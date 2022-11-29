GO! Do
Thursday 12/1
Winter Stitch Workshop: Includes all supplies needed to make a 2.5” embroidered ornament and a step-by-step tutorial taught by local artist Monica Seger of Glaze & Stitch; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; online ticket sales have ended; Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; invisiblethreadevents.com or 619-857-0283.
Friday 12/2
Bend Burlesque Presents — A Stranger Things Tribute with Superball: It’s a night of strange and mysterious dancing and entertainment like you’ve never seen; 8-11 p.m.; $20; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
First Friday Art Walk: An opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December.; 3-4 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Saturday 12/3
A Novel Idea 2023 Unveiled: Join for the reveal of A Novel Idea Read Together 2023 and see what is in store for the series in the new year; 6-8 p.m., 5:30 doors; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
The Cascade Chorale Presents Holiday Magic: Kick off the holiday season with beautiful music from around the world and right here in Bend; 7 p.m.; $18-$22 senior, child and student discounts available; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
HDCM Fifteenth Annual Gala: This festive High Desert Chamber Music party includes a performance, dinner, silent auction, and dessert dash; 6-9 p.m.; $45-$95 Proceeds to benefit the programs of High Desert Chamber Music; Bend Golf and Country Club, 61045 Country Club Drive, Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-382-7437.
Karaoke Paint Night: A fun night of singing and painting with artist, Sandy Klein and DJ Jackie Johnson; 6-9 p.m.; $44, Includes supplies and refreshments; Creative Art & Picture Framing, 2115 NE Highway 20, Suite 105, Bend; facebook.com/PaintNightWithSandy or 541-585-1541.
Open Studio: Check out what our in house artists are making and pick up a one-of-a-kind gift for the holidays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Mud Lake Studios, 50 SE Scott St. Suite 5, Bend; mudlakestudios.com.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December.; 3-4 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Sunday 12/4
The Cascade Chorale Presents Holiday Magic: Kick off the holiday season with beautiful music from around the world and right here in Bend; 3 p.m.; $18-$22 senior, child and student discounts available; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Open Hub Singing Club: An oral tradition voice and heart-centered community singing group in Central Oregon; 1-2:30 p.m.; $10-$20 no one turned away, first-timers, youth & BIPOC are free; Heritage Hall — First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; openhubsinging.com or 541-241-6182.
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December.; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Monday 12/5
Open Hub Singing Club: All voices are welcome to join for an evening of group singing; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 12/7
Roving Carolers: Carolers of all ages will serenade the Old Mill District with holiday favorites through the month of December.; 4-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 12/1
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 12/2
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Journey to Bethlehem: This live-action walk-through experience with over 100 actors and live animals is quickly becoming one of Central Oregon's best Christmas traditions; 6-9 p.m.; free; Bend Adventist Church, 21610 Butler Market Road, Bend; bendjourney.com or 541-382-5991.
"The Nutcracker": Embrace the holiday spirit with the beauty and elegance of the classic ballet "The Nutcracker," produced by the Central Oregon School of Ballet; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$45; Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; centraloregonschoolofballet.com.
Saturday 12/3
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 7:30 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Journey to Bethlehem: This live-action walk-through experience with over 100 actors and live animals is quickly becoming one of Central Oregon's best Christmas traditions; 5-9 p.m.; free; Bend Adventist Church, 21610 Butler Market Road, Bend; bendjourney.com or 541-382-5991.
Sunday 12/4
"A Gift to Remember": This holiday-themed play is based on the book “Can This Be Christmas?” by Debbie Macomber is adapted by Joseph Robinette and directed by Raechel Gilland; 2 p.m.; $26 adults, $22 students or seniors; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Journey to Bethlehem: This live-action walk-through experience with over 100 actors and live animals is quickly becoming one of Central Oregon's best Christmas traditions; 5-9 p.m.; free; Bend Adventist Church, 21610 Butler Market Road, Bend; bendjourney.com or 541-382-5991.
