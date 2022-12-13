GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 12/15
Artist Reception featuring Nancy Floyd: Join for an artist talk from Nancy Floyd, who will speak about her current exhibition, “Walking Through the Desert with My Eyes Closed,” past works and artistic practice; 6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Collaborative for The Arts, 550 NW Franklin Ave. Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse2022.eventive.org.
Bend High Winter Choir Concert: A collection of sacred and secular holiday-themed music from many different styles, featuring the Concert Choir, Bend High Chorale and The Dynamics vocal jazz; 7-8 p.m.; free; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; bend.k12.or.us or 541-383-6290.
Friday 12/16
OUT On the Runway — Queer Art & Fashion Show: Holi-GAY Art/Fashion Show & After Party; 6:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $10-$30 Bring a new, unwrapped toy to enter to win a $200 Gift Card; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-408-4329.
Outside Movie Night: If you enjoy classic and current outdoor ski- board -mountain- travel movies, this is the movie experience you’re looking for; 7 p.m.; free; Lodge Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-306-3111.
Paint Night — Winter Sleigh Ride: Fun and therapeutic acrylic painting under the instruction of professional artist Sandy Klein; 6:30-9 p.m.; $38 includes supplies and refreshments; Creative Art and Picture Framing, 2115 NE Highway 20 Suite 105, Bend; checkout.square.site or 541-585-1541.
Saturday 12/17
Naughty List Only with Bend Burlesque: A night packed with sexy songs, crooning babes and jaw-dropping acts for the Christmas season; 8-10 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Crater Lake Spirits Downtown Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St. 102, Bend; craterlakespirits.com.
Open Studio: Check out what our in house artists are making and pick up a one-of-a-kind gift for the holidays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mud Lake Studios, 50 SE Scott St. Suite five, Bend; mudlakestudios.com.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Sunday 12/18
Open Hub Singing Club: An oral tradition voice and heart-centered community singing group in Central Oregon; 1-2:30 p.m.; $10-$20, no one turned away; first-timers, youth and BIPOC are free; Heritage Hall — First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; openhubsinging.com or 541-241-6182.
Monday 12/19
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December; 5-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Tuesday 12/20
Holiday Paint Night: Sip, snack and enjoy as you’re led through this painting step-by-step from start to finish; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Public (ROCK) Choir’s Holiday Sing-Along: Sing to all the classics at this family-friendly event; 6-8 p.m.; $18; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; getyourvoiceup.com or 541-410-5866.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 12/15
“A Gift to Remember”: This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 12/16
“A Gift to Remember”: This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Broadway Rocks Cancer: Celebrate the holidays with a star-studded group of Broadway actors while raising needed money for the Patient in Need fund, providing grants to help patients and their families fighting cancer with critical, non-medical expenses; 7 p.m.; $7; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
“Legally Blonde JR The Musical”: The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup Bruiser; 7 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
Saturday 12/17
“A Gift to Remember”: This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Audition for “Rent — School Edition”: People of all genders, abilities, ethnicities and backgrounds are encouraged to audition for the Spring performance of the classic play; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
“Legally Blonde JR The Musical”: The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup Bruiser; 2 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
“Legally Blonde JR The Musical”: The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup Bruiser; 7 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
Sunday 12/18
“A Gift to Remember”: This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 2 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
“Legally Blonde JR The Musical”: The incredibly talented cast and crew of B.E.A.T. Children’s Theater are thrilled to bring you the tale of Elle Woods and her pup Bruiser; 2 p.m.; $10-$15; Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-322-3300.
