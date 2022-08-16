GO! Do
Art
Thursday 8/18
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert III: Violinist William Hagen, a seasoned international performer hailed as a “brilliant virtuoso…a standout,” joins the Festival Orchestra for Brahms’ iconic Violin Concerto; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$74 sunrivermusic.org for complete pricing options.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Friday 8/19
Galveston Street Market: A local vendor’s market with the goal of bringing the community together for a while and mentoring new and seasoned makers alike; 5-9 p.m.; free; Big O Bagels-Westside, 1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; instagram.com/galveston_street_market or 541-383-2446.
Saturday 8/20
Mountain Bike Film “Reset”: Cascade Armory and COTA Presents this film about mountain biking; 7:30 p.m.free; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 8/21
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert IV: Featuring Timothy Jones, bass-baritone. Jones performs with the Festival Orchestra in a closing concert of Shakespearean grandeur; 7:30 p.m.; $40-$74 sunrivermusic.org for complete pricing options.; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; sunrivermusic.org.
Theater & Dance
Saturday 8/20
Community Square Dance Party: Easy way to learn basic square dance moves; 6-7 p.m.; free; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; centraloregoncouncil.org or 541-330-5557.
Seksé Hawt Summer Night: Join for dance and pole performances, demos and interactive games; 6 p.m.; free from 6-9 p.m., ticketed for after-party performances; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/24
Argentine Tango Class and Práctica: Learn the Argentine Tango in our beginner’s class from 6:30-7:30pm and an intermediate lesson from 7:45-8:30 p.m., followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Let your body take the lead in dancing and help you tune in with what moves in you; 6-7:30 p.m.; $20 let the facilitator know if funding is an issue; Terpsichorean Dance Studio, 1601 NW Newport Avenue, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Thursday 8/18
Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic: An event featuring open-mic comedy performances will be held; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Friday 8/19
Cliteratti Convention — Stand Up Comedy For Bad B*%$#es: A comedy show featuring Stephanie Von Ayden, Deb Auchery, Katy Ipock, Erica Phillips, Grace Sophia, Whitney Russell, Elizabeth Ueland and Ren; 7:30 p.m.; $15; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Saturday 8/20
Comedy at Craft — Steve Harber: Central Oregon’s youngest 38-year-old and an OG of Bend comedy will put on a comedy show; 8 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Monday 8/22
Comedy Open Mic: A Stand-Up Comedy open mic from Ipockolyptic Productions; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Wednesday 8/24
The CO Show: Central Oregon Comedy Scene and Karaokaine productions have teamed up to bring this comedy show to you weekly; 8-10 p.m.; free; Seven Night Club, 1033 NW Bond St, Bend; Facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Books
Thursday 8/18
Know PNW — The True Tale of Tillamook’s Cheese War: In the 1960s, the dairy farmers of Tillamook, Oregon were at war with themselves. Hear from authors Marilyn Milne and Linda Kirk about Oregon’s cheese war; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
August Lit Trivia Night: Put your literary caps on and get ready to answer questions about classic books and authors, epic adventure tales, famous characters, and much more; 6-8 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 8/19
Writing Workshop with Nicole Meier: Nicole will walk writers through a condensed version of Blueprint for a Book, a tool for helping writers develop their story fundamentals, define their structure and framework to write forward with clarity; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $45; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Monday 8/22
Author Event — Christine Reed Presents “Alone In Wonderland”: Hear the author talk about her 11-day thru-hiking experience; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 8/24
Wild Women Monthly Book Club: This is a chance to gather with women and discuss books that are important to the feminine psyche and authentic development; 6-8 p.m.; $9, check website for current read; The Peoples Apothecary, 9570 Amber Meadow Drive, Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net.
Sports & Outdoors
Thursday 8/18
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Saturday 8/20
Changing Habitats Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Gary ‘Gus’ Gustafson for a wildlife hike around the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Geology Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Derek Loeb for a geology hike at Aspen Hollow Preserve; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Aspen Hollow Preserve, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Guided Forest Bathing: Experience the therapeutic practice of a guided forest bathing walk among lodgepole and ponderosa pines along the Deschutes River; 9-11:30 a.m.; $35; La Pine State Park, 15800 State Recreation Road, La Pine; rootedpresence.com.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Ultimate Scavenger Bend: Partake in a large Scavenger Hunt around bend for a chance to win a cash prize; 1-5 p.m.; $20-$80; Bevel Brewing, at various locations around Bend; eventbrite.com or 901-210-5104.
