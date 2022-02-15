GO! Do
Thursday 2/17
Fun With Acrylics: Carol Picknel, certified acrylic instructor, will introduce you to the basics of acrylic painting in this 2½-hour classes; 1-3:30 p.m.; $15-$18; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Mountainfilm on Tour: Join online for another round of incredible documentary films, thoughtfully curated for our Central Oregon audience; $22; Tower Theatre, online; envirocenter.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 2/18
The Father's Group Film Series Present — Whose Streets?: The Father's Group is presenting a full month of films in collaboration with BendFilm and Open Space Event Studios to celebrate and honor Black History Month; 6 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; thefathersgroup.org or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 2/19
Ski Films — An Outdoor Experience: A night of ski films that will have you ready to get up for first chair this weekend; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Sunday 2/20
Central Oregon Symphony Winter Concert Series 2022: The concert will feature Young Artist Competition winners, Timothy Lee and Diego Fernandez. "Symphony No. 8" by Schubert and "Overture to the Barber of Seville" by Rossini performed by CO symphony; 2-3 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Bend High School, 15 SW Colorado Ave. Suite 320, Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-317-3941.
Theater & Dance
Friday 2/18
The Cult of Tuck Presents — Not Another Valentine's Day Show: The local drag group will perform a Valentine's special; 9 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.
Comedy
Friday 2/18
Comedy Night: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Seven Nightclub presents comedians Steve Harper, Cam Strong and Jeremiah Caughlan; 7-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Seven, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Philanthropic Funnies — Strippin' For Our Stray: A monthly showcase of Central Oregon comedians that donated 100% of all ticket sales to the GoFundMe for local comedian Zac.; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 2/19
Comedy at Craft: Eric Oren: Eric Oren, the actor, filmmaker and comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Comedy Night: Whitney Russell, Ed Dearment, Zac, Grace Haven, and local favorite Dillon Kolar in a showcase of some of Central Oregon's best comics; 7:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Monday 2/21
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30pm 21+; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 2/22
Brian Regan: The renowned comedian will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $45-$70; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 2/23
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Book
Monday 2/21
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will be discussing "Whale of the Wild" by Roseanne Parry; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 2/22
Author Event — "Upper Left Cities," by David Banis and Hunter Shobe: The authors will discuss the book about modern city cartography; 6 p.m.; free, must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 2/23
Know Comics — Graphic Novel Book Talk for Adults: Learn about graphic novels and why everyone should read them; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Scholastic Parents Night — Share Black Stories: Join for a virtual panel of Scholastic authors, education experts, and booksellers who will give tips and book recommendations to celebrate Share Black Stories; 4 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 2/17
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 2/18
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 3:30-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 2/19
Central Oregon USASA Rail Jam: Snowboard & freeski competition series for kids of all ages & abilities; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
FootZone 10K and IntroRUN 5K Training Groups: Make learning to run fun and achievable with new running buddies who will keep you going. Learn about running form, warm-ups, nutrition, and gear while training for your goal distance over eight weeks; 8 a.m.; $120; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 2/20
Peace Park Season Opening Celebration: Stop by the Peace Park, located off of Skyliner lift to get down to funky beats, catch Mt. Bachelor's Woodward athletes lapping through the park and snag a Woodward beanie or Peace Park sticker pack; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 2/22
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80, first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 2/23
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Kids & Family
Friday 2/18
Kids 3D Printing: This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $79-$94 must register in advance; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-2283.
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off your kids age 4-12 for night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; Mountain Air Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Sunday 2/20
Junior Snow Ranger Event: Join Discover Your Forest for a family friendly event as your kids earn a Junior Snow Ranger badge; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; discoveryourforest.org or 800-829-2442.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 2/17
Beginner Beekeeping Course: Three evenings and one field day will provide you information, techniques and food for thought to get you on the road for your first successful year of beekeeping; 7-9 p.m.; $20, includes 1 year club membership, free to members; Central Oregon Beekeeping Association, online; cobeekeeping.org or 541-480-8035.
Black History Month Lecture Series: Eddie Cole, an associate professor of higher education and history at UCLA, will share findings from his book “The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black freedom” in a virtual presentation; 4 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Know Comics — America's Mythology — The History of Superhero Comics: What can we learn about the U.S. through the history of comic books?; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Monday 2/21
Handmade Cutting Board Class: Create a beautiful, handmade one-plank cutting board with the assistance of experts; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $169 per person; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.
Tuesday 2/22
Beginner Beekeeping Course: Three evenings and one field day will provide you information, techniques and food for thought to get you on the road for your first successful year of beekeeping; 7-9 p.m.; $20, includes 1-year club membership, free to members; Central Oregon Beekeeping Association, online; cobeekeeping.org or 541-480-8035.
Examining Inequalities in Central Oregon — A Panel Discussion: Join for a conversation and panel discussion with three equity activists to talk about inequalities in Central Oregon; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free registration is required; COCC, Online, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Wednesday 2/23
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Black History Month Lecture Series — “Journey of the Drum — Celebration of the Griot": The event will feature a brief presentation on the Mande societies and how they preserve history through song, followed by a traditional West African drumming demonstration by performance artist Fodé Sylla; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; COCC Coats Campus Center’s Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Rural Living Basics: Living with your Well & Septic: Learn the basics about groundwater used for their drinking water and septic systems; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, Online; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/17
Hoodoo Santiam SnoLab Series: Help raise funds for Hoodoo's Santiam Snolab Scholarship Program by joining in on "Snow-Bombin-bingo"; 6-8 p.m.; Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/HoodooRecreation or 541-797-6581.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 2/18
Deschutes Brewery Tasting: Join to try a lineup of Deschutes Brewery beers and meet some of the brewers; 4-6 p.m.; Growler Guys Eastside, 2699 NE Highway 20, Bend; facebook.com/TheGrowlerGuysBendEastside or 541-385-3074.
Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival with CASA of Central Oregon: A three-day, Bavarian-inspired outdoor beer festival with 30 craft breweries, beer, food + snacks and live music; must show proof of vaccination; noon-5 p.m.; $40 single day entry, $90 3-day entry, VIP options available; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-638-7001.
Saturday 2/19
Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival with CASA of Central Oregon: A three-day, Bavarian-inspired outdoor beer festival with 30 craft breweries, beer, food + snacks and live music; must show proof of vaccination; noon-5 p.m.; $40 single day entry, $90 3-day entry, VIP options available; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-638-7001.
Sunday 2/20
Suttle Lodge Winter Beer Festival with CASA of Central Oregon: A three-day, Bavarian-inspired outdoor beer festival with 30 craft breweries, beer, food + snacks and live music; must show proof of vaccination; noon-5 p.m.; $40 single day entry, $90 3-day entry, VIP options available; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 2/23
Vacation to the Caribbean with Chef David Trask: Chef David Trask of the Cascade Culinary Institute in Bend, a previous owner and operator of a restaurant in the U.S. Virgin Islands, will teach about the spices used in that region of the country; 10 a.m.-noon; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