Monday 12/5
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 12/7
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Mindful movement, play and dance where all welcome; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 12/2
Interrogation — Comedians Tell True Crime Stories: Local comedians open up and tell their true crime stories; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 12/3
Comedy at Craft — Korey David: The psychedelic-loving ex-Mormon comedian will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Monday 12/5
Comedy Open Mic: Test out your jokes or support others at comedy open mic night; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing in the Green Room, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Books
Thursday 12/1
Kimberly Bowker presents Central Oregon Book Project: Several contributing writers including Tiffany Lee Brown, Matthew Friday, Andrew Smiley, Catalina Frank, Kai Strand, Shawn Axten, and Beth Wood will be reading their work; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Monday 12/5
Middle Ground Book Club: Monthly book group for middle school; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Tuesday 12/6
Central Oregon Writers Guild 2022 Anthology Launch Party: Join to celebrate the publication of the 2022 Central Oregon Writers Guild member anthology featuring over 30 writers from the area; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 12/7
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Sports & Outdoors
Saturday 12/3
Badminton Night: Beginning and experienced players welcome; 5-7:30 p.m.; $10; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 12/6
Tai Ji: Tuesdays 9-10am and Fridays 8-9am; 9-10 a.m.; free; Hawthorn Healing Arts Center, 39 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend or 541-330-0334.
Kids & Family
Friday 12/2
Bend Community Tree Lighting: Join for the annual tree Lighting at the top of Drake Park by the Commons Cafe; 3-7 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; downtownbend.org.
Saturday 12/3
2022 Bend Christmas Parade: The annual holiday parade will return this year; noon-1 p.m.; free; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; bendchristmasparade.org or 541-390-8610.
Youth Class — Cookie Decorating: Have your child (age 7-17) join Chef Michelle in this hands-on class where they will learn to bake and decorate cookies; 5:30-9 p.m.; $50; The Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 Northeast Twin Knolls Drive, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 12/1
Android Basics: Learn the basics of using your Android smartphone or tablet; 10-11 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
LWVDC Informational Meeting— Single Payer In Oregon with Samuel Metz: Informational meeting with Q&A about Single Payer Healthcare in Oregon; noon-1 p.m.; free; League of Women Voters Deschutes County, Bend; lwvdeschutes.org.
Sunday 12/4
Pearl Harbor, Pants and a Piece of Paper: Explore the impact of Pearl Harbor on gender roles and fashion; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 12/5
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Natural History Pub — Tracking Poachers: Join Senior Trooper Josh Wolcott and Yvonne Shaw of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Stop Poaching Campaign to learn about the state’s growing efforts to curb poaching and prosecute offenders; 7-8 p.m.; free registration is required; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-5174.
Tuesday 12/6
Let's Talk About It Training with KIDS Center: Examine child development through a social, physical and developmental lens; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
SCORE Small Business Counseling: Receive confidential business planning with a SCORE mentor; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend;deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Joy-Wreath-Making Craft: Learn to hand-tie beautiful holiday greenery wreaths; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Wednesday 12/7
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free, Bend Toastmaster, Online; Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 206-390-8507.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 12/1
Ruby Featured Flight: Mark Retz with Ruby Vineyard and Winery will be at Flights for a featured flight to taste you through four of their wines from the Willamette Valley; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday 12/4
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sunday Breakfast & Cocktails: Sunday Breakfast Buffet & Cocktails; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; $12-$20, includes breakfast and a beer or cocktail ($12 for kids); Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing/ or 541-639-4776.
Monday 12/5
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 12/6
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 12/7
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
James Rahn Winemaker Dinner: Join for a special pairing dinner with James Rahn winery, including a five-course dinner paired with five wines from winemaker James Rahn who will be there to tell you all about them; 6:30-9 p.m.; $125 gratuity included; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