Sunday 8/21
River, Fen + Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and David Miller for a tour and enjoy the wildflowers; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; must register in advance; Metolius River Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Sunday Yoga: Wind down your summer weekends with playful grounding outdoor yoga classes steps away from the lake lodge; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $20 drop in, RSVP; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Monday 8/22
Badminton Night: Whether you’re a new player or an experienced one, join for an evening of fun; 7-9 p.m.; $10 must sign up beforehand through MeetUp; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-badmi.
Tuesday 8/23
Tai Chi with Grandmaster Franklin: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects; 9:45-10:45 a.m.; $80 first class is free; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/18
Kids Aikido Summer Camp: Enrolled in this active summer camp or kids; 5:30-7 p.m.; $50; Ki Society Dojo , 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 541-639-2012.
Outdoor Movie Night: Join in the beer garden to watch Guardians of the Galaxy under the stars; 8-10 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendbrewingco.com or 541-383-1599.
Saturday 8/20
Summer Heritage Walking Tours: Join the Deschutes Historical Museum for guided walking tours around Bend’s downtown district, neighborhoods, and sites; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $10; Deschutes Historical Museum , 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; deschuteshistory.org or 541-389-1813.
Sunday 8/21
Kids’ Nature Observation: Bring the kids and join the Deschutes Land Trust and Chelsea Ernst for a sensory-based exploration of the Metolius Preserve; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Metolius Preserve, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Tuesday 8/23
Kids Aikido Summer Camp: Enrolled in this active summer camp or kids; 5:30-7 p.m.; $50; Ki Society Dojo , 20685 Carmen Loop Suite 110, Bend; oregonki.org or 541-639-2012.
Twilight Cinemas Sunriver Style — Sonic The Hedgehog 2: The family-friendly movie will be shown; 8-10 p.m.; free; The Village at Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Sunriver; villageatsunriver.com or 541-593-8704.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 8/18
Doing More with Less Water in Central Oregon: This forum will explore the conservation, technology and policy solutions to how we can do more with less water; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Livestream-free, CCCO members-$25, Non-members-$40; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; events.cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
Friday 8/19
Altar of Love Weekend Event: A weekend long event full of guided group activities that have the goal of healing your heart, bringing more meaning and purpose, de-stressing and celebrating with the community; 7-9 p.m.; $25-$150 all prices increase $10 at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Saturday 8/20
Altar of Love Weekend Event: A weekend long event full of guided group activities that have the goal of healing your heart, bringing more meaning and purpose, de-stressing and celebrating with the community; 9-11 a.m. and 2-5 p.m.; $25-$150 all prices increase $10 at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Sunday 8/21
Altar of Love Weekend Event: A weekend long event full of guided group activities that have the goal of healing your heart, bringing more meaning and purpose, de-stressing and celebrating with the community; 10-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.; $25-$150 all prices increase $10 at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-280-5040.
Monday 8/22
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short Dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
Wednesday 8/24
Bend Toastmasters Weekly Meeting: Practice the vital skills of public speaking and interpersonal communication that Toastmasters has always offered, combined with the need for technology-enabled remote meetings; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Chamber of Commerce, Online, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-382-3221.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/18
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community; 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; facebook.com/farmtoshaker or 541-706-9949.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 8/19
Wineries of Yamhill-Carlton: Taste wines from 17 producers in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA alongside wine-friendly fare from the culinary team at Tetherow; 5-8 p.m.; $100; Tetherow Golf Club, 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend; yamhillcarlton.org or 541-388-2582.
Saturday 8/20
Culver Crawdad Festival: The opening ceremonies will kick off a full day of entertainment, food and general vendors, cut out picture board, dunk tanks, bouncy houses, entertainment, a beer/wine garden, crawdad pinatas, and more; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Culver City Park, D Street, Culver; facebook.com/noodles541 or 541-546-6494.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally-raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Sunday 8/21
King Trivia at Flights Wine Bar: A trivia event with food and drinks will take place; 4-6 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite One, Bend; kingtrivia.com or 541-728-0753.
Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery’s patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Sisters Farmers Market: A vibrant community that connects Oregon farmers, ranchers, makers and consumers with access to fresh foods, local products and educational activities in a fun environment; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Fir Street Park, 150 N. Fir St., Sisters; sistersfarmersmarket.com
Monday 8/22
Bingo benefiting Street Dog Hero: A night of high energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $25 per Bingo bundle; Bevel Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; streetdoghero.org
Trivia Night: Get your most knowledgeable friends together for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Tuesday 8/23
2022 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 2-6:30 p.m.; $60, 90 minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Trivia Night: Test your knowledge on such categories as sports, history, science, geography, pop culture, and more for a chance to win prizes; 6 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Wednesday 8/24
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 2-6 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Wednesday Cookouts: BBQing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 first come, first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
