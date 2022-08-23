GO! Do
Art
Friday 8/26
COMAG Annual Art Show: 24 local artists of the High Desert featuring jewelry, sculpture and forged steel; noon-8 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel-Ballroom, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/CentralOregonMetalArtsGuild or 541-410-9958.
Fourth Friday Art Walk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsoring food venues for during and following the art walk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-549-9552.
Saturday 8/27
COMAG Annual Art Show: 24 local artists of the High Desert featuring jewelry, sculpture and forged steel; noon-8 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel-Ballroom, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; facebook.com/CentralOregonMetalArtsGuild or 541-410-9958.
Sunday 8/28
COMAG Annual Art Show: 24 local artists of the High Desert featuring jewelry, sculpture and forged steel; noon-8 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel-Ballroom, 10 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend; facebook.com/CentralOregonMetalArtsGuild or 541-410-9958.
Deconstructing Help!: Join renowned producer, composer and "Deconstructing the Beatles" series creator Scott Freiman for his latest deconstructing the Beatles lecture, Deconstructing Help!; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 8/30
"Help!": The movie is about Sir Ringo Starr, who finds himself the human sacrifice target of a cult, and his fellow members of The Beatles must try to protect him from it; 7:30 p.m.; $10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Theater & Dance
Friday 8/26
Theater in the Park — "Monty Python's Spamalot": Join this unique theater experience held outside in the heart of downtown Bend; 6-10 p.m.; $25-$65; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; theaterbend.com.
Saturday 8/27
Readers Theater: Join one Saturday morning a month and explore new, original and classical plays, drink coffee and get to know others in the local theatre community; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/cascadestheatricalcompany or 541-389-0803.
Theater in the Park — "Monty Python's Spamalot": Join this unique theater experience held outside in the heart of downtown Bend; 6-10 p.m.; $25-$65; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; theaterbend.com.
Tuesday 8/30
Out of Thin Air Improv Theater — Improv Comedy Tuesdays: The premier improv comedy event in town; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-668-1046.
Wednesday 8/31
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner's class from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in, must show proof of vaccination; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dance, guided to support you tune in and move with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 let facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 8/25
5 Blind Mics — A New Comedy Challenge: 5 Brave Comics will be blind folded & given noise cancelling headphones, then sent in front of the audience to perform; 7:30 p.m.; $10; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Jake the Human — Story Time: A three-night comedy showcase featuring local legend of the stage Jake Woodmansee; 8-11 p.m.; $20 pre-show, $25 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/centraloregoncomedyscene or 541-760-9412.
Friday 8/26
Jake the Human — Story Time: A three-night comedy showcase featuring local legend of the stage Jake Woodmansee; 8-11 p.m.; $20 pre-show, $25 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Saturday 8/27
Comedy at Craft — Galyn Nash: The stand-up comedian/podcaster will perform with Eric Oren and Danelle Porter; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Jake the Human — Story Time: A three-night comedy showcase featuring local legend of the stage Jake Woodmansee; 8-11 p.m.; $20 pre-show, $25 at door; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monday 8/29
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/31
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/centraloregoncomedyscene or 541-760-9412.
Books
Thursday 8/25
"Northern Paiutes of the Malheur: High Desert Reckoning in Oregon Country": David H. Wilson, Jr, presents his novel about the Northern Paiutes; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 8/25
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Friday 8/26
Airshow of the Cascades: Airshow Festival U.S. Navy F-18 Growlers, U.S. Air Force A-10 & U.S. Army Golden Knights performing each day followed by a car show, food and drink and live music by Precious Byrd; 2-11 p.m.; $10-$125 veterans free and youth 5 and under free admission; Madras Airport, 2028 NW Berg Way, Madras; AirshowoftheCascades.com or 541-475-1055.
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Saturday 8/27
Airshow of the Cascades: Airshow Festival U.S. Navy F-18 Growlers, U.S. Air Force A-10 & U.S. Army Golden Knights performing each day followed by a car show, food and drink and live music by Precious Byrd; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $10-$125 veterans free and youth 5 and under free admission; Madras Airport, 2028 NW Berg Way, Madras; AirshowoftheCascades.com or 541-475-1055.
Introductory Aikido Class: Join us for a four-week class to discover the basic principles, movements and arts of Ki Aikido; 8:30-10 a.m.; $50; Oregon Ki Society Bend Dojo, 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 505-412-1379.
Oregon Cascades 100: Oregon's newest 100-mile trail run; 6 a.m.; Fee; Oregon Cascades 100, 3030 NW Elwood Lane, Bend; trailrunner.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Sunday 8/28
Boneyard's "Summer's End" Motorcycle Ride: Ride your motorcycle from the pub to the lakes and back, then enjoy food drinks and live music; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; $50 to register day of; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; facebook.com/boneyardbeer or 541-241-7184.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Tuesday 8/30
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/25
Kids Aikido Summer Camp: Enrolled in this active summer camp or kids; 5:30-7 p.m.; $50; Ki Society Dojo, 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 541-639-2012.
Outdoor Movie Night: Join in the beer garden to watch "Shrek" under the stars; 8-10 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Co., 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Saturday 8/27
Schilling's Garden Market End of Summer Fest: Celebrate the end of the season with live music, food carts, cold drinks, artisanal vendors and a plant sale; 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Summer Heritage Walking Tours: Join the Deschutes Historical Museum for guided walking tours around Bend’s downtown district, neighborhoods, and sites; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Sunday 8/28
Mountain Air End of Summer Party: Join for a summer party with two inflatable water slides for all ages, and one toddler-only slide along with indoor jumping, music, prizes and food trucks; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mountain Air-Indoor Trampoline Park, 20495 Murphy Road Suite 150, Bend; facebook.com/mountainairtrampolinepark or 541-647-1409.
Schilling's Garden Market End of Summer Fest: Celebrate the end of the season with live music, food carts, cold drinks, artisanal vendors and a plant sale; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Tuesday 8/30
Kids Aikido Summer Camp: Enrolled in this active summer camp or kids; 5:30-7 p.m.; $50; Ki Society Dojo, 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 541-639-2012.
Lectures & Classes
Saturday 8/27
Low Cost Vaccine & Microchip Clinic: Get your pet protected at this low-cost clinic; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; FIXbend, 3197 N. Highway 97 Unit A-1, Bend; fixbend.org.
Sunday 8/28
Build a Better Handstand: Learn handstand tips, tricks, and drills to add to your own practice as we work together with hands-on spotting from Coach Loren Fjord; 2-4 p.m.; $30; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monday 8/29
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Tuesday 8/30
Pressure Canning Smoked Fish, Meat, Poultry and Vegetables Workshop: Learn about pressure canning smoked fish, fish, meat, poultry, wild game and veggies while making products at this hands-on workshop at the Oregon State University Extension/Deschutes County; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $20; 3800 SW Airport Way, Building 4, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu
Wednesday 8/31
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Toastmaster, Online; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/25
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 8/26
Dogs & Lagers Fest: In celebration of National Dog Day, The Dog Guide Bend has partnered with Crux Fermentation Project to host the most epic dog and beer festival in Bend; 2-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; bend.thedogguide.com or 541-385-3333.
Saturday 8/27
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 8/28
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com.
Monday 8/29
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 8/30
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on sports, history, science, geography, pop culture and other categories for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Trivia Night: Play trivia every other week; 7-9 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 8/31
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20, first come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
