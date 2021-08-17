Wednesday 8/18
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n' Brew — Immersion Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Redmond brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing "The Lords of Time" by Eva Garcia Saenz; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Pinot Noir Wine Class and Tasting: Join us for a private wine tasting featuring pinot noirs from different regions and styles; 6-8 p.m.; $50, call to reserve your spot; Equine Wine Bar, 218 SW 4 St, Redmond or 541-527-4419.
Thursday 8/19
MX13 Jump Show: This year's moto jump show is a fundraiser for Jericho Road and is free to attend; 5-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com or 541-610-2520.
CORK Thursday Evening Run: A 3-5 mile group run along the Deschutes River Trai. Stay after for food and drinks with the club; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewing, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Author Event — Kris Millgate: Join the author as she discusses her first memoir, "My Place Among Men"; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-706-9949.
Comedy at Open Space: Local comedians Dillon Kolar, Mark Rook, Cody Michael, Carl Click, Courtney Stevens and Jodi Compton will perform, hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; bendticket.com
Movies in the Park — Laika's ‘Missing Link: The stop-motion animated film will be screened in the park; 8 p.m.; Al Moody Park, 2225 NE Daggett Lane, Bend; bendfilm.org
Friday 8/20
Ghost Tree Invitational Golf Tournament: The annual golf tournament and fundraiser is back supporting local charities. Gather a team of four and hit the links for a double shotgun tournament; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; $2,000-$2,800 includes carts, balls, lunch and tickets to dinner; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeinvitational.com or 541-312-9424.
Bend Beach Water Polo: The 4-on-4 water polo event can be viewed from the beach at Elk Lake Resort. Benefiting local high school sports clubs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend or 541-480-7378.
Madras Farm-to-Table Market: The new market will feature local farmers and ranchers to support the local agricultural community; 2-6 p.m.; free; Madras City Hall, 125 SW E St, Madras; visitcentraloregon.com
Gravity Race Series: A series of six races will be held featuring men's, women's and youth divisions and a live DJ playing during each race, prizes awarded to top finishers of each division; 3:30-7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youths 16 and under; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Prairie Barn Vintage Market: Over 50 vendors will be selling vintage, antique, architectural salvage, upcycled, handmade and custom items; 4-9 p.m.; $10 early admission, $7 includes return admission for Saturday; The Iverson Ranch, 5408 NE Ochoco Highway, Prineville; prairiebarnvintagemarket.com or 541-815-5626.
Flying Up Full Moon: A full moon meditation in the gardens at Blissful Heart; 6-7 p.m.; free; The Blissful Heart Wellness Center, 45 NW Greeley Ave, Bend
Twilight Cinemas — 'Raya and the Last Dragon': The 2021 animated adventure film will be screened on the outdoor screen, snacks and beverages available, games and other activities will start before the film. No pets or glass; 7-11 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, North Lawn, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Theater in the Park — 'Into the Woods': The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical will be performed in the park; 7 p.m.; $25-$65 plus fees. VIP seating sold out; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; theaterbend.com
Queen of the Balls — Pink Edition: Drag performer Destiny Stiletto will host the four-round bingo game benefiting OUT Central Oregon; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; eventbrite.com
Sultry Summer Nights with Bend Burlesque: The local burlesque troupe will perform. Doors at 7:30 p.m., 18 and over; 8-10 p.m.; $20 standing room, $25 general, $30 VIP; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-639-4776.
Movies in the Park — 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs': The 2009 animated comedy will be screened outdoors, bring a blanket or low-backed chair; 9-11 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; visitprineville.org
Saturday 8/21
CORK Saturday Run: A weekly group run will take place; 8-11 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally grown produce, wine, spirits, jam, honey, handmade items, local vendors, food trucks, live music and more; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com
Evoke Yin — Immersion Teacher Training: The live zoom class will be an introduction to practicing and teaching Yin Yoga; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; $175; Namaspa, Redmond; namaspa.com
Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles: Free plane rides for youth ages 8 through 17 weather permitting. Parent written consent required, first come, first served; 8-11 a.m.; free; EAA Hangar Prineville Airport, 4399 Airport Way, Prineville or 541-323-6628.
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages yoga session will be held; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; Deschutes Brewery, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-385-8606.
Prairie Barn Vintage Market: Over 50 vendors will be selling vintage, antique, architectural salvage, upcycled, handmade and custom items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $5; The Iverson Ranch, 5408 NE Ochoco Highway, Prineville; prairiebarnvintagemarket.com or 541-815-5626.
Flag City Picnic: The city will celebrate 30 years as being named Flag City USA with over 1800 flags displayed, birthday cake, presentations and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, 750 SW Evergreen Ave, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Downtown Bend Artisans Market: Local artisans and makers will set up weekly to sell their handmade items, art, jewelry and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building Parking Lot, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonsaturdaymarket.com or 541-383-6000.
