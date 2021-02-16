Wednesday 2/17
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733216-0 or 541-977-5341.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease and identify resources; 10-11:30 a.m.; Alzheimer’s Association, online; go.evvnt.com/735590-0 or 541-230-9594.
Your Dog is Vomiting — When Is It Time to Visit the ER?: Veterinarians will discuss the signs to look out for that mean danger in your dog's health, what to expect from an ER visit and more; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/740521-0 or 541-210-9200.
Balancing Hormones for Men & Women: Discover reasons why you may be unable to sleep at night, struggling with low energy and why your libido has disappeared; 5:30-7 p.m.; $59; Wellness Bend, online; go.evvnt.com/740079-1 or 541-504-6684.
Maxville Today — Connecting our Past, Present and Future: Join Gwen Trice, the executive director of Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph, Oregon, as she uncovers a previously hidden history of the timber town and its diverse population; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; The High Desert Museum, online; go.evvnt.com/740541-1 or 541-382-4754.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738086-0 or 541-678-5633.
Know Flow — What it Takes to Take Down a Dam: Learn about the engineering and ecology of dam removal with OSU professor Desiree Tullos, PhD, PE; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/737648-1 or 541-312-1032.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “The Long Call” by Ann Cleaves; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/729172-0 or 541-306-6564.
Nature Nights — The Importance of Insects: Dr. Tara Cornelisse will share details on the role that insects play in nature, major challenges that insects face and the stories of some rare and some common insects you are likely to encounter; 7-8:30 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Land Trust, online; go.evvnt.com/738096-1 or 541-330-0017.
Thursday 2/18
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738080-0 or 541-904-5123.
City Club Forum — Is Central Oregon as Welcoming as We Think We Are?: The past, present and future of acceptance; noon-1 p.m.; City Club of Central Oregon, online; go.evvnt.com/728580-0
Thursday Trivia Night: The weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740078-0
Virtual Poetry Slam: A virtual open mic and poetry slam to uplift voices and ideas of those that are historically unheard. The event will not be recorded; 6-7 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, onlne; go.evvnt.com/740050-0 or 541-312-1063.
Intermediate Fly Tying Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738087-0 or 541-678-5633.
Virtual Common Ground — Animals and Us: Participate in a curator-facilitated conversation about our relationship with animals large and small, wild and domestic. Share your own thoughts and experiences and hear from other community members; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, online; go.evvnt.com/709436-1 or 541-382-4754.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio. Teams of up to eight are welcome to reserve a table for a $20 deposit (returned when the team is there) otherwise, first come, first served; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/737704-0 or 541-388-8331.
Beyond Beginning West Coast Swing: Those already familiar with the dance style can further their skills with new moves and patterns. Limited to 10 people; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740504-0 or 541-401-1635.
Friday 2/19
Beth Wood in Conversation with Kim Stafford: The poet and singer-songwriter will present her latest collection "Believe the Bird" in a conversation with Stafford, the former Oregon Poet Laureate; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; go.evvnt.com/740483-1 or 541-549-0866.
Beginning West Coast Swing and Practica: Learn the basic steps of the swing style including the left and ride side passes, sugar push, how to lead and follow and more. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 7-10 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740505-0 or 541-401-1635.
Saturday 2/20
Backcountry Film Festival: The annual celebration of snow sports will be screened virtually. Proceeds go to Discover Your Forest and to public lands; stream through March 13; $20 to $60; Discover Your Forest, online; go.evvnt.com/740493-1 or 541-383-5530.
Wes Knodel Gun Show: The gun and knife exposition will be held. Restrictions to ensure COVID restrictions in place; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/740086-0 or 503-363-9564.
Peace Park Season Opening Celebration: The mountain's new park located off Skyliner loft will open and feature music, giveaways and more. Lift ticket and parking pass required; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Mt Bachelor, 13000 SW Century Drive; go.evvnt.com/740476-0 or 541-382-1709.
Hair Sparkles Downtown Bend: Deck out your hair with sparkly hair tinsel. Mask and appointment required, call or book through Facebook; noon-4 p.m.; $12 to $35; Wool Town, 115 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740523-0 or 541-797-6633.
