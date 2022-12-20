GO! Do
Arts
Friday 12/23
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Visit the art galleries of Sisters for a great time, beautiful art, good company, demonstrations, plus additional sponsoring restaurants; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Outside Movie Night: If you enjoy classic and current outdoor ski, boarding, mountain and travel movies, this is the movie experience you're looking for; 7 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Tuesday 12/27
Holiday Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you are led through this painting step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45 includes supplies; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Theater & Dance
Monday 12/26
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 12/28
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 12/22
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 12/23
Comedy at Craft — The Airing of Grievances: Join in the tradition of the airing of grievances around this time of year using comedy; 8-10 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 12/26
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; linktr.ee or 541-388-8331.
Books
Wednesday 12/28
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development; 6-8 p.m.; $9 check website for current read; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 12/22
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Saturday 12/24
Saturday Morning Run: Meet at Thump Coffee at 6pm for a 3- to 5-mile run to start your day; 9 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Lectures & Classes
Monday 12/26
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 12/27
A Course in Miracles Study Group with Cylvia Hayes: Join Cylvia Hayes to discuss the wisdom in A Course in Miracles with each session including a talk on a key Course teaching; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free Love offering appreciated; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Worthy History Pub: Join for presentations from Deschutes Historical Museum in the Hop Mahal on the last Tuesday of the month; 8-10 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 12/28
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
"Napoleon Dynamite" with special guest Jon Heder: This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast member — Jon Heder aka Napoleon Dynamite; 7:30 p.m.; SOLD OUT; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 12/22
High Desert Hogwarts: Join for a magical night of Harry Potter-themed dining and festivities; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $45; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 12/23
High Desert Hogwarts: Join for a magical night of Harry Potter-themed dining and festivities; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $45; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Saturday 12/24
Christmas Eve Dinner '22: Enjoy a dinner with three main course options surrounded by the wintry forest; 6 p.m.; $50 adults, $25 kids; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Maragas Winery Christmas Eve Open House: Live holiday classics, complimentary cup of spiced wine and spiced popcorn; noon-3:30 p.m.; free food for donation welcome; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Monday 12/26
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 12/27
Wintervention – AVID Cider: Join for a flurry of fun and a chance to win more than $50,000 in giveaways this season; 6-8 p.m.; AVID Cider Co., 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; skihoodoo.com.
Wednesday 12/28
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.