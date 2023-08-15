GO! Do
Arts
Thursday 8/17
Sunriver Music Festival Classical Concert IV: Andrew von Oeyen performs with the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra for Beethoven’s epic “Emperor” Piano Concerto. Also on this concert is Haydn’s landmark “London” Symphony; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25-$87; age 25 & under, $25; Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 1 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org or 855-420-8206.
Third Thursday Spoken Word Night at The Commons: All writers and readers and word-lovers invited to attend and read; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-728-0066.
Friday 8/18
Bend Night Market: Offering another place to grab something to eat, drink, and shop your way around the best local makers and vendors that central Oregon has to offer; 5-9 p.m.; free; Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; instagram.com/bend.nightmarket.
Theater & Dance
Thursday 8/17
Audition for Sunriver Stars "Anne of Green Gables": Adult & teen (12+) can audition for singing and speaking roles in this play; 7-9 p.m.; free; Village Properties, 56835 Venture Lane, Suite 208, Bend; sunriverstars.org.
Third Thursdays Group Class and Social Dance: Group class & social dance with monthly topic changes; 6-7:45 p.m.; $10-$20 see price details in description; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; dancewithtravis.com.
Friday 8/18
Theater in the Park: Join for a celebration of love, friendship, and revolution with an outdoor performance of "Rent"; 6-10 p.m.; $35-$80; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; theaterbend.com or 541-323-0964.
Saturday 8/19
Dance Company Auditions for Further Movement Collective: Explore your creativity by choreographing with us; use your teaching skills to both train our dancers and educate the community; 2-4 p.m.; free; Iconic Dance Bend, 211 NE Revere Ave., Suite #6, Bend; docs.google.com or 541-706-1248.
Community Square Dance Party: Great opportunity to start learning square dancing with no dance experience or partner needed; 6-7 p.m.; free; Pine Forest Grange, 63214 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; centraloregoncouncil.org or 541-330-5557.
Monday 8/21
Bend Ecstatic Dance: Join once or weekly for a group dance experience that has no choreographed moves and allows for freedom of movement to the sound of the music; 7:15-9:15 p.m.; $12-$22 sliding scale, ages 12+; Tula Movement Arts, 2797 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend; ecstaticbend.com.
Wednesday 8/23
Argentine Tango Classes and Dance: Learn the Argentine tango in this beginner/intermediate class followed by dancing, no partner needed; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10 drop-in; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; CentralOregonTango.com.
Soul in Motion Conscious Dance: Movement and dance as a practice for life!; 6-7:15 p.m.; $20; Continuum Yoga, 155 SW Century Drive, Suite 112, Bend; soulinmotionbend.com or 541-948-7015.
Comedy
Friday 8/18
Bend Underground Comedy Club: Once a month, The Wine Shop and Beer Tasting Bar is transformed into a secret comedy hideaway feature local, regional and sometimes national comedy talent; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; The Wine Shop & Beer Tasting Bar, 55 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; bendcomedyclub.eventbrite.com.
Comedy Roast Battle: Join the best comics from all over Central Oregon as they roast each other, featuring judges Brian Mobley from 92.9 FM and Dave Clemens from 105.7 FM; 7-9 p.m.; $15 online at bendticket.com, $20 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com.
Saturday 8/19
Comedy at Craft — Mark Masters: The comedy club headliner and a lovable goof will perform; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; craftoregon.com or 541-668-1766.
Wednesday 8/23
Best In The Northwest-Improv Comedy Night: VTP Presents: Join every Wednesday in August for a fun night of interactive, unscripted comedy and creativity from one of Bend's own Incredibly Talented Improv Troupes; 8-11 p.m.; $15-$20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Books
Saturday 8/19
Bookstore Romance Day Panel: Celebrate Romance Day with a special author panel hosted by local romance author Catherine Cowles with Rebecca Jenshak and A.L. Jackson; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Monday 8/21
Citizens 4 Community LET'S PLAY — Game Night: Bring your friends and family to this all-ages game night where there will be some classic board and strategy games on hand; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
RAB Middles Book Club: The book club will be discussing "The First Rule of Punk," by Celia Perez; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Kids & Family
Thursday 8/17
Scats, Tracks and Animal Signs Family Program: Put your detective hat on and explore our natural world through the lens of an animal tracker; 2:30-4 p.m.; $13 adult, $10 child 3+; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River Road, Sunriver; snco.org or 541-593-4394.
