Friday 2/3
First Friday Art Walk: an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Tuesday 2/7
Love Poetry Slam: Bring your poems about romance, friendship, heartbreak, passion, loss or anything else the heart desires; 6:30 p.m.; free, RSVP; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 2/2
The Sound of Music — "Re" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; $35-$55 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 2/3
The Sound of Music — "Do" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$55 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 2/4
The Sound of Music — "Mi" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 7:30 p.m.; $35-$55 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Sound of Music — "Re" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 2 p.m.; $35-$55 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 2/5
The Sound of Music — "Do" Cast: One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite will be performed; 2 p.m.; $35-$55 plus $3 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 2/6
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 2/8
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Saturday 2/4
Comedy Night Showcase: Headlining comedian, writer and singer Hannah G. will be accompanied by Carl Click, Katy Ipock and Michael Markus; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Monday 2/6
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Wednesday 2/8
Classics Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Old Capital," by Yasunari Kawabata; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 Northwest Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 2/2
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf-swing, stance, grip, etc.-interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 2/4
2023 K9 Keg Pull: Each dog will be placed in a category based on its weight and pull a keg specific to their weight class; noon-3 p.m.; $20, proceeds to benefit Ronald McDonald House; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com.
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10 sign up on meetup.com; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Guided Crater Lake Snowshoe Adventure: Wanderlust Tours is the premier destination to discover the beauty and secrets of our sixth national park.; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Crater Lake National Park, 1 Sager Building, Crater Lake, Bend; wanderlusttours.com.
Yoga + Wine Event: Unwind from your week, feel more centered, and move mindfully through a flowing yoga practice and then hang out, mingle with new or old friends as you walk over to the Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room for a drink; 6-8 p.m.; $32; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sunday 2/5
Guided Crater Lake Snowshoe Adventure: Enjoy a guided snowshoe hike in the moonlight, led by Wanderlust Tours; 7-11 p.m.; $180; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: The six-week MBSEF Ski Mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Moonlight Ski & Bite: A snowcat transport will deliver you to the Lodge where a full course dinner will be served, after which you enjoy a beautiful evening of skiing and then you will be returned to Dutchman Flat Snow Park around 9:30; 4-9:30 p.m.; $90 plus $20 resort fee; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Wednesday 2/8
Adult Dodgeball: Check out Bend’s favorite social adult co-ed sports league; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 for all season, $10 drop in; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Guided Meditation — New Beginnings: Amy will guide participants into the present moment through centering breathwork and attention to the body for grounding and relaxation; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for drop in, all six weeks $75; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Kids & Family
Friday 2/3
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off your kids age 4-12 for night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; Mountain Air Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com or 541-647-1409.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 2/2
Laptop Basics: Learn and practice basic laptop skills; 10-11 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Demystifying Digital Marketing, Part 1: Importance of focused branding for success with online marketing; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 includes eight two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Restorative Justice and Equity in Bend-LaPine Schools: Beth Hoover on restorative Justice and Equity in Bend-LaPine schools; noon-1 p.m.; free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org or 541-931-9296.
Friday 2/3
An Update to Water Resources of Central Oregon: Develop a better understanding of water conditions and trends in the Deschutes Basin; 10 a.m.-noon; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 2/4
Cooking Demo with Chef Josh Hedrick: Join Executive Chef Josh Hedrick for an immersive chocolate cooking demo; 3:30-5 p.m.; $40 per couple; Sunriver Resort Fremont Room, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com.
Tax Aide: Free Tax prep sessions with certified tax volunteers; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 2/6
The 2023 Staffing Summit — Recruitment and Retention in a Post-COVID World: Join the best and brightest at the launch of a new networking event for recruiters, talent acquisition, organization development and DEI professionals who live, work and play in Central Oregon; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; $150-$250; Hitchcock Auditorium, Pioneer Building at COCC Bend Campus, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-383-7722.
Natural History Pub — Refuge Trees — Managing Cottonwoods at Malheur: Join Janelle Wicks, director of Friends of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, to learn about the group’s work to ensure a future that supports a wildlife oasis in the High Desert; 7-8 p.m.; free, registration required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 2/7
Financial Literacy Class: Learn from industry professionals about investment and retirement planning, home buying and insurance; 6-7:30 p.m.; $5; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Justice — Intro to Intersectional Environmentalism: Learn about the movement that centers those most affected by the climate crisis; noon; free; Online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
The Returning — A Course on Acupuncture and Journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40-$210 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 2/8
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Queer Community Town Hall: Join in holding space for collective voices, and work together through positive contributions in an effort to better support the queer community; 6:30-8 p.m.; free reservations a spot; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/2
Think Wild Volunteer Open House: Pop in, grab a free beer, and meet with lead staff from each volunteer area and learn about how to get involved; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-639-4776.
Trivia Night: Gather your team and join us for a friendly competition of the mind; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave, Bend; bridge99brewery.com or 541-280-1690.
Friday 2/3
Coffee Beer & Donuts: The brewers have brewed four different coffee beers for the event to be paired with Bend's best, Richard's glazed donuts; 3-10 p.m.; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Saturday 2/4
Flannel Fest: Put on your favorite flannel — or all of them all at once for the finale Most-Flannel-Wearing contest; noon-7 p.m.; free proceeds benefits Bethlehem Inn; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; instagram.com/grandcraftbeer.
Yoga + Wine Event: Unwind from your week, feel more centered and move mindfully through a flowing yoga practice and then hang out, mingle with new or old friends as you walk over to the Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room for a drink; 6-8 p.m.; $32; Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Monday 2/6
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 2/7
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader Trivia Night: Join Learning Express Toys of Bend for a fun, laugh out loud locals night playing the TV show-themed trivia; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3538.
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia-loving, beer-drinking, food cart-craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 2/8
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
