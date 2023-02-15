GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 2/16
Third Thursday Spoken Word Night: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 6-8 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Friday 2/17
Oregon WinterFest: The annual three-day festival celebrating winter is back with plenty of music, art, food and other entertainment to offer; 5-10 p.m.; $17 per adult, $10 youth, $40 family four pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 2/18
Oregon WinterFest: The annual three-day festival celebrating winter is back with plenty of music, art, food and other entertainment to offer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $17 per adult, $10 youth, $40 family four pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 2/19
Oregon WinterFest: The annual three-day festival celebrating winter is back with plenty of music, art, food and other entertainment to offer; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $17 per adult, $10 youth, $40 family four pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Tuesday 2/21
Mermaid Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led step-by-step from start to finish of a mermaid painting; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $50; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 2/16
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Third Thursdays Group Class and Social Dance: Group class & social dance with monthly topic changes; 6-7:45 p.m.; $10-$20 see price details in description; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com.
Friday 2/17
Icy Hawt — A Seksé Winter Production: The evening will include dance and pole showcases, interactive performances, auctions & more; 6 p.m.; sold out; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NW Lafayette Ave., Bend; sekse.fit or 541-550-7273.
Icy Hawt — A Seksé Winter Production: The evening will include dance and pole showcases, interactive performances, auctions & more; 9 p.m.; sold out; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NW Lafayette Ave., Bend; sekse.fit or 541-550-7273.
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 2/18
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 7:30 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 2/19
Bend Blues Monthly Social Dance: Join for a 30-minute lesson for all levels, followed by social dancing; 7-10 p.m.; $10 lessons, $5 to dance only; The Space, 2570 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 110, Bend; facebook.com/bendbluesdancing or 541-508-7766.
"Something Rotten!": This is an outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce set during the Renaissance; 2 p.m.; $39 adults, students/seniors $36; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 2/20
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12 and up; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com
Wednesday 2/22
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Saturday 2/18
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Mansplained Comedy: Enjoy this hilarious all women comedy show "Mansplained" featuring powerhouses of Oregon comedy; 8-10 p.m.; $15; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 2/20
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 2/16
Author Event — Bend Authors Kristina Bak and Kerry Chaput: The two local authors will discuss their new fiction books; 6:30 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 2/20
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss "Astrid the Unstoppable,'' by Maria Parr; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 2/22
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: The club will be discussing "The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America," by Timothy Egan; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564
Sports and Outdoors
Thursday 2/16
Rough Around the Edges — A Snowboard Movie Premiere: Join Ride Snowboards and Tactics for the premiere of a snowboard movie celebrating 30 years in the sport; 6:30-9 p.m.; $10, tickets available at Tactics Bend; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-408-4329.
Sip and Swing Golf Clinic: Golf clinics will consist of learning the fundamentals of golf — swing, stance, grip, etc. — interactive games and GC Quad launch monitor data; 5-6 p.m.; $40; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thrifty Thursday: Enjoy discount all-day lift tickets; $29; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 2/17
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Night skiing, live music and more; 5-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Winter Retreat Weekend with AdventurUs Women: Join for three days of nordic ski classes, snowshoe excursions, outdoor skills classes, yoga, chef prepared meals, wine tasting, and guides; 7-10 p.m.; $1,695; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US-20, Sisters; adventuruswomen.com.
Saturday 2/18
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7 p.m.; $10 Sign up on the MeetUp app; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Harold the Hodag's Birthday presented by Black Butte Ranch: Celebrate the birthday of Hoodoo’s beloved mascot, Harold the Hodag, and enjoy some live local music; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Prenatal Yoga Classes: You’ll reduce common pregnancy discomforts and tensions, prepare your body for birth, improve your postpartum recovery and bring mindfulness to your daily life; 10:30-11:45 a.m.; $120; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Winter Retreat Weekend with AdventurUs Women: Join for three days of nordic ski classes, snowshoe excursions, outdoor skills classes, yoga, chef prepared meals, wine tasting and guides; 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; $1,695; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US-20, Sisters; adventuruswomen.com.
Sunday 2/19
Winter Retreat Weekend with AdventurUs Women: Join for three days of nordic ski classes, snowshoe excursions, outdoor skills classes, yoga, chef prepared meals, wine tasting, and guides; 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; $1,695; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US-20, Sisters; adventuruswomen.com.