Youth Camp — Cooking Italian Cuisine: Have your child ages 7-17 join in this extensive hands-on class where they will spend three days making Italian cuisine; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $170; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Friday 8/18
Movies In the Park: Soul will be screened at this family-friendly event; 8 p.m.; free; Rockridge Park, 20885 Egypt Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Monday 8/21
Pop-Up Playgroup — Tumalo State Park: Join for a pop up playgroup in your local park; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free RSVP; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; adventuresinyogapants.com.
Summer Climbing Camps: From indoor programs for youth climbers at our new climbing facility, to outdoor programs at Smith Rock with our certified guides, BEA has all the options for a rad summer experience; 8 a.m.; $60-$400; Bend Endurance Academy, 222 SE Reed Market Road, Suite 200, Bend; bendenduranceacademy.org or 541-904-5048.
Youth Camp — Petite Four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Tuesday 8/22
Max King Trail Running Camp: In partnership with CORK, Central Oregon Running Klub, this is a summer youth day camp.; 8:30 a.m.; Max King Trail Running Camp, Bend; maxkingtrc.com.
Youth Camp — Petite Four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Wednesday 8/23
Youth Camp — Petite Four/Mini Desserts: Have your child age 7-17 join me in this hands on class where we will make a variety of miniature desserts and petite fours; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $220; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Sports & Outdoors
Friday 8/18
Outdoor Movie Screening: Kick back and relax, grab some popcorn and a local beer while watching a fun '90s retro movie filmed in Central Oregon; 6 p.m.; free Reservation required; Location to be announced, Sisters; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; free; Rimrock Ranch, 69177 Butcher Block Blvd., Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Tumalo Park: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-11 a.m.; $65; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O.B. Riley Road, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 800-551-6949.
Saturday 8/19
Community Birdwatching Trip: Join Think Wild staff for a free, family-friendly bird identification walk at Hatfield Ponds; 9-11 a.m.; free; Hatfield Ponds, 22395 McGrath Road, Bend; thinkwildco.org.
GraviCross: This year's event will push riders to their limits on a five-mile course that includes a lot more gravity; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Sunday 8/20
Forest Bathing: A forest bathing walk starts off with a guided meditation deepening into each of the senses, followed by invitations that offer the opportunity for deeper relaxation and connection with ourselves and the living world; 10 a.m.-noon; $35; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com or 541-389-7275.
Nature Journaling: Join Deschutes Land Trust volunteer and passionate journaler Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Sunday Creekside Yoga: Enjoy and evening yoga session led by Ulla Lundgren; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; $10 online, $17 at the door; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 8/21
Women's MTB Rides: Ride to the trails from Pine Mountain Sports with our Women’s Program Ambassadors every other Monday of each month; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/pinemountainsports or 541-385-8080.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Pilot Butte: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8-10 a.m.; $42; Pilot Butte State Park, 2020 NE Linnea Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.
Tuesday 8/22
Yoga at Drake Park: Outdoor, restorative, donation based yoga class; 5-6 p.m.; $0-$30; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.org.
Wednesday 8/23
Weekly Pub Run: Join every Wednesday night for the weekly group run; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Yoga at the Park: 60-minute vinyasa class hosted by local doula and yoga instructor Kaija Marshall; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; donation appreciated; Pine Nursery Park, 3750 Northeast Purcell Boulevard, Bend; bendtickets.com.
Lectures & Classes
Thursday 8/17
(Mis)Behavior in the Classroom — Carrot, Stick or ..?: Join for insights from teaching, school administration and counseling experts about the current direction of student behavior and discipline in our schools and how we as a community can respond; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $29-$275; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; members.cityclubco.org or 541-389-3111.
So, You're Highly Sensitive. Now What?: Embrace the challenges and benefits of HSP with sustainable tools in this virtual presentation; 2-3 p.m.; free; Virtual, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.
Friday 8/18
A Brief History of the Pixel with OLLI-UO: Investigate the history of the pixel and its use in both art and science to create the visual image; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Adult Cooking Class — Macaroons and Madeleines: Join in this hands-on class to learn to make beautiful, delicate Parisian macarons and madeleines; 5:30-9 p.m.; $95; Kindred Creative Kitchen, 2525 NE Twin Knolls Drive suite 2, Bend; thekindredcreativekitchen.com or 541-640-0350.
Saturday 8/19
Introductory Pilates Class: A low-impact, full-body workout; 11-11:30 a.m.; free Grip Socks Required; Club Pilates, 20520 Robal Lane, Bend; lp.clubpilates.com or 541-410-1183.