Cascade Car Show: The car show will feature antique and collectable cars, vendors, food trucks, awards show, Kid's Choice Awards and more; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW 5th St, Redmond; redmondcarshows.com
CROP Farmers Market: The weekly market features regional and local produce, meat, honey, handmade items and more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, NE Fourth and Court streets, Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org
The Early Days of Bend: A guided tour with the historical museum around the early Bend sites with stories from six early Bendites and how these residents transformed the hamlet into a booming town; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Craven Art Show: Local artists and vendors will sell a variety of items including handmade jewelry, lights, wallets, bags, paintings, art, macrame and more; 11 a.m.; free; Craven Art, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; facebook.com
Petrosa Grand Opening: A street fair and celebration for the new community; noon-5 p.m.; free; Petrosa, 3758 NE Petrosa Ave., Bend or 541-243-7394.
Soul of the City — A History of Drake Park: Celebrate the park’s centennial with a guided tour along the iconic Mirror Pond; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; $5 registration required; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org
Bend Photo Tours-Seeing in Black + White: The tour will head to the Cascade Lakes Highway and learn to shoot black and white landscape photographs; 3-9 p.m.; $249, space is limited; Box Factory, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; visitbend.com
Finding Gobi: Be taken on a journey, a true and inspiring story with New York Times bestselling author, Dion Leonard and his incredible dog, Gobi; 3-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Ghost Tree Invitational — Dinner on the Range: The annual dinner will be held featuring fine bites, drinks, live music from Pop Rebels and more; 5-10 p.m.; $125 per person; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; ghosttreeinvitational.com or 541-312-9424.
Theater in the Park — 'Into the Woods': The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical will be performed in the park; 7 p.m.; $25-$65 plus fees. VIP seating sold out; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; theaterbend.com
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Gina Marie Christopher, Mark Rook Sharif Mohni and Ethan Albers will perform. Hosted by Courtney Stevens, 21 and over; 8 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 at the door, plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/22
Donation Based Outdoor Yoga: An all-levels, all-ages outdoor yoga class will be held. Bring your own yoga mat or towel and water; 9-9:45 a.m.; $10 suggested donation; LOGE Camps, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-382-4080.
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Sisters Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh and local produce, honey, meat, bread, handmade items and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir Street, Sisters
Craven Art Show: Local artists and vendors will sell a variety of items including handmade jewelry, lights, wallets, bags, paintings, art, macrame and more; 11 a.m.; free; Craven Art, 40 SE Craven Road, Bend; facebook.com
Bigfoot and Brews Tour: A group of speakers will share their knowledge of Bigfoot research. Bring a new pair of children's shoes to donate to Family Access Network; 2-8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; eventbrite.com
Repotting 101: Learn how to repot your indoor plants. Bring a 10 inch pot or smaller; 3 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Somewhere that's Green, 1017 NE Second St, Bend; bendticket.com
Sundays with the Yoga Lab: The grounding, all-levels outdoor yoga class will be taught by Yoga Lab owner Ulla Lundgren weekly; 4:30-6 p.m.; $15; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Godspeed, Los Polacos!: The film will tell the story of youth in Poland trying to break away from Communist rule during the Cold War. Doors at 7 p.m; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Monday 8/23
CORK Youth Trail Running Camp: The CORK Youth Trail Camp is a 5 day camp for the middle school athlete looking to spend a week running Central Oregon trails and learning about all aspects of the sport of running; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; $280; Deschutes National Forest, 326 NW Roanoke Ave, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org or 541-420-1401.
Advanced Ballet Intensive: The class will learn to hone advanced ballet skills and learn how to achieve and boost technical prowess; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $295 registration required; The Academie de Ballet Classique Mission, 162 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend; abcbend.com
Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Tour the authentic B-17 "Sentimental Journey" leading up to and during the Airshow of the Cascades. Rides also available Friday through Sunday, must pre-book; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; $10 per person for the ground tour, $425-$850 for ride ticket; Erickson Aircraft Collection, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras; azcaf.org
Godspeed, Los Polacos!: The film will tell the story of youth in Poland trying to break away from Communist rule during the Cold War. Doors at 7 p.m; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 8/24
CORK Youth Trail Running Camp: The CORK Youth Trail Camp is a 5 day camp for the middle school athlete looking to spend a week running Central Oregon trails and learning about all aspects of the sport of running; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; $280; Deschutes National Forest, 326 NW Roanoke Ave, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org or 541-420-1401.
