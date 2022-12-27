GO! Do
Arts
Friday 12/30
Outside Movie Night: If you enjoy classic and current outdoor ski, board, mountain, travel movies then this is the movie experience you’re looking for; 7 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Saturday 12/31
Namaspa New Years Celebration: Shop over 100 locally donated items in this online silent auction; 9:30 a.m.; $25-$60; Namaspa Foundation, online; namaspa.com or 541-550-8550.
Tuesday 1/3
Open Hub Singing Club: All songs are taught in a call-and-echo, aural tradition process; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Monday 1/2
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 1/4
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner’s class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Movement and Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 12/29
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 12/30
Comedy at Craft — Showcase: The Co-Owner of Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Courtney Stevens, invites you into her home for a Birthday Show in her honor, featuring Eric Oren, Steve Harber, Dillon Kolar and Paul Brian; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Comedy Night: Presented by Tease Bang Boom Productions, local comedians Zac, Alex Cruikshank, Jasmine Rogers, Jessica Taylor, and Jodi Compton will put on a show; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 1/2
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; linktr.ee or 541-388-8331.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 12/29
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 12/31
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
New Year’s Eve Bonfire on the Snow: Join for a magical meander through the powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains west of Bend; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $150; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com.
Saturday Morning Run: Meet at Thump Coffee at 6pm for a 3-5 mile run to start your day; 9 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Wednesday 1/4
MBSEF Ski Mountaineering: This six-week MBSEF ski mountaineering program aims to introduce youth athletes ages 14-18 interested in ski mountaineering to the sport through a program designed around both competition and fun; 2:45 p.m.; $400; Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, 2765 NW Lolo Drive, Bend; mbsef.org or 541-388-0002.
Lectures & Classes
Sunday 1/1
Return-to-Office Summit: Learn about recruitment and engagement in a post-COVID world, and what the future of work holds for employers, talent acquisition, human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion professionals; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-383-7700.
Monday 1/2
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 1/3
Tai Ji: Join Rob Neilson for a free class; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; 541-330-0334.
Wednesday 1/4
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 12/29
Mt Bachelor Ski Patrol Pint Night: $1 of each pint sold will benefit Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol; 6-9 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 1/1
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Monday 1/2
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 1/4
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