NAMI Family Support Group: A peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Sunday 8/20
Sunday Crystal Bowl Sound Bath with Reiki: Sound Bath is a passive healing journey with crystal bowls. Bring comfy clothing, pillow and blanket or matt; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; $10-$20 Sliding Scale at the door; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org.
Monday 8/21
Bend Zen Meditation Group: Two 25-minute sits followed by a short dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free Donations accepted; Trinity Episcopal Church, Brooks Hall, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net or 541-382-5542.
NAMI Connections Peer Support Group: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition; 7-9 p.m.; free; Online via Zoom; namicentraloregon.org or 541-316-0167.
Painting Inside The Box: Join for a slightly nerdy paint night; 6-8 p.m.; $40; Modern Games, 550 SW Industrial Way #150, Bend; 541-639-8121.
Tuesday 8/22
iCon Clave! Drum Workshop with Master Drummer Miguel Bernal: Learn how to play Rumba, Makuta, and other Afro-Cuban conga drum rhythms, all while keeping the beat with "clave," in the uniquely Cuban way; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Quieting Inflammation — Support for the Aging Immune System: This webinar is designed to help caregivers and older adults identify common immune-system offenders, while bolstering the body with immune-building foods; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; online; oregoncarepartners.com.
Ripple Health & Wellness Workshop: Learn about how holistic medicine gets to the root of the problem; 6 p.m.; free RSVP; Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio
Wednesday 8/23
Teen Grief Groups: This safe space allows them to hold and be held as they navigate the struggles of growing up and dealing with loneliness,loss, divorce, death, anxiety depression and isolation; 6-7:30 p.m.; $50; The Cottage, 33 NW Louisiana Ave., Bend; livingundone.org or 541-223-9955.
Food & Drinks
Thursday 8/17
Biz and Bevs: This will be a time for people to gather, network, and hear from our rotating venue hosts and non-profit features throughout 2023; 4:30-6 p.m.; $10 for non-members, free to Chamber Members; N The Zone Ink & Threads, 62958 Layton Ave., Suite 4, Bend; bendchamber.org or 541-241-7725.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on the patio; 7-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Friday 8/18
Sound & Vision Featured Fight: Try a flight of three wines from Southern Oregon’s Sound and Vision winery and meet winemaker/owners Joe Chepolis and Carmen Nydegger; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $18 free for members; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Suite 1, Bend; flightswinebend.com or 541-728-0753.
Saturday 8/19
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Madras Saturday Market: You'll find local produce, berries, honey, eggs, meat, tea, soap and locally handcrafted products at this weekly market; 10 a.m.; Sahalee Park, 1-99 SE Seventh St., Madras; madrassaturdaymarket.com.
Northwest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market: Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels, and so much more; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; NorthWest Crossing, Mt. Washington and NW Crossing drives, Bend; nwxfarmersmarket.com.
Picnic at the Ranch: Join for a BBQ picnic hosted by the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch and the Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter on Saturday, August 19th from 3 pm till sunset.; 3-8 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, 65920 SW 61st St, Bend; covranch.org.
Sunday 8/20
Brunch Trivia: Gather your team and join for a friendly competition of the mind; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards varies depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Monday 8/21
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Monday night; 7-9 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthy.beer or 541-639-4776.
Tuesday 8/22
2023 Crawfish Boil: Enjoy fresh and local fare and music while hanging out on the patio for a night of bringing the community together; 6-8 p.m.; $50-$55 per person; Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite #100, Bend; cascadelakes.com or 541-388-4998.
2023 Wine on the Deck Summer Series: Sit, sip, and learn from the different local wineries while enjoying a unique array of small-plate pairings; 3-6 p.m.; $60, 90-minute tasting, rsvp required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Happy Hour with Advocates for the West: Learn about its work in Central Oregon and across the West; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free, rsvp to Aimee Moran at amoran@advocateswest.org or 208-342-7024 x 205.; Worthy Brewing Co., 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; advocateswest.org or 541-639-4776.
Wednesday 8/23
Bend Farmers Market: Supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; accepts EBT; Downtown Bend, Brook Street Alley, Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.
Head Games Trivia Night: Live multi-media trivia every Wednesday; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Deschutes Brewery & Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend; deschutesbrewery.com or 541-382-9242.
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes: The 12-piece classical, Latin, traditional pop and jazz band will perform; 7 p.m.; $45-$85; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin-Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.
Wednesday Cookouts: Barbecuing on the Traeger every Wednesday alongside a special guest brewery with some live local tunes too; 5-7 p.m.; $20 First come first serve, all ages welcome; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
