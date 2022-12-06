GO! Do
Friday 12/9
Outside Movie Night: If you enjoy classic and current outdoor ski, board, mountain, travel movies, this is the experience you're looking for; 7 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; 5-7 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Saturday 12/10
"Messiah and More": Central Oregon Mastersingers will perform many holiday favorite tunes; 7-9 p.m.; $32-$42 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Studio: Check out what our in house artists are making and pick up a one-of-a-kind gift for the holidays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mud Lake Studios, 50 SE Scott St. Suite 5, Bend; mudlakestudios.com.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; 5-7 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Tuba Christmas: A budding tradition at Central Oregon Community College, welcomes area tuba students and accomplished musicians alike to gather and perform a host of holiday songs; 1-2 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Sunday 12/11
Holiday at the Pops: Bend Pops Orchestra brings the sounds of the season to you with a free holiday concert; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; bendpops.org or 541-383-6360.
"Messiah and More": Central Oregon Mastersingers will perform many holiday favorites; 2-4 p.m.; $32-$42 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"Messiah and More": Central Oregon Mastersingers will perform many holiday favorites; 7-9 p.m.; $32-$42 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Hub Singing Club: An oral tradition voice and heart-centered community singing group in Central Oregon; 1-2:30 p.m.; $10-$20 no one turned away, first-timers, youth & BIPOC are free; Heritage Hall — First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; openhubsinging.com or 541-241-6182.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; 4-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Tuesday 12/13
Central Oregon Youth Orchestra: This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore; 7 p.m.; $12-$17 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; 4-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Wednesday 12/14
"Elf" the Movie: Buddy, a human raised as an over-sized elf, travels from the North Pole to NYC to meet his biological father who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit; 7 p.m.; $17-$27 Plus $3 Historic Preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; 4-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 12/8
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Audition for Sunriver Stars "A Nice Family Gathering": Audition for a play about a man who loved his wife so much, he almost told her; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; sunriverstars.org.
Friday 12/9
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical": The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup, Bruiser; 7 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
Saturday 12/10
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical": The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup, Bruiser; 2 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
"Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical": The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup, Bruiser; 7 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
Sunday 12/11
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 2 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
"Legally Blonde Jr. The Musical": The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup, Bruiser; 2 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
Monday 12/12
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 12/14
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Mindful movement, play and dance where all welcome; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 12/8
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 12/10
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy: Throw pit balls at comedians as they perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com.
Date Night — A Comedy Show for Couples: It's a comedy show for couples (and anyone) that features a variety of improv, stand-up comedy, and interactive games that give you and your date the chance to win prizes; 7-8:30 p.m.; $20 single, $35 couple; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-678-5740.
Monday 12/12
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Books
Friday 12/9
Nonfiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "Where the Crooked River Rises: A High Desert Home: A High Desert Home" by Ellen Waterston; 9:30 a.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Saturday 12/10
The Library Book Club: Discuss "The Invisible Husband of Frick Island," by Colleen Oakley; 11 a.m.-noon; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Tuesday 12/13
Writers Working — Member Reading and Holiday Party: Enjoy local authors and writers sharing their works; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 12/14
Classics Book Club: The club will be discussing "Don Quixote," by Miguel de Cervantes; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 12/8
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade: Every year Bend’s most dedicated paddling enthusiasts dress up their canoes and kayaks in bright lights and other holiday garb for a paddle around the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Saturday 12/10
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Saturday Morning Run: Meet at Thump Coffee at 6 p.m. for a 3- to 5-mile run to start your day; 9 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Kids & Family
Thursday 12/8
Winter Nights — Sugar Cookie Shindig: The evening will include special activities for kids, including a High Desert-themed storytime, snowflake making and sugar cookie decorating; 4-7:30 p.m.; $6-$10 Museum members are free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Friday 12/9
Kids' Business Shopping Event: Support young entrepreneurs and empower them to dream big by buying their products and services; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library — Brooks Room, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; facebook.com/mary.tosaturnio or 541-617-7050.
Saturday 12/10
Holiday Cheer Drive-Thru: Join the Healing Herd for a holiday drive-thru like no other including horses in holiday outfits, hot cocoa, a festive car competition and more; 2-4 p.m.; free $10 suggested donation per vehicle; Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.
Lectures & Classes
Tuesday 12/13
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 12/14
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Wednesday 12/7
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free, Bend Toastmaster, Online; Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 12/8
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 12/10
Maragas Winery Barrel Tasting Weekend: Complimentary barrel taste with holiday music; noon-5 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Sunday 12/11
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Maragas Winery Barrel Tasting Weekend: Complimentary barrel taste with holiday music; noon-5 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Breakfast & Cocktails: Sunday Breakfast Buffet & Cocktails at Worthy Brewing; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; $12-$20 includes breakfast and a beer or cocktail ($12 for kids); Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Ukrainian Benefit Dinner: A unique benefit dinner in honor of the people and soldiers of Ukraine-a four course meal featuring Ukraine's most popular dishes will be served; 6 p.m.; $64 per person; Jackalope Grill, 750 NW Lava Road, Bend; platoon541.org.
Monday 12/12
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 12/13
Eat, Drink & Be Ugly — Ugly Sweater Party: There will be a gift wrapping and card-making stations along with an ugliest sweaters competition for a chance to win a prize; 6-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 12/14
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
