Thursday 8/24
"Mixed Bag" An Evening of Storytelling: Silent Echo Theater Company features storytellers are Cody Michael, Molly Kelly, Elise Franklin, Dan Cohen, Johnny Alfredo and Carol Sternkopf; 7:30-9 p.m.; $15-$20; Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; silentechotheatercompany.org or 541-549-7427.
Friday 8/25
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that Central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Build-A-Poem Workshop: Join Irene Cooper, V Metto, Ama Garza and Yoko Minoura and have fun with words while enjoying natural wines, craft cocktails, grandma style pizza and Grey Duck Ice Cream; 6-8 p.m.; free; Café des Chutes, 50 SE Scott St., Bend; cafedeschutes.com or 347-564-9080.
Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.
Saturday 8/26
Adored Tattoo Boutique Grand Opening: The opening celebration will include $100 flash tattoos, tooth gems, permanent jewelry, adorable snacks, a merchandise sale, a raffle and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Adored Tattoo Boutique, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 125, Bend; adoredtattooboutique.com or 541-640-0026.
Theater & Dance
Saturday 8/26
Feed Your Head — Model Citizens Dance and Sekse: A night filled with exhilarating 18+ dance performances; 6-9 p.m.; $25-$40 online plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 8/28
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/30
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine Tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 8/25
Andrew Rivers: The Seattle-based, storytelling comedian will perform; 8-11:59 p.m.; $20-$30; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Cameron Peloso: Portland comedian will headline in addition to comics Neeraj Srinivasan & Alex Cruikshank; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Locals Comedy Showcase: Featuring local comedians including Jasmine Rogers, Dylan Gaffney, Addison Hubley, Travis Bond and Tracy Reider; 8-9:30 p.m.; $10 online, $15 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 8/26
Aging with Laughter: Laugh along with local comics as they make fun of themselves and life here in Bend; 7 p.m.; $15 online plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Comedy at Craft — Ball Pit Comedy Night: You'll be given a bucket of balls and a barrel of laughs at this interactive comedy experience; 8-9:30 p.m.; $10 online; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Erupting With Laughter — Comedy Night: Some of Portland's funniest comedians will perform, including Zane Thomas, James Hartenfeld, Kyle Adams and Amanda Lynn Deal; 8-11:59 p.m.; $20-$25; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; tixr.com or 541-323-1881.
International Dog Day Comedy Night: What better way to celebrate our favorite furry friends than a night of comedy for a cause; 7-8:30 p.m.; $25 online, $30 door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend.
Books
Monday 8/28
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will be discussing "All Systems Red," by Martha Wells; 6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-549-0866.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/24
Youth Camp — Petite four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Friday 8/25
Movies In the Park: The Lorax will be screened at this family-friendly event; 8 p.m.; free; Rockridge Park, 20885 Egypt Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Saturday 8/26
All Ages Ukulele Party: Borrow a ukulele or bring your own for this all ages, high-energy musical party; 3-4 p.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Kids Triathlon: This event is a great way for kids to "tri" out fitness activities, learn new skills and have fun competing in an event just for them; 8:30-11 a.m.; $29; Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, 800 NE Sixth St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7665.
Sunday 8/27
Ukulele Party: Borrow a ukulele or bring your own for this all ages, high-energy musical party; 11 a.m.-noon; free age 10+; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Monday 8/28
Youth Camp — French Cuisine: Have your child age 7-17 join in this camp where they will learn to make a variety of French meals; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Tuesday 8/29
Pop-Up Playgroup — Lewis & Clark: Join for a pop up playgroup in your local park; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free RSVP; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adventuresinyogapants.com
Youth Camp — French Cuisine: Have your child age 7-17 join in this camp where they will learn to make a variety of French meals; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Wednesday 8/30
Youth Camp — French Cuisine: Have your child age 7-17 join in this camp where they will learn to make a variety of French meals; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 8/25
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 8/26
Cascade Classic: The rugby competition, hosted by Bend Rugby, will take place; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; bendrugby.org.
Heritage Walking Tours: Discover what early Bend was like through its architecture and the people who lived here; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Oregon Cascades 100: This point-to-point 100-mile run will take you from Bend to Sisters; 6 a.m.; Pacific Crest Middle School, 3030 NW Elwood Lane, Bend; alpinerunning.co/cascades100.
Monday 8/28
PIP Break: A mini-camp experience exclusively for women; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $197; Breathe Love House, 2100 NE Eighth St., Bend; pipinstitute.com.
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Dr, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com
Tuesday 8/29
Yoga in The Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation-based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30 Donation Based; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; doyogaoutside.org.
Wednesday 8/30
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo
Yoga at the Park: A 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by loca doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; adventuresinyogapants.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 8/24
Know Architecture — Bullet Journaling Workshop: Structure your journal for past, present and future; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Know Architecture — The Wonder of Gothic Architecture: In this program, Dr. Maile Hutterer, PhD, explores the great gothic cathedrals of Western Europe; 6-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Know Architecture — The Wonder of Gothic Architecture: In this program, Maile Hutterer, PhD, explores the great gothic cathedrals of Western Europe; noon-1 p.m.; free; Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, 301 S. Elm St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.
Saturday 8/26
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free, grip socks required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
Sunday 8/27
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 8/28
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free, donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Wednesday 8/30
The Art of Falconry: Join as local Sister’s falconer Hank Minor presents an engaging and informative look at the art and practice of falconry; 3-4 p.m.; free; Crook County Library, 175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville; crooklib.org or 541-447-7978.
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness, loss, divorce, death, anxiety, depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/24
Car Show 2023: Car enthusiasts, bring your family and friends and take a trip down memory lane as you check out a selection of classic cars; 2-4 p.m.; Touchmark at Pilot Butte, 1125 NE Watt Way, Bend; touchmark.com or 541-550-1931.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wine Workshop Series: Wind and Wine: Wine Workshop Series; 6-7 p.m.; $20; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Friday 8/25
Dogs & Lagers: Bring your dogs for a playdate, enjoy a crisp lagers, live music and more on the lawn; noon-6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
Saturday 8/26
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Diva Drag Brunch: The last Saturday of every month a drag show featuring performers from Portland and Bend will perform as you enjoy your brunch; 11 a.m.; $25; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com.
Dogs & Lagers: Bring your dogs for a playdate, enjoy a crisp lagers, live music and more on the lawn; noon-6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; cruxfermentation.com or 541-385-3333.
First Sweet As! Fest: There will be live music, games, giveaways and more; 4-9 p.m.; GoodLife Brewing Co., 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/GoodLifeBrewing or 541-728-0749.
Hawaii Wildfires Relief Fundraiser & Beer Release: The brewery will have a pig roast, live music and three canned beer releases; 4 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
High Desert Rendezvous: A rip-roaring evening including dinner, art, wildlife encounters, a live auction, raffle and more; 5-9 p.m.; price varies online; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally-raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Raise the Woof: Enjoy an evening of purpose, including dinner, drinks and entertainment along with a live and online auction, animal encounters and a BackDrop Distilling VIP Speakeasy, all going to the Veterinary Care Foundation; 5-9 p.m.; $200; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; vrcvet.com or 541-210-9200.
Sunday 8/27
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 8/28
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/29
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Wednesday 8/30
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