Monday 2/20
Winter Retreat Weekend with AdventurUs Women: Join for three days of nordic ski classes, snowshoe excursions, outdoor skills classes, yoga, chef prepared meals, wine tasting, and guides; 8-11 a.m.; $1,695; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 US-20, Sisters; adventuruswomen.com.
Wednesday 2/22
Adult Dodgeball: Check out Bend’s favorite social adult co-ed sports league; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 for all season, $10 drop in; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Guided Meditation — New Beginnings: Amy will guide participants into the present moment through centering breathwork and attention to the body for grounding and relaxation; 5:30-7 p.m.; $15 for drop in, all 6 weeks $75; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Kids & Family
Friday 2/17
Fourth Anniversary Open Play Event: A celebration for families with kids six months to 10 years old, including Costumed characters will lead games, we will dance with bubbles and everyone will have a chance to win some prizes; 3-5 p.m.; $15; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 2/16
City Club Forum — Help Wanted Connecting Talent to Opportunity: Learn some of the creative ways local organizations are fast-tracking training programs to get workers qualified and into jobs that serve our community; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $0-$49; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; cityclubofco.growthzoneapp.com or 541-389-3111.
Notice Your Nudge — Invite Growth: Meet once a week for eight weeks to awaken intuition, clarify vision and chart steps in the direction that has been nudging you all along; 9-11 a.m.; $600 Includes eight, two-hour sessions; Riverwest Neighborhood in Bend, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Saturday 2/18
Improv Class with Bend Institute of Comedy: This is a six-week series in Longform Comedy Improvisation; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $190-$225; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendinstituteofcomedy.com or 541-410-5866.
Sunday 2/19
Cultivating Connection — A Valentine Couples Workshop: This workshop will feature mindful conversation prompts, gentle partner yoga and massage techniques for couples; 1-4 p.m.; $150 Cost is per couple; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; wildhearttc.org.
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 2/20
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 2/21
A History of Trees — Fire, Old-Growth and Forest Restoration: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and James Johnston and Andrew Merschel of Oregon State University as they share the results of ongoing tree ring research that describes 500 years of change in forests of Central Oregon; 7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Know Justice — Discover the Justice League: Join librarian Le Button on a journey through the history of the Justice League; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Parent Grief Groups: The parent grief group is open to any parent/caregiver who would benefit from the support of others along the journey of loving our kids into being; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org.
Pruning Fruit Trees: Join the Lane County Master Gardener Pruning Specialists as they teach participants techniques to prune fruit trees at Oakridge Community Garden; 10 a.m.-noon; $10 48306 Hills Street, Oakridge; extension.oregonstate.edu.
The Returning — A course of acupuncture and journeying: Join David Watts and Dana Schwartz for a six-week course through your prenatal energy body; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40-$210 per session, all six weeks $210; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; hawthorncenter.com or 541-330-0334.
Science Pub — The Tourism-Community Balance-Bend and Beyond: Learn how tourism destinations worldwide, including Bend, are working to balance attracting visitors while maintaining community livability; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; beav.es or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 2/22
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters , Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/16
Harvesting Hope Presented by Finding My True North: Join for a wine-pairing event in which guests will be treated to live entertainment and an auction with proceeds benefiting Rimrock Trails Treatment Services; 5 p.m.; $50; Aspen Hall, 18920 NW Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rimrocktrails.org or 541-385-9902.
Saturday 2/18
Tidewater Boil: Join for an all-you-can-eat seafood boil that will include Dungeness Crab from the Oregon Coast as well as mussels, shrimp, corn, potato, Andouille Ssausage and a taste of Black Pearl, a smoked oyster stout; 5-7 p.m.; $75 price reflects market value, gratuity included; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Wine tasting and Dog adoption event: A wine-tasting fundraiser with adoptable dogs; 4:30-6 p.m.; $35 for a wine tasting; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 Northwest College Way, Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Monday 2/20
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Women Tasting Flights — Portugal: A monthly group of women connecting with wine and one another; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $66; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Tuesday 2/21
Think Wild Trivia Night: Test your knowledge of Central Oregon's wildlife, outdoors and conservation to win great prizes; 7:30-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co., 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-241-7733.
Winter Trivia Series: Calling all trivia loving, beer drinking, food cart craving smarty-pants every Tuesday; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; 541-610-4969.
Wednesday 2/22
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