Monday 12/19
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 12/21
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner’s class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Comedy
Thursday 12/15
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Sunday 12/18
Comedy at Craft — The Away Team: Road Comics based out of Bend bring you the best comedy Bend has to offer; 8-10 p.m.; $10; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 12/19
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing (in the Green Room), 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Friday 12/16
The Library Book Club: Share your favorite reads of the year; noon-1 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 12/19
RAB Middles Book Club: The club will discuss “Number the Stars,” by Lois Lowry; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Tuesday 12/20
OBOB Book Club: Join us for a group discussion of Letters from Cuba by Ruth Behar; 4-5 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
PSB Solstice Book Flood Celebration: Pick out one of your favorite paperback books and exchange it for something new at the Book Flood; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 12/21
Mystery Book Club: The club will be discussing “The Bullet That Missed,” by Richard Osma; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 12/15
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Friday 12/16
Dirksen Derby: This iconic race is a timed event down a handcrafted parallel banked slalom course; 8 a.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; dirksenderby.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 12/17
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Dirksen Derby: This iconic race is a timed event down a handcrafted parallel banked slalom course; 8 a.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; DirksenDerby.com or 800-829-2442.
Snowshoe with a Ranger: U.S. Forest Service Naturalists offer 90-minute interpretive tours mid-December through late March out of our West Village Base area; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; discoveryourforest.org or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 12/18
Dirksen Derby: This iconic race is a timed event down a hand crafted parallel banked slalom course; 8 a.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; DirksenDerby.com or 800-829-2442.
Winter Solstice Forest Bathing: Celebrate the shortest day of the year and the return of the light with a pre-Winter Solstice forest bathing walk; 1-2:45 p.m.; $25; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 800-551-6949.
Kids & Family
Friday 12/16
The Giving Plate’s Jingle Store: Annual community event where kids can come and “shop” for gifts to give to those they love, meet Santa, Buddy the Elf and princesses; 3-8 p.m.; free for kids 2-17, must reserve a time slot; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; signupgenius.com or 541-389-3111.
Saturday 12/17
The Giving Plate’s Jingle Store: Annual community event where kids can come and “shop” for gifts to give to those they love, meet Santa, Buddy the Elf and princesses; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free for kids 2-17, must reserve a time slot; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; signupgenius.com or 541-389-3111.
Sunday 12/18
Menorah Lighting: Back in Center Plaza this year, the Chabad of Central Oregon hosts their annual menorah lighting; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Santa’s Plate Holiday Event: Your children will walk through holiday landscapes, meet Buddy the Elf, Santa, princesses & more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; $20 per child, adults are free; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; thegivingplate.org or 541-389-3111.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 12/15
An Interactive Discussion on Local Houselessness in Central Oregon: This will be an engaging dialogue among participants supporting an understanding of the causes and conditions that keep so many unsheltered; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; varies; Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center, 2850 NW Rippling River Court, Bend; cityclubofco.growthzoneapp.com.
Bend Production Society Holiday Happy Hour: An evening with fellow photography and video production peers in effort to build a stronger, more supportive production community in Central Oregon; 5-8:30 p.m.; free; Open Space event studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; bendproductionsociety.com or 541-410-5866.
Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee Webinar: Bend’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host a webinar to discuss the decision tool that will be used to make a recommendation on fish passage options at the Newport Dam; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee, Bend; coic.org.
Saturday 12/17
Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic: Get your pet protected at this low-cost clinic; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; FIXbend, 3197 N. Highway 97 Unit A-1, Bend; fixbend.org.
Monday 12/19
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Know Joy — Holiday Bento Workshop: Create seasonal works of art through food for your lunchbox; 6-7:30 p.m.; free Materials provided, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 12/21
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmasters, Bend; bend.toastmastersclubs.org.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 12/15
Trivia Night: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; bridge99brewery.com or 541-280-1690.
Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Thursday night; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; spokenmoto.com or 541-306-6689.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 12/16
Monkless Belgian Ales — Firkin Friday: Join for the first beer from their Caskadian Series is The FNtree will be available to enjoy; 11 a.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-797-6760.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Ugly Christmas Sweater Day: Join for National Ugly Sweater Day and get $1 off draft beers if you show up rocking an ugly Christmas sweater; 11 a.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-797-6760.
Sunday 12/18
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 12/19
Bend Beer Choir — Holiday Edition: Download the Beer Choir Hymnal to bring and have a fun time singing or learning to sing while drinking beer; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Bottle and Board Mondays: Join on Mondays for local, small-batch Oregon and Washington wines at the Box Factory; 2-9 p.m.; The Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 194, Bend; bendwinebar.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
