Thursday 8/4
Figure In, An Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery: Works from artists Samantha Wall, Dan Gluibizzi, Gregory Grenon, and Anne Siems will be showcased; 6:30 p.m. free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave., Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org
Friday 8/5
First Friday Art Walk (Old Mill): First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; free; 3-6 p.m. in the Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk (downtown Bend): Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food and drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Old Mill District and downtown Bend; downtownbend.org
First Friday at Scalehouse! Exhibition in Collaboration with Russo Lee Gallery: Mingle and meet folks in our community while enjoying work from Portland Gallery Russo Lee. This exhibition features work from Samantha Wall, Gregory Grenon, Anne Siems and Dan Gluibizzi; 5-7 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org
Saturday 8/6
Sunriver Quilt Show: Over 150 quilts, Mercantile, quilt sales, potholders and more on display; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; mountainmeadowquilters.org or 541-390-5574.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 8/4
Line & Swing Dance Lessons: Learn to line and swing dance at the weekly meet up; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cross-Eyed Cricket, 20565 NE Brinson Blvd., Bend; 541-382-4270.
Saturday 8/6
Milonga!: A milonga tango dance will be held; 7-9:30 p.m.; $10 donation at door; proof of vaccination required; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; centraloregontango.com or 541-388-1908.
Wednesday 8/10
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support you tune in and move with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Ave., Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 8/4
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend/ or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 8/6
Comedy at Craft — Ken Hamlett: Comedians Ken Hamlett, Stever Harber, Bentley Michaels and Katy Ipock will perform; 8-10:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave STE #103, Bend; craftoregon.com
Monday 8/8
Comedy Open Mic: A stand-up comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Jim Gaffigan — The Fun Tour: The six-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer and author will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $45-$125 plus fees; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday 8/10
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; facebook.com/7bend/
Books
Tuesday 8/9
Writing Workshop with Nicole Meier: Writer Nicole Meier will lead a class on writing; 9-10 a.m.; $45; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Wednesday 8/10
Author Event — Kelsey Freeman on Border Migration: Local Author Kelsey Freeman discusses border migration; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0703.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 8/4
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 8/5
Cascade Lakes Relay: Oregon’s most challenging running relay course starts at Diamond Lake Resort, travels through the Oregon Outback and rural agricultural country, and winds back to the Cascade Lakes Highway, around Mt. Bachelor and into the resort community of Bend; 8 a.m.; registration online; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; cascaderelays.com or 541-793-3333.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Saturday 8/6
Cascade Lakes Relay: Oregon’s most challenging running relay course starts at Diamond Lake Resort, travels through the Oregon Outback and rural agricultural country, and winds back to the Cascade Lakes Highway, around Mt. Bachelor and into the resort community of Bend; 8 a.m.; registration online; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive, Diamond Lake; cascaderelays.com or 541-793-3333.
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Introductory Aikido Class: This is a four-week class to discover the basic principles, movements and arts of Ki Aikido; 8:30-10 a.m.; $50; Oregon Ki Society Bend Dojo, 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 505-412-1379.
Public Forest Bathing Walk: A guided walk through La Pine State Park will take place; 9-11:30 a.m.; $35; La Pine State Park, 5800 State Recreation Rd, La Pine; rootedpresence.com
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/thumpcoffee/ or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 8/7
Elks Baseball: Bend Elks will be playing at home in Vince Genna stadium; 5 p.m.; $10; Vince Genna Stadium, SE Fifth Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Bend; bendelks.com or 541-312-9259.
Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mark Reed for a restoration tour of Willow Springs Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; must register in advance; Willow Springs Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 8/8
Badminton Night: Whether you're a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com
Tuesday 8/9
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Wednesday 8/10
Know PNW — Attracting and Identifying Pacific Northwest Songbirds: Interested in knowing a bit more about your feathered friends? Learn how to better identify some PNW songbird species, as well as how to encourage them to visit your yard; noon-1 p.m.; free registration is required; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/4
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and so much more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $14 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-noon; $8, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Friday 8/5
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and so much more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $14 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-noon; $8, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Galveston Street Market: A local vendors' market with the goal of bringing community together while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 8/6
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair & rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and so much more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $14 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-noon; $8, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Summer Heritage Walking Tours: Join the Deschutes Historical Museum for guided walking tours around Bend’s downtown district, neighborhoods, and sites; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Sunday 8/7
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and so much more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $14 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-noon; $8, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Movie Nights Under the Stars: Enjoy family-friendly movies under the big sky of Central Oregon; 7-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 children 3-13, free for children under 3; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 8/4
Know PNW — Rajneeshpuram — A Look Inside the Failed Utopia: Hear about the infamous Rajneeshpuram community from the creator of the "Building Utopia" podcast; 5-6 p.m.; free, register to receive the Zoom link; Deschutes Public Library, 507 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Monday 8/8
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 8/10
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Know PNW — Attracting and Identifying Pacific Northwest Songbirds: Interested in knowing a bit more about your feathered friends? Learn how to better identify some PNW songbird species, as well as how to encourage them to visit your yard; 12-1 p.m.; free registration is required; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/4
Fried Chicken Thursdays: Fried Chicken Thursdays at Flights Wine Bar; dine in or take a bucket and a bottle to-go; vegan and gluten-free options available; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; app.upserve.com or 541-728-0753.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 8/5
The Bend Night Market: An event celebrating first Friday with food trucks, local vendors and live music will take place; 4-11 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; facebook.com/openspaceeventstudios/
Saturday 8/6
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Sunday 8/7
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Ladies Who Drag — Drag Lunch: A lunch hosted by drag performers will take place; 1 p.m.; $20; Bunk + Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; bunkandbrew.com
Live Music at Flights: An event with live music, wine and food will take place; 6-8 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way St 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Movie Nights Under the Stars: Enjoy family-friendly movies under the big sky of Central Oregon; 7-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 children 3-13, free for children under 3; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Sunday Funday: Enjoy the summer on the patio with tropical cocktails, yummy bites, and various live music performances; 4-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Monday 8/8
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 8/9
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Paddle + Pint: Every Tuesday the beer club will bring outdoor enthusiasts together for an adventure + tasty post-SUP brew; 6-8 p.m.; $35-$45 reserve spot online; Boss Rambler Beer Club, 1009 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; schedulicity.com or 503-888-5624.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 8/10
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Monkless Belgian Ales-Food Truck Wednesday: There will be food trucks, live music and games every Wednesday; 4-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles/ or 541-797-6760.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecue on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery and live tunes; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine Wednesdays: All day happy hour every wine Wednesday; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