Flying Legends of Victory Tour: Tour the authentic B-17 "Sentimental Journey" leading up to and during the Airshow of the Cascades. Rides also available Friday through Sunday, must pre-book; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; $10 per person for the ground tour, $425-$850 for ride ticket; Erickson Aircraft Collection, 2408 NW Berg Drive, Madras; azcaf.org
Wine on the Deck: A different Willamette Valley winery will be featured each week with an array of small plates created to compliment the wine; 2-6 p.m.; $55 reservations required; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Redmond Farmers Market: The weekly market features fresh local produce, bread, honey and other locally made foods and goods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Ladies Night: Enjoy shopping with local vendors, drink specials for the ladies and live music by Toast & Jam; 5-8 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW 5th St, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Community Conversations — Inspiring Volunteer Action: Speakers from several local organizations will discuss how to get involved; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Godspeed, Los Polacos!: The film will tell the story of youth in Poland trying to break away from Communist rule during the Cold War. Doors at 7 p.m; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Wednesday 8/25
CORK Youth Trail Running Camp: The CORK Youth Trail Camp is a 5 day camp for the middle school athlete looking to spend a week running Central Oregon trails and learning about all aspects of the sport of running; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; $280; Deschutes National Forest, 326 NW Roanoke Ave, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org or 541-420-1401.
Tea Ceremony — Intro to Chaozhou: Learn about the Chinese tea ceremony and the Western medical analysis of tea and the Chinese philosophy behind it. Limited capacity; 9 a.m.; $36 plus fees; Somewhere That's Green, 1017 NE Second St., Bend; bendticket.com
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, NW Brooks Street, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com
Raft n' Brew — Immersion Brewing: A guided tour down the Big Eddy on the Deschutes River followed by a complimentary tasting of beers from the Redmond brewery. 21 and over; 4:30 p.m.$69 per person, $483 private raft of up to seven; Sun Country Tours, 531 SW 13th St., Bend; suncountrytours.com
Wednesday Cookouts: Each week a different Northwest brewery will be featured along with a special barbecue menu from the lodge. First come, first served; 5-7 p.m.; 20; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Family Fun Float: Float along the Deschutes River in Sunriver then enjoy s'mores, games and music at the marina; 5 p.m.; $210 registration required; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Zoom in on Canning Tomatoes and Tomato Products: Learn how to can home-grown or purchased tomatoes safely in a live, interactive session; 6-8 p.m.; Free must register by noon Aug. 25; Oregon State University, online, Bend; extension.oregonstate.edu
Know Strings — Aerial Silks Performance: Enjoy the mesmerizing art of aerial silks with Central Oregon Aerial Arts; 7-8 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org
Live music
Wednesday 8/18
Burnin' Moonlight by the River: Spirited bluegrass, blues, swing and more from multi-instrumentalists Scott Foxx, Maggie Jackson & Jim Roy with stellar vocals and harmonies. Guitars, resonator, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and bass; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend or 541-383-1599.
Primus: The rock band will perform a tribute to the Rush album "A Farewell to Kings" with special guest Battles; 6-10 p.m.; $50.50 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Music Festival — Pops Concert: Featuring guest conductors Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell co-hosting from the piano with multiple duos and small ensembles performing well-known tunes including "Bohemian Rhapsody, "Fiddler on the Roof," and songs from Toto, A-Ha and John Williams; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waiting list; Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 541-585-5000.
Picnic in the Park — Olivia Harms: The Canby country singer/songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Pioneer Park, 450 NE Third St., Prineville; crookcountyfoundation.org
Summer Sessions — Oregon Fryer: The country-rock band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
"Best Of" After Party with The Shining Dimes: The local country band will perform for the Source Weekly awards after party; 8 p.m.; free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 8/19
Live at the Vineyard — Michael John & Rob Fincham: The local musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, free for children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
The Ballybogs: The Irish trad band will perform weekly; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; facebook.com
Amateur Karaoke League: Sing your heart out in the beer garden, no experience necessary; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Live Music Thursday — Mai of Moon Mountain Ramblers: Matthew Hyman, better known as Mai from Moon Mountain Ramblers will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend or 541-382-0002
Justin Moore: The country music artist will perform. Doors at 6 p.m; 7 p.m.; $50 plus fees. Kids 3 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; bendticket.com or 541-548-2711.