Virtual Zwickelmania 2021: Statewide breweries will hold virtual panels and tastings including Cascade Lakes Brewing, Wild Ride Brewing, Bend Brewing Co., Crux and more; noon-3 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/740489-1
We're Back: The double-elimination cornhole tournament will be held. Only players allowed on courts, spectators must watch from lounge. Masks must be worn; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $50; Pickleball Zone, 63040 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740529-1 or 503-313-7766.
Second Annual Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Fest: Pick up your beer package and join in the festivities virtually with cooking classes and Q&A's, live music, drag bingo, raffle and more; 5-9 p.m.; $25 to $40; The Suttle Lodge, online; go.evvnt.com/740479-1 or 541-638-7001.
Sunday 2/21
Wes Knodel Gun Show: The gun and knife exposition will be held. Restrictions to ensure COVID restrictions in place; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $8; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/740060-0 or 503-363-9564.
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738081-0 or 541-904-5123.
Sunday Trivia in the Yard: The weekly trivia game held outside at the food cart will also feature brunch options at four carts with mimosas, beer and warm beverages available as well; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/740070-0
Neuroscience of Prejudice — Racism and the Brain with Larry Sherman, Ph.D.: Dr. Sherman will explore how our brains engage in prejudice, the consequences of prejudice and racism, and how understanding these processes suggest ways that we can overcome prejudice and racism; 4-5:30 p.m.; registration required; Central Oregon Community College, online; go.evvnt.com/727349-1 or 541-383-7257.
Monday 2/22
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's: Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease and Alzheimer's Association; 3-4:30 p.m.; Alzheimer’s Association, online; go.evvnt.com/735608-0 or 541-230-9594.
Tuesday 2/23
Orangetheory Fitness Run Club: A guided 3- to 5-mile hike with body weight workouts mixed in will be held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Free for members and nonmembers; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Orangetheory Fitness, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/738083-0 or 541-904-5123.
Dr. Doug Luffborough: Dr. Doug Luffborough (Dr. Luff) will discuss his life journey from homelessness to his education and career that brought him presidential attention; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; registration required; Central Oregon Community College, online; go.evvnt.com/740495-1 or 541-383-7700.
Community Solar — A path to solar for all: Tune in to find out how you can support solar projects in OR and receive the savings on your utility bill. Spanish interpretation will be available; 5-6:30 p.m.; The Environmental Center, online; go.evvnt.com/738508-0 or 541-385-6908.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held out on the brewery's patio, weather permitting; 6-8 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/740076-0 or 541-527-4380.
Know Flow — Por Necesidad, Immigrant Experiences in Central Oregon: Hear an insightful conversation on immigration issues in Central Oregon and beyond; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/740053-1 or 541-312-1029.
Beginning West Coast Swing: Learn the basic steps of the swing style including the left and ride side passes, sugar push, how to lead and follow and more. Limited to 10 people, registration required; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $10; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740510-0 or 541-401-1635.
Wednesday 2/24
Private Book Sales: Supporters of Literacy in Deschutes County has opened its 30,000 volume used book collection for private, individual sales upon request. Call or email literacyindeschutes@gmail.com to reserve a time; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; registration required; Ponderosa Elementary School, 3790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/733218-0 or 541-977-5341.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/740470-0 or 541-678-5633.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry" by Fredrik; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; go.evvnt.com/729173-0 or 541-306-6564.
Author Event — Craig Romano, Bart Smith and William Sullivan: The hiking guidebook authors will discuss their book "Hiking Trails of the Pacific Northwest"; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; Paulina Springs Books, online; go.evvnt.com/740485-1 or 541-549-0866.
Know Flow — Overcoming Pandemic Procrastination to Make 2021 Awesome: Join us for a one-hour presentation that will get your mojo flowing, ideas bubbling, and motivation recharged propelling you forward. Learn the six steps to reaching your goals and dreams right now; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Deschutes Public Library, online; go.evvnt.com/727407-0 or 541-312-1063.
