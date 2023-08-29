GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 8/31
Creators & Culture Festival: Featuring 125-plus vendors with arts, up-cycled, woodworking, ceramics, glass, painting, authors and more plus there will be a variety of culturally diverse acts including Celtic, blues, folk, Native American, African and more; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Ochoco Creek Park, 455 Juniper St., Prineville; creatorsandculture.com or 503-551-3072.
Friday 9/1
Creators & Culture Festival: Featuring 125-plus vendors with arts, up-cycled, woodworking, ceramics, glass, painting, authors and more plus there will be a variety of culturally diverse acts including Celtic, blues, folk, Native American, African and more; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Ochoco Creek Park, 455 Juniper St., Prineville; creatorsandculture.com or 503-551-3072.
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
"Little By Little — Building Community Through Art": Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend; 1-6 p.m.; free; Scalehouse Gallery, 550 NW Franklin Ave, Suite 138, Bend; scalehouse.org.
Pour Party — Intuitive Painting as a Spiritual Practice: Learn to create an acrylic pour painting and use the process as a means to work with, or out, any energies that may be influencing your life; 1-3 p.m.; $88; Hani Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; thismodernmystic.com or 541-668-6494.
Saturday 9/2
Painted Hills Festival: Run the 5K, 10K or half-marathon, watch the Grand Parade, enjoy the craft and food vendors in the city park, attend the Quilt & Art Show, cheer on those in the Water Trough Races, or bid on a delicious homemade pie in the Pie Auction; 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Downtown, 202 SE High St., Mitchell; mitchelloregon.us.
Wednesday 9/6
Community Open Mic Night: Bring poetry, a song or a short story to share with the community; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Writers Writing- First Place: Exploring the Possibilities of Setting: This is an in-person program. Registration is required. In this workshop, we explore the potential of place to help move our fiction, nonfiction, or poetry forward.; noon-2 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Theater & Dance
Monday 9/4
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12- $22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 9/6
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5- $10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance class that focuses on practicing presence, moving, breathing, playing, and connecting.; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Dr Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Monday 9/4
Improv For Life Workshop: Improv techniques can change your life and help control life's stage fright; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $159 covers eight two-hour sessions; COCC Chandler Lab, 1027 NW Trenton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/rennytemple15 or 541-383-7270.
Books
Wednesday 9/6
Current Fiction Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The Marriage Portrait," by Maggie O'Farrell; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, Online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/31
Tween Yoga Summer Camp: A yoga practice specifically designed for pre-teens between the ages of 8-12; 12:30-3:30 p.m.; $235; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com.
Youth Camp — French Cuisine: Have your child age 7-17 join in this camp where they will learn to make a variety of French meals; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Friday 9/1
Tween Yoga Summer Camp: A yoga practice specifically designed for pre-teens between the ages of 8-12; 12:30-3:30 p.m.; $235; free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, 320 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150, Bend; freespiritbend.com.
Saturday 9/2
Wildlife Trivia: Answer questions about local wildlife and their ecosystems and learn about Think Wild; 7:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Cove Palisades State Park Deschutes Campground Amphitheater, 7300 SW Jordan Road, Culver; thinkwildco.org.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 9/1
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 9/2
Bend Beer Run: Participants run or walk along a 5K race loop enjoying the beer from local breweries along the way and finish with a tasting package at the 2023 Little Woody celebrating all things barrel-aged; noon; $40 plus fees; Starts at The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-323-0964.
Geology Hike: Hike into the canyon and explore the northern meadows of the Preserve, walking along the restored portion of Whychus Creek surrounded by cottonwood forests and unique rock formations; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Murf Electric Bikes and Cobra Dogs Grand Opening Celebration: Join for the grand opening celebration of the new retail shop and community hub; noon-9 p.m.; free; Murf Electric Bikes, 1366 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; murfelectricbikes.com.
Outdoor Yoga Class: Yoga outside with the sun shining, the birds chirping and the river flowing by; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free, reservation required; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Women of the Dirt: Get out, cheer, shout, and be a part of the electrifying atmosphere as you watch some of the most talented female riders conquer the trails; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free for spectators, $25 to participate; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sunday 9/3
Glow Putting: Navigate through the course with glowing golf balls, flags, and other glow-in-the-dark accessories; 8 p.m.; $20; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.
Monday 9/4
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 9/5
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 Donation Based; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Wednesday 9/6
Mammals of the Metolius: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary "Gus" Gustafson to learn more about the mammals of the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 8/31
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 5:15-6:45 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
PowerPoint Dynamic Presentation Strategies: Learn presentation skills and this workshop; 1-4 p.m.; Training Live Via Zoom, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.
Saturday 9/2
Genealogy Open Lab: Create a family tree during this dedicated research time; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Williamson Hall, 2200 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; bendgenealogy.org or 541-317-9553.
Monday 9/4
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 9/6
Intuition Workshop Series: This eight-week series offers practical tools to notice your intuition more and cultivate skills that align the deepest self with daily decisions; 9-11 a.m. or 7-9 p.m.; $600 partial trade and scholarship available; RiverWest Neighborhood, Bend; invitinggrowth.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Friday 9/1
Adult class-Contemporary Greek: Explore the flavors of Greece and its culinary influence throughout Europe.; 5:30-9 p.m.; $95; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive Suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Aloha Fridays: Go in wearing a Hawaiian shirt and get a $1 off your first beer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian ALes, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
The Little Woody: Celebrate craft barrel-aged beer, cider and whiskey from across the Northwest; 5-10 p.m.; $20- $40; The Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-323-0964.
Saturday 9/2
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
The Little Woody: Celebrate craft barrel-aged beer, cider and whiskey from across the Northwest; noon-10 p.m.; $20- $40; The Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; thelittlewoody.com or 541-323-0964.
Murf Electric Bikes and Cobra Dogs Grand Opening Celebration: Join for the grand opening celebration of the new retail shop and community hub; noon-9 p.m.; free; Murf Electric Bikes, 1366 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; murfelectricbikes.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 9/3
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Labor Day BBQ: Enjoy a BBQ and live music by Soul'd Out to close out summer; noon-5 p.m.; free; Paulina Lake, 22440 Paulina Lake Road, La Pine; paulinalakelodge.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 9/4
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 9/5
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine Workshop Series — Expect the Unexpected: Taste five wines and learn all about these new varietals from the Willamette Valley; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $20; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Wednesday 9/6
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