Leadbetter Band: The band will perform outdoors; 7 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Stillhouse Junkies: The bluegrass trio will play at the outdoor stage; 7:30 p.m.; $5 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Latin Club Dance Party: Dance the night away to Latin club hits, classic cuts, reggaeton and more with DJ Raider Mystic; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Thursdays with the Suttle Lodge Silvertones: The bluegrass, honky tonk and folk band will perform weekly at the lodge; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters
Friday 8/20
CJ Neary & Casey Willis: The folk/fiddle duo will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Bend Cider Co., 64649 Wharton Ave., Bend; bendcider.com
Atmosphere with Cypress Hill: The two groups will perform. Doors at 4:30 p.m; 6 p.m.; $45 plus fees; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Sunriver Music Festival — Solo Piano Concert: Featuring Cliburn medalist Daniel Hsu performing a solo concert; 6-7:30 p.m.; $40 general admission, bring a chair or blanket; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Music on the Lawn — Coyote Willow: Roots-country-Americana duo Coyote Willow will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Live at the Vineyard — Hwy 97 Band: The local classic rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and under, tickets required; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Pete Kartsounes: The musician will play outdoors joined by Block 15 Brewing; 6-8:30 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
An Evening with Night Channels: The alt-rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com or 541-306-6689.
High Street Band: The party band will perform; 6-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The local country band performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; facebook.com
Dive Bar Theology: The local indie-pop band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com
DC Malone & The Jones: The Portland cover band will perform at the taphouse; 7 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; free; Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; facebook.com
Fluffalove: The local classic rock band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-306-3322.
Summer Nights Series with Profit Drama: The local rock, electronic, folk, pop and dance band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Reggae Night Feat. DJ Yogi & DJ Eyeneye: The monthly reggae dance night will be held; $15; 8 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Bachelor Beats: A live DJ will perform at the West Village stage; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Saturday 8/21
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; noon-2 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Summer BBQ at The Grove: The summer barbecue will take place, with live music, food and drinks; 4-8:30 p.m.; The Grove, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; visitbend.com
Danny Fingers & The Thumbs: The indie-pop band will perform; 4-7 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-385-3333.
Justusworx: The local rock band will perform; 4-6 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Eighth Annual Music on the Water — Adrian Bellue: The folk artist will perform, first come, first served; 5 p.m.; Elk Lake Resort, 60000 Century Drive, Bend; elklakeresort.net or 541-480-7378.
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert III: Featuring pianist Daniel Hsu and Maestro Brett Mitchell with performances of Copland's Music for Movies, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 and Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waitlist; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Live at the Vineyard — Big River Band: The country-rock band will perform. Advanced ticket purchase is required; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $10 children 12 and under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Thump Lot Party — The Black Tones, The Roof Rabbits: The punk rock bands will play at the coffee shop. All proceeds go to supporting the development of local musicians in Bend; 6-9 p.m.; $15 in advance, $20 suggested at door; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com
Music on the Lawn — Rich Swanger & The Little Known Band: The folk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Bob Baker & Mark Barringer: The local classic rock duo performs on the restaurant's patio; 6:30-8 p.m.; $5; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com
Old Dominion: The country band will perform with special guest Caitlyn Smith. Low-profile chairs allowed; 7 p.m.; $59 plus fees.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 322 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Summer Sessions — Beyond the Lamplight: The band will play on the brewery's patio; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend or 541-639-4776.
DC Malone & The Jones: Portland's cover band will perform at the taphouse; 7 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne
Summer Nights Series with Beverly Anderson: The local soul, R&B-pop artist will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Rootdown: The reggae, alt-rock band will play at the outdoor stage; 7:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Petty Fever: The Tom Petty tribute band performs. 21 and over, no outside food or drink; 8 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Paul Eddy: The local musician will perform; 8-10 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tentareign, Third Seven: The local trio and cellist will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 children at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-8331.
Company Grand: The rock-blues band will perform; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 8/22
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 4-6 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Rich Swanger: The folk artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-385-3333.
3 of We: The band will play outdoors; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Summer Sunday Nights — DiRT & Cuppa Joe: The folk trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com
Monday 8/23
Big Lawn Series: Each week a regional touring artist will play on the lodge's lawn; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com
Sunriver Music Festival — Classical Concert IV: Featuring Amit Peled on cello and Maestro Brett Mitchell performing Jessie Montgomery's Starburst, Sait-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7; 6-7:30 p.m.; sold out, contact Sunriver Music Festival for waitlist; Sunriver Resort — Besson Commons, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 800-801-8765.
Open Mic Mondays: Local singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or comedians can perform a short piece for the weekly open mic; 6-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com
Back to the Grind — Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com
Tuesday 8/24
Live Music at Waypoint: Local musicians and bands will perform three times a week at the bar; 5-7 p.m.; free; Waypoint, 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com
Storyteller's Open Mic: A weekly open mic night hosted by Bill Powers will be held. Sign ups begin at 5 p.m. for 10 minutes slots; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-728-0066.
Ukulele Meet Up Nights: Ukulele jam session, rentals and instructions; 7:30 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com
Wednesday 8/25
Music on the Green: Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, 333 SW 15 St, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Summer Sessions — The Soul Providers: The local soul, funk and R&B band will perform on the outdoor stage; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-639-4776.
