert is fun, educational and open to all; 9-11 a.m.; free; Bend Senior High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; cosymphony.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 2/23
Excel Essentials — Level 3: This class will sharpen your skills, saving you time & frustration; 1-4 p.m.; $97 per class; Online; business.bendchamber.org.
Know Justice — Justice Resources in the Library: From the popular Lawyer in the Library program to presentations on the latest in landlord-tenant law and guides on wills, find out how the library can help with your legal information needs; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 Includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Saturday 2/25
Tax Aide: Free Tax Prep Sessions with certified tax volunteers; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 2/26
Know Justice — Filling in the Gaps, Reflections on Queer Memory: Scholar Cassandra Hall of Portland State University will position midrash as a queer grieving practice that honors those forgotten within narratives through a close read of the novel "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous"; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Memories of Ukraine — A Baha'i Perspective: With stories and photos Bend attorney Jim Slothower will describe life in Ukraine shortly after it gained independence in 1991, before and after the Orange Revolution in 2004-05 and currently; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 2/27
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 2/28
A Course in Miracles Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in a Course in Miracles with each session including a talk on a key Course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free Love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Death Cafe: Discuss death, free of agenda or ideology, with a friendly group; 6-7:30 p.m.; free age 16+; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Fish Reintroduction and River Restoration in the Upper Deschutes Basin: This seminar will focus on the history of the reintroduction and ongoing restoration efforts to support these fish, which also benefit resident fish and other wildlife; 6-8 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; deschutesriver.org or 541-410-5866.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Wednesday 3/1
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters,Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Know Underwater — Project Recover: Keeping America's Promise: Learn about the work Project Recover is doing to locate MIAs around the globe; 6-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Mindset Coaching for Teens: A five-week program for teens about mindfulness, healthy routines, proactive confidence, & finding their inner superhero; 3-4:30 p.m.; $50-$150 two scholarships available; The Jade Room,339 SW Century Drive, Suite 203, Bend; coachannrivera.com or 541-668-5986.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/23
Whole Life Transformation with Optimal Nutrition: Learn how to protect yourself from the toxin Glyphosate (Round-up), which can be present in foods on grocery store shelves; 6-7 p.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Friday 2/24
Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival: A Bavaria-inspired outdoor festival at Suttle Lodge offering a weekend of over 35 craft breweries, food, live music and winter forest vibes, all benefiting CASA of Central Oregon.; noon-5 p.m.; $50-$160, free entry for kids & designated drivers; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Saturday 2/25
Distillery After Dark: Enjoy great music from local DJs, Father Sean and Wildgoose Project, while sipping on quality cocktails; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival: A Bavaria-inspired outdoor festival at Suttle Lodge offering a weekend of more than 35 craft breweries, food, live music and winter forest vibes, all benefiting CASA of Central Oregon.; noon-5 p.m.; $50-$160, free entry for kids & designated drivers; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Sunday 2/26
Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival: A Bavaria-inspired outdoor festival at Suttle Lodge offering a weekend of over 35 craft breweries, food, live music and winter forest vibes, all benefiting CASA of Central Oregon.; noon-5 p.m.; $50-$160, free entry for kids & designated drivers; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Monday 2/27
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 2/28
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia-loving, beer-drinking, food cart-craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 3/1
Bringing Gammon Back: Backgammon night for all skills and ages; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary Tasting Room, 30 SW Century Drive, Ste 140, Bend; 541-797-6265.
Dunham Featured Flight: Join Steve White from Dunham Cellars, family-owned and operated out of Walla Walla, Washington, and try its wine; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $20 for flight, $15 for Flight Club Members; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1,Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
