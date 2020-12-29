Thursday 12/31
Falling Up Into 2021: The Namaspa yoga studio will hold a day of virtual classes, live music and a silent auction supporting the Namaspa Foundation; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/723011-2 or 541-550-8550.
December Local Art Showcase: Each week local artists will set up a mini-market selling their art and handmade items; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/715498-0
New Year's Eve in The Yard!: Bid farewell to 2020 and welcome in the new year with open arms! Live music and festivities from Jeshua Marshall & Co; 2-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/723048-0 or (458) 202-1090.
Christmas in the Pines: The drive-thru holiday display will be held. Live Nativity held on Sunday. Entry by food or cash donation that will be given to the Crook County Holiday Partnership Program and Best Care; 5:30-9 p.m.; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/722256-0 or 541-447-6575.
'90s Night — New Year's Eve Retro Ski/Snowboard Films: A compilation of retro ski and snowboard videos and short films will be screened outdoors; 6:30-8 p.m.; $15; Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723278-1 or 541-241-2271.
Majesty — A Tribute to Queen: The Queen tribute band will perform via live stream; 7-9 p.m.; $25; online; go.evvnt.com/723251-0 or 541-317-0700.
Saturday 1/2
Spey Casting: An on-water spey casting workshop will be held. Bring your own rod or use a demo. Boots and waders suggested, coffee provided; 8-9:30 a.m.; Farewell Bend Park, 1000 SW Reed Market Road, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723253-0 or 541-678-5633.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A 5-10 mile group run will be held. Limited to 25 participants and each runner must maintain social distance while running. Subject to change, check Facebook page for updates; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723283-0
The Yuletide Winter Market: The weekly market features arts, crafts, beer, wine, food, music and cheer this Winter season; 2-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/723044-0 or 458-202-1090.
Saturdays in the Yard with Eric Leadbetter: Live music originals by the local rock artist; 5-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/723196-0 or 458-202-1090.
Virtual Vibes — Bobby Lindstrom and Joel Chadd: The local singer-songwriters will perform via live stream; 6-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/723016-0
Sunday 1/3
Académie de Ballet Classique’s Virtual Open House: Learn more about the ballet and dance studio and the programs offered; 3-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/721819-1 or 541-382-4055.
Monday 1/4
High Desert Museum Virtual Natural History Pub — Ecological Responses to a Century of Change: Dr. Rowe, associate professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire, will describe research on small mammals in the Great Basin and their responses to environmental change; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/709407-1 or 541-382-4754.
Tuesday 1/5
Online CASA Training: The first session of volunteer training to be a court-appointed advocate for a child begins and continues weekly through February. Call or email training@casaofcentraloregon.org to sign up; noon-3:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/723280-0 or 541-389-1618.
Beginning Fly Tying Class: Novice anglers can learn the basics of tying flies in this 2-hour class. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723256-0 or 541-678-5633.
Wednesday 1/6
Intermediate Fly Fishing Class: Take your fly tying knowledge further with this intermediate skilled class. All materials provided. Register at the fly shop; 6-8 p.m.; $80; Confluence Fly Shop, 375 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/723266-0 or 541-678-5633.
Know Place — Preserving Central Oregon's Dark Skies: An in-depth look at preserving the dark skies in Central Oregon with Bob Grossfield, Observatory Manager of the Sunriver Nature and Observatory Center; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/723012-1 or 541-312-1029.
Current Fiction Book Club: Discussing “City of Girls,” by Elizabeth Gilbert; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mt Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; go.evvnt.com/722290-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Place — First-time Homebuyers Webinar: Is buying a house a part of your 2021 New Year Resolution or just something you've been hoping to do for a while now? We hope you'll join us for this home buying class to help set you up for success.; 6:30-8 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/721297-0 or 541-312-1063.
