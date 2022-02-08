GO! Do
Art
Friday 2/11
Writers Writing — Using the Physical to W\rite About the Emotional: Discover the power of using physical objects as prompts; noon-1:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sunday 2/13
Beginning Mosaic — Glass on Glass: Create stained glass art without the soldering; noon-2 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
Monday 2/14
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Deschutes Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Saturday 2/5
Valentine's Makers Market: There will be local artists and makers with all kinds of gifts for your loved ones; noon-6 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub.
Sunday 2/6
Beginning Mosaic — Glass on Glass: Create stained glass art without the soldering; noon-4 p.m.; $75; Carleton Manor, 1776 NE Eighth St., Bend; carletonmanormosaics.com or 907-230-1785.
Theater & Dance
Friday 2/11
Fly Fishing Film Tour 2022: Follow a legendary spear fisherman across the endless atolls of Belize, watch as a mother passes her passion for fishing down to the next generation, and explore the history of a tarpon fisheries in Casa Mar; 6 and 9 p.m.; $23 per person; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Love, Loss & What I Wore: An intimate play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and the memories they provoke; 7 p.m.; $21; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Saturday 2/12
Ski Films — An Outdoor Experience: A night of ski films that will have you ready to get up for first chair this weekend; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Boots, Babes and Burlesque: Bend Burlesque is trapping on their boots, turning up the western tunes and getting to their primal roots for this one; 8-10:30 p.m.; $20-$30; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Love, Loss & What I Wore: An intimate play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and the memories they provoke; 7 p.m.; $21; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Sunday 2/13
The Father's Group Film Series Presents — Hidden Figures: The Father's Group is presenting a full month of films in collaboration with BendFilm and Open Space Event Studios to celebrate and honor Black History Month; $10 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; thefathersgroup.org
Love, Loss & What I Wore: An intimate play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and the memories they provoke; 2 p.m.; $21; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Comedy
Friday 2/11
Multi-Talented — Comedy & Talent Showcase: Comedians Jessica Taylor, Zeke Kamm, Mark Rook and Whitney Russell will perform; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 2/12
F*$% V-Day: A Roast: This show will be irreverent, cruel, and slightly overly produced just like the "holiday" itself. Featuring: Deb Auchery, Stephanie Von Ayden, Zac, Mark Rook, Grace Haven, Stuart Wilson, Dillon Kolar, and Jodi Compton; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 2/14
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions. Sign up 6:30 p.m. 21+; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Tuesday 2/15
Out of Thin Air — Improv Comedy: The Company presents authentic and hilarious improvisational theater based on audience suggestions, with a sprinkling of comedy sketches; 8 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at door; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Wednesday 2/16
Comedy Open Mic: Watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand-up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com.
Books
Friday 2/11
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones; 1 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 2/15
Author Event — "The Last Cuentista," by Donna Barba Higuera: The author will discuss her novel; 6 p.m.; must have copy of book; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 2/16
Mystery Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Ladies of the Secret Circus," by Constance Sayers.; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 2/10
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3-5 mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 2/11
Friday Night Lights with Ablis CBD: Enjoy bonfires, live music and more every Friday night at Hoodoo; 3:30-9 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3799.
Saturday 2/12
Hoodoo Enchanted Nordic Trek: This 1.5-mile Nordic skiing and snowshoeing loop for couples along Hoodoo Ski Area’s lower Nordic trail system is the perfect way to kick off Valentine’s Day weekend; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, Highway 20 Box 20, Sisters; for details about cost and registration visit fivepinelodge.com or call 541-822-3799.
Pine Frost Festival: Pancake breakfast, bounce house, bingo, corn hole and cribbage tournaments, 5k,1 mile fun run, vendors, prizes and more; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free and paid events; La Pine Community Center, 16405 First St., La Pine; lapineparks.org or 541-536-2223.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Valentine's Day Partner Yoga Workshop: Bring a partner, a friend, or a family member to celebrate connection through touch, breath and supportive partner stretching; 1-2 p.m.; $40 in advance per couple, $50 day of; The Yoga Lab, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/TheYogaLab or 541-633-7363.
Sunday 2/13
Vestfest Ski Mountaineering Race & Backcountry Festival: Join for a full day of uphill skinning and downhill shredding, demos, snow safety clinics, vendor village, friends, bonfire, s'mores and other festivities; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; $35 adult, $15 youth; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; coavalanche.org or 800-829-2442.
