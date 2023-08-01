GO! Do
Arts
Friday 8/4
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
COMAG Ninth Annual Art Show: This year, 24 local artists of the High Desert featuring jewelry, sculpture & forged steel; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; comag.us or 541-410-9958.
First Friday Art Walk: First Friday Art Walk is an opportunity to chat with artists and makers, to learn about their creative process and to expand your creative community; 3-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
First Friday Art Walk: Stroll historic downtown Bend to enjoy art, live music, local food & drink; 5-9 p.m.; free; Downtown, Bend; downtownbend.org.
Movies In the Park: "Moana" will screen at this family-friendly event; 7 p.m.; free; Rockridge Park, 20885 Egypt Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Saturday 8/5
COMAG Ninth Annual Art Show: This year, 24 local artists of the High Desert featuring jewelry, sculpture & forged steel; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; comag.us or 541-410-9958.
Painting in the Pasture Fundraiser: A paint and sip fundraiser featuring the talented Kristen Buwalda from Chalked Creative; 4-6:30 p.m.; $60 includes supplies, two drink tickets and a property tour; Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services, 65325 Cline Falls Road, Bend; healingreins.org or 541-382-9410.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 8/3
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds; 7:30 p.m.$35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Friday 8/4
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds; 7:30 p.m.$35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 8/5
Feed Your Head: Talented dancers will perform a dreamlike journey through different styles and genres, from cabaret to pole to hip-hop, and everything in between; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $30 plus fees; The Greenhouse Cabaret, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; thegreenhousecabaret.com.
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds; 7:30 p.m.$35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 8/6
"Parade": Amid religious intolerance, political injustice and racial tension, the stirring Tony Award-winning musical explores the endurance of love and hope against all odds; 2 p.m.; $35-$39; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Monday 8/7
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/9
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 8/3
IMOMSOHARD Ladies Night: Real-life best friends, comedians and moms Kristin and Jen will tell tails about their fears and failures and prove that the only way to survive motherhood is through laughter and friendship; 8 a.m.; $67-$167 Plus $4 historic preservation fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Friday 8/4
City vs City Comedy Night — Bend vs Redmond: For the first time in our city’s history we settle the score between who has the best jokes, Redmon or Bend; 7-8:30 p.m.; $20 online, $25 door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend.
Saturday 8/5
Comedy at Craft — Jon Bennett: The storyteller-comedian will headline this comedy night; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 8/9
Best In The Northwest — Improv Comedy Night: A night of interactive, unscripted comedy and creativity from one of Bend's own improv troupes Out Of Thin Air; 8-11 p.m.; $15-$20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Books
Thursday 8/3
Author Event — "The Practice of Belonging," by Lisa Kentgen: After two years meeting with different communities in the US, psychologist Lisa Kentgen identified six key traits of vibrant, healthy communities that we can all apply to our own lives and networks in this book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 fee or purchase of the book required to attend; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Extraordinary Oregon: Hear about 125 of the most beautiful hikes in Oregon with Matt Reeder, author of four hiking guidebooks for the Pacific Northwest; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sunriver Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org.
Extraordinary Oregon: Hear about 125 of the most beautiful hikes in Oregon with Matt Reeder, author of four hiking guidebooks for the Pacific Northwest; 5-6 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Tuesday 8/8
Writers Working — How To Create and Run an Author Event: Learn the ins and outs of author events from the events manager at Roundabout Books; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 8/4
Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge: This is a three-day stage race festival, each day is a different trail and different mountain; 7 a.m.; cost varies; Oakridge Triple Summit Challenge, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge; trailrunner.com.
Run and Get It, Girl: An event that provides new women runners with all the resources they need to get running this fall with local experts present, raffle prizes, discounts, and more; 5-8 p.m.; free; Title Nine, 812 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-797-7762.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join us for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 8/5
Come and Try It, Girl: Join running coach Michelle Poirot at Title Nine for a fun run for new women runners; 8-10 a.m.; free; Title Nine, 812 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-797-7762.
Forest Bathing: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mindy Lockhart of Rooted Presence for a slow, gentle forest-bathing walk in the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free reservation required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 8/6
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust volunteer and passionate journaler Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 8/7
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 8/8
Grand Opening of Pickleball Courts: Go to the grand opening of Sunriver Resort’s brand-new outdoor pickleball complex; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 855-420-8206.
Wednesday 8/9
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local birth and postpartum doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendtickets.com.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 8/5
Genealogy Open Lab: Create a family tree during this dedicated research time; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Williamson Hall, 2200 NE U.S. Highway 20, Bend; bendgenealogy.org or 541-317-9553.
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free, Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
Mobile Hips Equal Happy Hips Workshop: A one-hour workshop on hip mobility led by Dr. Tim Gross of Basecamp Physical Therapy; 10:15-11:15 a.m.; free; CrossFit Type 44, 1129 SE Centennial St., Bend; basecamppt.com or 541-280-8618.
Sunday 8/6
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 8/7
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Tuesday 8/8
Membership 101 — Maximizing Your Membership: This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness; 10-11 a.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1567 SW Chandler Ave, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
What’s Brewing: Hear from the Deschutes County Commission and staff about key policy topics impacting local businesses; 5-7:30 p.m.; $25 members, $40 non-members; Tetherow Resort Event Pavilion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; bendchamber.org or 541-388-2582.
Wednesday 8/9
Know Architecture — Fort Building Workshop: This fort building workshop led by Kaija Marshall goes into the mechanics of PVC pipes (inputs, outputs, and angles) and the basic structures needed to support fabrics and create a cozy hideaway; 4:15-5:15 p.m.; free RSVP; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/3
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 8/4
Dinner With the Winemaker: Join for an intimate family-style dinner with winemaker Todd Alexander from exceptional Washington and Oregon wineries Force Majeure, Holocene & WeatherEye; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $100 includes Dinner, Wine and Gratuity; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.
Saturday 8/5
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 8/6
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 8/7
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/8
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 8/9
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wine & Paint Night: Paint with the guidance of artist Kristen of Chalked Creative; 7-9 p.m.; $48; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