Tuesday 2/15
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 2/16
Dodgeball: This open gym season is a perfect place for new players to start, so go solo or bring some friends to play adult dodgeball; 6:30-8 p.m.; $8 at the door, must have proof of vaccination; Boys & Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-617-2877.
Moonlight Ski & Bite: Classic Skiers and Skate Skiers depart from Dutchman Flat Sno Park and ski to Elk Lake Resort for a fantastic dinner in the warm and cozy lodge; 4-9 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Kids & Family
Friday 2/12
Mountain Air Kids Night Out: Drop off your kids aged 4-12 for a night of pizza, games and jumping; 6-9 p.m.; Mountain Air Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murray Road, Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Saturday 2/13
Kids Open Play: Drop your kids off ages 0-12 for play time; noon-3 p.m.; free; free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Sunday 2/6
Toddler Open Play: Drop your toddler off for play time; 9 a.m.-noon; free; free Spirit Yoga, Fitness, Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com or 541-241-3919.
Talks & Lectures
Thursday 2/10
Beginning Fly Tying: Each session consists of four two-hour classes. Vise, tools, and materials all provided; 6-8 p.m.; $80 per person; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 100, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-678-5633.
Climate Justice as freedom with Julie Sze: Julie Sze Ph.D. will discuss how frontline climate justice movements focus on well-informed radical hope and visions that help bring us into an emancipatory future; 6-7:30 p.m.; free registration is required; Online, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Saturday 2/12
Valentine's Weekend Couples Massage Classes: Taproot Bodywork will teach you to rub your partner right this Valentine's; 2 p.m.; Prices vary; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Sunday 2/13
Valentine's Weekend Couples Massage Classes: Taproot Bodywork will teach you to rub your partner right this Valentine's; 2 p.m.; Prices vary; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Monday 2/14
Valentine's Weekend Couples Massage Classes: Taproot Bodywork will teach you to rub your partner right this Valentine's; 1 p.m.; Prices vary; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road., Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Tuesday 2/15
Bear Aware — How to Recreate Safely in Bear Country: Join a team of REI Bear Aware experts to learn how to hike, camp, run and bike safely outdoors; 5-6:30 p.m.; REI, Online; rei.com/events/98190/virtual-bear-aware-how-to-recreate-safely-in-bear-country/295746 or 800-426-4840.
Getting Intimate: An interactive workshop series that explores identity, relationship, self-expression, and intimacy through facilitated activities and open dialogue; 6:30 p.m.; $10; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-668-1046.
Know Comics — Social Justice and Comics: This talk explores the unique power of comics to address social justice issues of all types; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, 507 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
ONDA's High Desert Speaker Series — Reclaiming Conservation: The series features intriguing stories, exquisite photography, and fascinating natural history from the high desert and across the West; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, donations encouraged; Oregon natural Desert Association, Online; onda.org/event/reclaiming-conservation or 541-330-2638.
Wednesday 2/16
Beginning Ukulele I: Learn basic chords, progressions and strumming patterns from instructor Carl Ventis; 5-6 p.m.; $15 a week, $60 for the month; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; register.bendparksandrec.org or 541-388-1133.
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 2/10
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to eight people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 2/12
Black History Month — Food Is Culture: Learn about the importance of food in Black culture; 3-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Caramel and Sugar Demonstration: Explore the intricacies of working with sugar with a professional chef; 1-3 p.m.; free, registration required; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 2, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-640-0350.
Monday 2/14
A Lady and the Tramp Valentine's Dinner: Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner for two; 4-8:30 p.m.; $0-$150; Flights Wine Bar Bend, 1444 NW College Way St., Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Curtain Closer Beer Release: Join for the release of the Belgian-Style Quintuple Aged on Raspberries & Cacao; 11:30 a.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
Love is Love — A Valentine's Day Gathering for All: Celebrate Valentine's Day with cookie decorating, crafts, karaoke, face-painting, movies and refreshments, This gathering is open to the Central Oregon LGBTQ community; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Monkless to the Mountains: Flash your pass for $1 off your first drink after a day at the mountain; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; monkless.com or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday 2/16
Cioppino (Italian Fish Stew) — with Chef Candy Argondizza: Chef Candy will be preparing Cioppino/ Garlic Aioli/ Crostini; 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; $99 per person, call to register; Kara's Kitchenware, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 120, Bend; karaskitchenware.com or 541-617-0312.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; noon-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.